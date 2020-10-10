ແອບໃສ່ໂທລະສັບ ສາມາດຊ່ວຍເຕືອນຄົນ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຖືກປາສະຫລາມ ກັດໄດ້

ຍ້ອນວ່າມີກົດໝາຍສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ, ປາສະຫລາມສີຂາວກຳລັງກັບຄືນສູ່ເຂດຊາຍຝັ່ງທະເລ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອ ຫລື New England ຂອງສະຫະລັດ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ບໍລິເວນນັ້ນ ຍັງດຶງດູດເອົາຄົນທີ່ລອຍນໍ້າແລະຂີ່ແປ້ນໄປຕາມລົມຢູ່ເທິງໜ້ານໍ້າທະເລ. ແອັບໃໝ່ດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມປອດໄພໂດຍແຈ້ງເຕືອນໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຢູ່ແຄມຝັ່ງໄປຫາບ່ອນທີ່ມີນັກລ່າປາສະຫລາມຍັກໃຫຍ່. Matt Dibble ມີລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນຊຸມເດືອນລະດູຮ້ອນໃນແຕ່ລະປີ, ປະຊາກອນຂອງເມືອງເຄບຄອດ (Cape Cod), ລັດມັສຊາຈູແຊັສ (Massachusetts), ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວຍ້ອນວ່ານັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວຫລາຍພັນຄົນມຸ້ງໜ້າໄປສູ່ຫາດຊາຍຂອງເມືອງນັ້ນ.

ຢູ່ລຸ່ມຄື້ນເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ, ມີປະຊາກອນຂອງນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວກຸ່ມອື່ນທີ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຕາມລະດູການຄື: ປາສະຫຼາມຂາວ.

ເມື່ອຖືກຂ້າຕາຍຍ້ອນການກິລາ, ປາສະຫຼາມສີຂາວ ແມ່ນຫາຍາກຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ກ່ອນສັດນາໆພັນຈະໄດ້ຮັບການປົກປ້ອງໄປພ້ອມໆກັບແຫຼ່ງອາຫານທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງມັນ ນັ້ນກໍຄືແມວນໍ້າສີຂີ້ເຖົ່າ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຊິນເທຍ ວິກເກຣນ (Cynthia Wigren) ເປັນຜູ້ນຳພາໃນອົງການອະນຸລັກປາສະຫລາມສີຂາວ ໃນມະຫາສະມຸດແອັດແລນຕິກ ຫລື Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, ເຊິ່ງເປັນກຸ່ມທີ່ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ຮ່ວມກັນສ້າງຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນມາເພື່ອເຜີຍແຜ່ຂໍ້ມູນໃນການຄົ້ນຄວ້າກ່ຽວກັບປາສະຫລາມໃຫ້ຄົນທົ່ວໄປຮູ້.

ທ່ານນາງ ຊິນເທຍ ວິກເກຣນ (Cynthia Wigren), ຫົວໜ້າບໍລິຫານ ຫລືຊີອີໂອ ຂອງອົງການ Atlantic White Shark Conservancy ກ່າວວ່າ: "ການມີປາສະຫລາມຢູ່ແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແມ່ນສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ພວກເຮົາມີລະບົບນິເວດທີ່ອຸດົມສົມບູນດີອີ່ຫລີ."

ທ່ານນາງກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ: "ແຕ່ມັນກໍສ້າງຄວາມທ້າທາຍບາງຢ່າງ ຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງແນ່ນອນ."

ໂດຍແນໃສ່ຊຸກຍູ້ການຢູ່ຮ່ວມກັນຢ່າງສັນຕິ ລະຫວ່າງມະນຸດ ແລະປາສະຫຼາມອົງການ Atlantic White Shark Conservancy ໄດ້ເປີດຕົວແອບ Sharktivity, ຊຶ່ງເປັນແອບໃສ່ໂທລະສັບທີ່ຕິດຕາມການເບິ່ງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງປາສະຫຼາມໂດຍພະນັກງານ, ຜູ້ຄົນ ແລະເຄື່ອງຈັບສັນຍານ ຫລື ເຊັນເຊີທີ່ມີຢູ່ຕະຫລອດເວລາ.

ທ່ານນາງ ວິກເກຣນ (Wigren) ກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ: "ມີປາສະຫລາມສີຂາວ ທີ່ມີສຽງລັກສະນະສຽງຂອງມັນ, ແລະໃນເວລາທີ່ພວກມັນລອຍຢູ່ພາຍໃນສອງສາມແມັດຫ່າງຈາກຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບສຽງນັ້ນ, ແລ້ວ ອັນນັ້ນຄືອຸປະກອນຢູ່ໃນນໍ້າເພື່ອກວດຫາພວກມັນ, ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ຂໍ້ມູນເຫລົ່ານັ້ນກໍ່ຈະປາກົດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນແອບດັ່ງກ່າວ."

