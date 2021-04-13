ການລອບທຳລາຍ ສະຖານທີ່ນິວເຄລຍ ອາດເຮັດໃຫ້ ອີຣ່ານ ມີຖານະທີ່ອ່ອນແອ ຕໍ່ການເຈລະຈາໃນທາງອ້ອມກັບ ສະຫະລັດ

ດ້ວຍ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ອີຣ່ານ ວາງແຜນການເຈລະຈາກນິວເຄລຍທາງອ້ອມ ຮອບທີສອງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວຽນນາ ຂອງປະເທດ ອອສເຕຣຍ ໃນອາທິດນີ້, ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະບາງຄົນເວົ້າວ່າ ການລອບທຳລາຍໂຮງງານ ນິວເຄລຍ ນາທານສ໌ (Natanz) ຂອງ ອີຣ່ານ ໃນວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ສະຖານະພາບຂອງ ອີຣ່ານ ອ່ອນແອລົງ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຄົນອື່ນໆ ໄດ້ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງວ່າ ທັງໝົດແມ່ນຂຶ້ນກັບການຕອບໂຕ້ຂອງ ອີຣ່ານ.

ໂຄສົກຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ ທ່ານນາງ ເຈັນ ຊາກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ຄາດວ່າການເຈລະຈາທາງອ້ອມ ຈະດຳເນີນໄປໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ຂອງປະເທດ ອອສເຕຣຍ ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ອື່ນດັ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ວາງແຜນໄວ້. ທັງສອງຝ່າຍ ໄດ້ຈັດການເຈລະຈາທາງອ້ອມຮອບທຳອິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວຽນນາ ຈາກວັນທີ 6 ຫາ ທີ 9 ເມສາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ພ້ອມດ້ວຍບັນດາຜູ້້ແທນ ຂອງປະເທດ ອັງກິດ, ຝຣັ່ງ, ເຢຍຣະມັນ, ຈີນ ແລະ ຣັດເຊຍ ດຳເນີນການ ດັ່ງກັບຜູ້ໄກ່ເກ່ຍ.

ຜ່ານການເຈລະຈາທາງອ້ອມນັ້ນ, ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ອີຣ່ານ ແມ່ນກຳລັງ ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະນຳເອົາຕົນເອງກັບໄປປະຕິບັດຕາມຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນິວເຄລຍປີ 2015 ເຊິ່ງ ອີຣ່ານ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຈະຫຼຸດຜ່ອນກິດຈະການນິວເຄລຍທີ່ສາມາດນຳມາເປັນ ອາວຸດ ເພື່ອການແລກປ່ຽນກັບການບັນເທົາມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ມະຫາອຳນາດໂລກອື່ນໆ. ລັດຖະບານ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ໄດ້ຖອນຕົວອອກຈາກ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຮັດແໜ້ນມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຝ່າຍດຽວຕໍ່ ອີຣ່ານ ໃນປີ 2018 ພາຍໃຕ້ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ, ແລະ ລັດຖະບານ ເຕຫະຣ່ານ ໄດ້ຕອບໂຕ້ຄືນໃນນຶ່ງປີຕໍ່ມາ ດ້ວຍການເລີ່ມກັ່ນ ທາດຢູເຣນຽມເກີນຂີດຈຳກັດໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ເປັນຮູ້ຈັກກັນດັ່ງກັບ ແຜນດຳເນີນການ ຮ່ວມຮອບດ້ານ ຫຼື JCPOA.

ທ່ານນາງ ຊາກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ການປຶກສາຫາລືທາງການທູດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ, ພວກເຮົາຄາດວ່າມັນຈະຍາກ ແລະ ຍາວ. ພວກເຮົາຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສິ່ງບົ່ງບອກ ໃດໆ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປ່ຽນແປງໃນການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການປຶກສາຫາລືພວກນີ້ເທື່ອ.”

ອີຣ່ານ ບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງການປ່ຽນແປງໃດໆຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍ ຕໍ່ແຜນການຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການເຈລະຈາຮອບທີສອງໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວຽນນາ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ ເຫດການຂອງວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຢູ່ໂຮງກັ່ນພະລັງງານ ນາທານສ໌. ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ອີຣ່ານ ທ່ານ ໂມຮຳມັດ ຈາວາດ ຊາຣິຟ (Mohammad Javad Zarif) ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາ ອິສຣາແອລ ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຄູ່ແຂ່ງ ລະດັບສູງໃນພາກພື້ນຂອງລັດຖະບານ ເຕຫະຣ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການລອບທຳລາຍ ເຄືອຂ່າຍກະຈາຍໄຟຟ້າຂອງໂຮງງານນິວເຄລຍດັ່ງກ່າວ, ຈົນເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເກີດ ໄຟຟ້າມອດ ແລະ ລົບກວນການປະຕິບັດງານ. ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ເອີ້ນເຫດການນັ້ນວ່າ ການກະທຳຂອງການ “ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍດ້ານນິວເຄລຍ.”

With the U.S. and Iran planning their second round of indirect nuclear talks in Vienna this week, some analysts say Sunday’s sabotage of Iran’s Natanz nuclear site has weakened the Iranian position, while others contend it all depends on Iran’s response.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the U.S. expects the indirect talks to proceed in the Austrian capital on Wednesday as scheduled. The two sides held their first round of indirect talks in Vienna from April 6 to 9, with representatives of Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia acting as mediators.

Through the indirect talks, the U.S. and Iran are trying to bring each other back into compliance with a 2015 nuclear deal in which Iran agreed to curb nuclear activities that can be weaponized in return for the U.S. and the other world powers providing sanctions relief. Washington pulled out of the deal and began unilaterally tightening sanctions on Iran in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, and Tehran retaliated a year later by starting to exceed the nuclear limits of the deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“The diplomatic discussions that have been taking place ... we expect them to be difficult and long,” Psaki said. “We have not been given any indication about a change in participation for these discussions.”

Iran has not publicly stated any changes to its plans to participate in the second round of Vienna talks since Sunday’s incident at the Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif [[hyperlink: https://en.mfa.ir/portal/newsview/634433]] accused Tehran’s top regional rival Israel of sabotaging the nuclear plant’s electricity distribution network, causing a blackout and disrupting operations. He also labeled the incident an act of “nuclear terrorism.”

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the incident.