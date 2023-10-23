ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ຈີນ ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ, ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Foxconn, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລາຍ​ຊື່ 500 ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ການ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ມື​ຖື iPhone ຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Apple ນັ້ນ, ເມື່ອ​ບໍ່​ດົນ​ມານີ້​ໄດ້​ຖືກກວດ​ຄົ້ນ​ໂດຍ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ພາ​ສີ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ. ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ, ທີ່​ຖືກ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້, ຕໍ່​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ໃນ​ຈີນ ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄດ້​ຍາກ.

ຄວາ​ມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງແມ່ນ​ສູງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ຈີນ ແລະ ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ເມື່ອ​ສອງ​ສາມ​ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. ຈີນ ໄດ້​ອ້າງວ່າ​ເກາະ​ທີ່​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຕົນ​ເອງ​ແບບ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ເຂດ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ຜູ້​ກໍ່​ຕັ້ງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Foxconn ທ່ານ ເທີ​ຣີ​ທ ກູ, ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ສິງ​ຫາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ອາດ​ລົງ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຂອງ ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ, ເຊິ່ງ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ປີ​ໜ້າ. ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ນັ້ນ​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ລາ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ຂອງ Foxconn. ທ່ານ ກູ ຖືກ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ດັ່ງ​ກັບ​ຜູ້​ລົງ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ມິດ​ກັບ​ຈີນ.

Chinese state media report that Foxconn, a Fortune 500 company known globally for making Apple iPhones, was recently subjected to searches by Chinese tax authorities. Such a move, reported Sunday, against a major Taiwanese enterprise in China is rare. Tensions have been high between China and Taiwan in recent years. China claims the democratic self-governing island as part of its own territory. Foxconn's founder, Terry Gou, said in August that he would be running as a candidate in Taiwan's presidential elections, which will be held early next year. He then resigned from his seat on the board of Foxconn. Gou is seen as a China-friendly candidate.