ໃນຊຸມເດືອນລະດູຮ້ອນ, ມີການເບິ່ງເຫັນເກືອບທຸກໆມື້. ເມື່ອປາສະຫຼາມກະຕຸ້ນເຊັນເຊີໃກ້ພື້ນທີ່ ທີ່ມີຄົນນິຍົມໄປນັ້ນ, ການແຈ້ງເຕືອນຈະປາກົດຢູ່ໃນແອບແລະ ຜູ້ຈັດການຫາດຊາຍອາດຈະຕັດສິນໃຈປິດຫາດຊາຍນັ້ນໄວ້.

ຫລັງຈາກການໂຈມຕີປາສະຫລາມທີ່ເຖິງແກ່ຊີວິດ, ເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ໃນຮອບຫຼາຍກວ່າ 80 ປີ ປະຊາຊົນກຳລັງຮຽນຮູ້ວິທີ ທີ່ຈະມີຄວາມປອດໄພໃນນໍ້າ.

ທ້າວ ເອດ ຣັນຊີ (Ed Runci), ນັກຂີ່ແປ້ນຕາມລົມໄດ້ເອົາໃຈໃສ່ເບິ່ງການແຈ້ງເຕືອນທີ່ລາວໄດ້ຮັບ. ລາວເວົ້າວ່າ: "ມັນແມ່ນມະຫາສະມຸດຂອງພວກເຂົາ. ພວກເຮົາພຽງແຕ່ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມ, ແລະທ່ານຕ້ອງເຄົາລົບຄົນທ້ອງຖິ່ນນັ້ນ."

ທ້າວ ຣັນຊີ (Runci) ກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ: "ທຸກໆຂໍ້ມູນເລັກໆນ້ອຍໆ ແມ່ນຊ່ວຍໄດ້."

ແອບ Sharktivity, ເຊິ່ງຜູ້ສ້າງມັນຂຶ້ນມາກ່າວວ່າ ໄດ້ຖືກດາວໂຫລດຫຼາຍກວ່າ 500,000 ຄັ້ງ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ມັນໄດ້ເປີດຕົວໃນ 4 ປີກ່ອນເປັນຕົ້ນມາ, ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ແມ່ນສຸມໃສ່ປາສະຫຼາມ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດຝັ່ງຕາເວັນອອກຂອງອາເມຣິກາເໜືອ, ແຕ່ຜູ້ຊົມໃຊ້ມັນ ແມ່ນຢູ່ທົ່ວສະຫະລັດ ແລະທົ່ວໂລກ, ຊຶ່ງເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການດຶງດູດຢ່າງແຜ່ຫຼາຍຕໍ່ປາມີແຂ້ວຍັກໃຫຍ່ປະເພດນີ້.

ອ່ານກ່ຽວກັບບົດລາຍງານນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມ





Thanks to environmental laws, white sharks are returning to the coastal waters of New England. But that area also attracts hordes of people who swim and windsurf. A new app keeps it safe by alerting people on shore to the presence of the giant predators. Matt Dibble has the story.

Each summer the population of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, swells as thousands of visitors head to its beaches.

Beneath the waves, there’s a growing population of other seasonal visitors: white sharks.



Once killed for sport, white sharks were rare here until the species became protected along with their major food source, grey seals.



Cynthia Wigren leads the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, a group she co-founded to share research with the public about sharks.

Cynthia Wigren, CEO, Atlantic White Shark Conservancy:

“Having sharks off of our coasts really represents the fact that we have a healthy ecosystem.”

Cynthia Wigren, CEO, Atlantic White Shark Conservancy:

“But it clearly creates some challenges.”



With the goal of fostering a peaceful coexistence between humans and sharks, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy launched Sharktivity, a phone app that tracks shark sightings by staff, citizens and real-time sensors.

Cynthia Wigren, CEO, Atlantic White Shark Conservancy:

“There are white sharks that have acoustic tags on them, and when they swim within a couple hundred yards of a receiver, that's equipment in the water to detect them, then that information will also go up on the app.”

In the summer months, there are sightings nearly every day. When a shark triggers a sensor near a popular area, an alert appears on the app and beach managers may decide to close that beach.

After a recent fatal shark attack, the first here in more than 80 years, people are learning ways to stay safer in the water.

Windsurfer Ed Runci pays close attention to the alerts he receives.

Ed Runci, Windsurfer:

“It’s their ocean. We’re just visiting, and you’ve got to respect the locals.”

Ed Runci, Windsurfer:

“Every little bit of information helps.”

Sharktivity, which its creators say has been downloaded more than 500,000 times since it launched four years ago, currently focuses on sharks off the East Coast of North America, but its users range across the U.S. and around the world, a sign of widespread fascination with the toothy giants.