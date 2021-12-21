2021 ເປັນປີທີ່ວຸ້ນວາຍ ຢູ່ຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ

ຈາກການກໍ່ຈະລາຈົນ ແລະ ການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເຖິງການອອກເງິນທຶນ ສຳລັບພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງ ແລະ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ COVID-19, 2021 ເປັນນຶ່ງ ໃນປີທີ່ສຳຄັນທີ່ສຸດຢູ່ຫໍລັດຖະສະພາໃນຮອບຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດ. ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບມືກັບຜົນກະທົບຂອງໂຣກລະບາດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຮັບຜ່ານ ແຜນກົດໝາຍນິຕິບັນຍັດທີ່ມີຄວາມກະຕືລືລົ້ນໃນລະ ຫວ່າງປີທຳອິດຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ປະຈຳລັດ ຖະສະພາ ແຄເທີຣິນ ກິບສັນ (Katherine Gypson) ມີລາຍງານເພີ່ມເຕີມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ປີແຫ່ງປະຫວັດສາດ ໃນສະພາຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ວັນທີ 6 ມັງກອນ 2021, ເປັນວັນດຽວທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ລັດຖະສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ ຕ້ອງຫາທາງແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາໝົດປີ.

ພວກຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ບຸກເຂົ້າໄປໃນຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອຕ່າວປີ້ນຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປີ 2020, ເປັນການບຸກເຂົ້າໄປໃນຕຶກດັ່ງກ່າງຄັ້ງທຳອິດໃນຮອບສອງສັດຕະວັດ.

ທ່ານນາງ ເຄຊີ ເບີແກັດ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຈອຣຈ໌ ວໍຊິງຕັນ (George Washington) ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ການທີ່ໄດ້ເຫັນຄົນ, ປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຍຶດເອົາຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ ແລະ ບຸກເຂົ້າໄປໃນ ແລະ ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະກໍ່ກວນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຄິດມາຕະຫຼອດວ່າ ຈະເປັນການໂອນອຳນາດທີ່ສັນຕິ ແມ່ນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ໜ້າຕົກໃຈສຳລັບພວກເຮົາຫຼາຍຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ສຶກສາເລື່ອງນີ້ ແລະ ເຫັນສິ່ງນີ້ ແລະ ສຳລັບປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ທົ່ວໄປຜູ້ທີ່ຄົງຈະຄິດວ່າສິ່ງນີ້ຈະບໍ່ມີວັນເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້. ແມ່ນບໍ່? ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນສິ່ງນີ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ, ພວກເຮົາເຫັນສິ່ງນີ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນປະຊາທິປະໄຕທີ່ກຳລັງເກີດໃໝ່ ແລະ ກຳລັງລົ້ມແຫຼວ, ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ເຫັນຢູ່ພີ້.”

ເຫດການຂອງວັນນັ້ນໄດ້ນຳໄປສູ່ການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຄັ້ງທີສອງທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ.

ແຕ່ສະພາສູງໃນເດືອນກຸມພາທີ່ຜ່ານມາໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຫ້ທ່ານພົ້ນໂທດໃນຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຍຸແຍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການຈະລາຈົນ.

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນໃນລັດ ຈໍເຈຍ ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ, ການເລືອກຕັ້ງພິເສດສອງຄັ້ງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ເປັນຜູ້ຄວບຄຸມລັດຖະສະພາ ດ້ວຍຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ສູສີທີ່ສຸດ.

ມັນໄດ້ມີການສະໜັບສະໜູນຈາກສອງພັກການເມືອງ ສຳລັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອມູນຄ່າຫຼາຍພັນລ້ານໂດລາຕໍ່ວິກິດການດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ແລະ ສາທາລະນະສຸກທີ່ມີສາເຫດມາຈາກໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ.

