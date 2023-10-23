ສື່ມວນຊົນລັດຖະບານ ຈີນ ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ, ບໍລິສັດ Foxconn, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນບໍລິສັດທີ່ຢູ່ໃນລາຍຊື່ 500 ບໍລິສັດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກການໃນທົ່ວໂລກສຳລັບການຜະລິດໂທລະສັບມືຖື iPhone ຂອງບໍລິສັດ Apple ນັ້ນ, ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ໄດ້ຖືກກວດຄົ້ນໂດຍບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ພາສີຂອງຈີນ. ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວ, ທີ່ຖືກລາຍງານໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້, ຕໍ່ບໍລິສັດທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໃນຈີນ ນັ້ນແມ່ນເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້ຍາກ.
ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງແມ່ນສູງລະຫວ່າງ ຈີນ ແລະ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ເມື່ອສອງສາມປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ຈີນ ໄດ້ອ້າງວ່າເກາະທີ່ປົກຄອງຕົນເອງແບບປະຊາທິປະໄຕນັ້ນ ແມ່ນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງເຂດແດນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍລິສັດ Foxconn ທ່ານ ເທີຣີທ ກູ, ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນເດືອນສິງຫາທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ ທ່ານອາດລົງແຂ່ງຂັນໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ, ເຊິ່ງຈະຖືກຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນໃນຕົ້ນປີໜ້າ. ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນທ່ານຈະລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໃນຄະນະກຳມະການຂອງ Foxconn. ທ່ານ ກູ ຖືກພິຈາລະນາດັ່ງກັບຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ເປັນມິດກັບຈີນ.
Chinese state media report that Foxconn, a Fortune 500 company known globally for making Apple iPhones, was recently subjected to searches by Chinese tax authorities. Such a move, reported Sunday, against a major Taiwanese enterprise in China is rare. Tensions have been high between China and Taiwan in recent years. China claims the democratic self-governing island as part of its own territory. Foxconn's founder, Terry Gou, said in August that he would be running as a candidate in Taiwan's presidential elections, which will be held early next year. He then resigned from his seat on the board of Foxconn. Gou is seen as a China-friendly candidate.