ທ່ານ ເຄຊີ ເບີແກັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ປະລິມານຂອງຄວາມກວ້າງ ແລະ ຂອບເຂດຂອງຮ່າງກົດໝາຍພວກນີ້ແມ່ນຄວາມສຳເລັດຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່. ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດມັນຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວພາຍໃຕ້ສະພາບການທີ່ບໍ່ມີສະມາຊິກສະພາຫຼາຍຄົນຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ຍ້ອນໂຣກລະບາດ.”

ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດໃນສະພາສູງບໍ່ມີຄະແນນສຽງ 60 ຄະແນນທີ່ຕ້ອງການ ເພື່ອເອົາຊະນະຝ່າຍຄ້ານພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໃນຮ່າງກົດໝາຍນິຕິບັນຍັດທີ່ກະຕືລືລົ້ນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຄວບຄຸມປືນ, ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ແລະ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສິດທິໃນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນບັນຫາທີ່ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະ ໜູນຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວນນຳໄປສູ່ການປ່ຽນແປງກົດລະບຽບໃນສະພາສູງ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຣີເບັກກາ ຄາຣູເທີສ໌, ຈາກສູນກາງການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ເປັນທຳໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ສຳລັບຮ່າງກົດ ໝາຍນິຕິບັນຍັດທຸກສະບັບຈະຖືກຮັບຜ່ານພາຍໃຕ້ລະບຽບການທີ່ປົກກະຕິ, ພາຍໃຕ້ລຳດັບທີ່ປົກ ກະຕິນັ້ນ, ມັນຈະຮຽກຮ້ອງຄະແນນສຽງ 60​ ຄະແນນ ແທນທີ່ຈະເປັນ 50 ບວກກັບອີກ 1 ຄະ ແນນ ສຽງຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຕາມປະເພນີນັ້ນ. ສະນັ້ນ, ນອກຈາກວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະກຳຈັດການຄັດ ຄ້ານ ຫຼື ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍກຳຈັດການຄັດຄ້ານສຳລັບຊະນິດກົດໝາຍທີ່ເປັນລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ, ຫຼື ສິດ, ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມຈະຮັບຜ່ານນັ້ນ, ມັນຈະເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຍາກຫຼາຍ ສຳລັບສະພາສູງ ສະຫະ ລັດ ຈະຮັບຜ່ານຮ່າງກົດໝາຍທີ່ມີຄວາມໝາຍຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນງ່າຍຂຶ້ນທີ່ຈະລົງຄະ ແນນສຽງເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ສິດທິໃນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກສະໜັບສະນູນ.”

ວາລະແຜນການ ສ້າງຄືນໃຫ້ດີກວ່າເກົ່າ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄບເດັນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ທຳຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າບາງຢ່າງ. ທຳນຽບຂາວໄດ້ເຈລະຈາ ແລະ ສະພາໄດ້ຮັບຜ່ານຮ່າງກົດໝາຍພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງມູນຄ່າ 1 ພັນສອງຮ້ອຍຕື້ໂດລາທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນຈາກສອງພັກການເມືອງເມື່ອເດືອນພະ ຈິກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ແລ້ວເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍໄດ້ຟ້າວເພື່ອທີ່ຈະຮັບຜ່ານຮ່າງກົດໝາຍການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍທີ່ໃຫຍ່ກວ່ານັ້ນອີກ, ເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາສະພາບອາກາດປ່ຽນແປງ ແລະ ຂະຫຍາຍການເຂົ້າຫາການປິ່ນປົວສຸຈະພາບ ແລະ ການເບິ່ງແຍງເດັກນ້ອຍ.

ແຕ່ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໄດ້ຄັດຄ້ານຮ່າງກົດໝາຍການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍໃນສັງຄົມນັ້ນ, ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າມັນແພງໂພດ ແລະ ຈະກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດພາວະເງິນເຟີ້ຍິ່ງກວ່າເກົ່າ.

ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ປະຕິຍານວ່າຈະດັນໄປໜ້າ.

ທ່ານນາງ ເຄຊີ ເບີແກັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ການໂຕ້ຖຽງອັນດັບນຶ່ງສຳລັບຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນທີ່ອາດເປັນການ ໃຫ້ຄວາມສົນໃຈຢ່າງບໍ່ມີປະຕິກິລິຍາຕອບໂຕ້ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດສາມາດເຮັດສິ່ງຕ່າງໆໃຫ້ແລ້ວສຳເລັດ. ແລະ ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງທີ່ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ຕັນ ຫຼື ຂັດຂວາງ ຫຼື ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຄະແນນສຽງເຂົາເຈົ້າຈັກອັນ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍມີຄວາມຍິນດີທີ່ຈະທຳການລົງຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ຈຳເປັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ພາຍໃນພັກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງ, ເພື່ອທຳການລົງທຶນສຳລັບການໂຕ້ຖຽງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້ານັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງມັນໄດ້ຊັກຊ້າມາດົນຫຼາຍໂພດແລ້ວ.”

ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍໃນສັງຄົມແມ່ນການພະຍາຍາມທາງກົດໝາຍນິຕິບັນຍັດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ອັນສຸດທ້າຍ ສຳລັບບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລັດຖະສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະຫັນຄວາມສົນໃຈໄປຫາການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ສຳ ລັບການເລືອກຕັ້ງກາງສະໄໝ ໃນປີ 2022.

From insurrection and impeachment to infrastructure and COVID relief funding, 2021 was one of the most significant years on Capitol Hill in decades. Lawmakers had to deal with the impact of a global pandemic while trying to pass an ambitious legislative agenda during the first year of a new presidency. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more on a historic year in the U.S. Congress.

January 6th, 2021. A single day that set the course for the entire year in the U.S. Congress…..

Supporters of then-president Donald Trump storming the U.S. Capitol to overturn the results of the 2020 election – the first breach of the building in two centuries.

“To see folks, American citizens take their capitol and break in and trying to disrupt what we have always assumed to be a peaceful transfer of power was an eye-opening moment for a lot of us who study this and see this and for everyday Americans who just probably thought this can never happen here. Right? We see this abroad, we see this in emerging and failing democracies, but we don't see it here.”

The events of that day led to an unprecedented second impeachment of Trump.

But the Senate in February would acquit him of a single charge of incitement of insurrection.

Meanwhile in the southern state of Georgia, two special Senate elections gave Democrats control of Congress with the narrowest of margins….

There was bipartisan support for billions in aid addressing the economic and health crises caused by the coronavirus….

“The amount of the breadth and scope of these bills was a huge accomplishment. And they did it fast under circumstances where not a lot of them were in D.C. because of the pandemic.”

Senate Democrats did not have the 60 votes needed to overcome a Republican filibuster of their ambitious legislation on gun control, immigration and on voting rights…an issue many advocates said should lead to a change in Senate rules....

“For any piece of legislation to pass under normal order, under regular order, it requires 60 votes instead of the traditional democratic 50 plus one votes. So, unless the United States gets rid of the filibuster, or at least gets rid of the filibuster for constitutional type laws, or rights, that it's trying to pass, it's going to be very hard for the U.S. Senate to actually pass meaningful legislation to make it easier to vote to make sure that the right to vote is upheld.”

President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda did make some progress. The White House negotiated and Congress passed a bipartisan 1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure bill in November. It then raced to pass an even bigger social spending bill – addressing climate change and expanding access to healthcare and childcare.

But Republicans oppose the social spending bill, saying it is too expensive and will trigger even more inflation.

Democrats vow to press ahead.

“The number one argument for voters that are maybe passively paying attention is that Democrats can get things done. And even if Republicans stand in their way or obstruct or don't even give them any votes, that they are willing to take the votes necessary all within their own party, to invest to make investments that have been for that for their argument, delay[ed] for far too long.”

The social spending bill is the last major legislative attempt for Democratic lawmakers – as the U.S. Congress turns its attention to campaigning for the mid-term elections in 2022.