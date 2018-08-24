ທະຫານອາກາດ ສຫລ ທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນ ອັຟການິສຖານ ໄດ້ຮັບຫຼຽນ ກຽດຕິຍົດ ສຳລັບຄວາມກ້າຫານ

ທະຫານ ສະຫະລັດ ຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ຮັບກຽດຕິຍົດ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດແລ້ວ ສຳລັບຄວາມ

ກ້າຫານພິເສດຂອງລາວ ທີ່ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍຊີວິດຂອງເພື່ອນຮ່ວມກຸ່ມ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການຕໍ່ສູ້

ກັບພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ອາລ-ໄກດາ ໃນປະເທດ ອັຟການິສຖານ. ປະທານາທິບໍດີ

ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຈັດພິທີມອບລາງວັນໃຫ້ແກ່ສິບເອກດ້ານເຕັກນິກຂອງກອງທັບອາ

ກາດ ສະຫະລັດຈອນ ແຊັບແມັນ (John Chapman) ທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວໃນວັນພຸດທີ່

ຜ່ານມາ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ສລາຕິກາ ໂຮກ (Zlatica Hoke) ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ

ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ສິບເອກ ແຊັບແມັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຫຼຽນກຽດຕິຍົດລັດຖະສະພາ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຫຼຽນປະດັບຂອງ

ກອງທັບ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ມີລະດັບສູງທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມນັບຖືທີ່ສຸດ, ສຳລັບການ

ປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ຢ່າງກ້າຫານຂອງລາວ ບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງກ່ອນລາວໄດ້ ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ

ໃນວັນທີ 4 ມີນາ 2002. ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ມອບຫຼຽນດັ່ງກ່າວໃຫ້ຄອບຄົວ

ຂອງລາວ.

ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ມາເຕົ້າໂຮມ

ກັນໃນຕອນບ່າຍມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອສະແດງຄວາມເຄົາລົບຕໍ່ນັກຮົບຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ, ເປັນນັກ

ຮົບທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່.”

ທ່ານ ແຊັບແມັນ ໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍພ້ອມກັບທະຫານຄົນອື່ນໆອີກ 6 ຄົນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງ

ການພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະກຳຈັດກອງກຳລັງຂອງພວກ ອາລ-ໄກດາ ອອກຈາກເຂດຮ່ວມ

ພູຊົນນະບົດ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ. ລາວໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຢ່າງ

ໜັກ ແລະ ໄດ້ໝົດສະຕິລົງ ຢູ່ໃນພູ ຕາເກີ ກາ (Takur Ghar) ທີ່ປົກຫຸ້ມດ້ວຍຫິມະ

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາວກຳລັງຮື້ຖອນບ່ອນຫຼົບລີ້ຂອງພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຢູ່, ແຕ່ໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ ຕໍ່ສູ້

ຫຼັງຈາກລາວຮູ້ສຶກດີຂຶ້ນ. ໝວດຂອງລາວ ໄດ້ຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບພວກສັດຕູເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນເຮືອບິນ

ເຮລີຄັອບເຕີ ຊີນຸກ ທີ່ກຳລັງບິນມາ ພ້ອມກັບບັນດານັກປະຕິບັດການພິເສດຂອງ

ສະຫະລັດ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ ຈອນ ໄດ້ຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບພວກສັດຕູ ແລະ ໄດ້ທຳການ

ຍິງຄຸ້ມກັນ ໃນການພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະປ້ອງກັນ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ພວກສັດຕູຍິງທະຫານຂອງພວກ

ເຮົາ, ທະຫານອາກາດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະ ເຮືອບິນເຮລີຄັອບເຕີລຳນັ້ນ.”

ການປະຕິບັດງານອັນກ້າຫານຄັ້ງສຸດທ້າຍຂອງທ່ານ ແຊັບແມັນ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ຫຼັງຈາກ

ລາວໄດ້ຖືກຄາດຄະເນວ່າ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດແລ້ວ ແຕ່ ໄດ້ຟື້ນຂຶ້ນໃນເວລາຕໍ່ມາ. ໃນທີ່ສຸດ

ລາວກໍໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດດ້ວຍການຖືກຍິງສອງຄັ້ງ ຈາກປືນກົນໃຫຍ່ ໃນເວລາທີ່ລາວໄດ້

ແລ່ນຜ່ານ ຫິມະເລິກໃນສັນພູດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ການກະທຳທີ່ “ເຫັນໄດ້ຊັດວ່າ ກ້າຫານນັ້ນ” ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍຊີວິດຂອງທະຫານຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 20

ຄົນໄວ້.

ບາງຄົນໃນໜ່ວຍດັ່ງກ່າວ ກໍໄດ້ເຂົ້າມາຮ່ວມໃນພິທີຢູ່ທຳນຽບຂາວໃນວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານ

ມາ.

ທ່ານ ແຊັບແມັນ ເປັນທະຫານອາກາດຄົນທີ 19 ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຫຼຽນກຽດ ຕິຍົດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່

ກົມທະຫານອາກາດໄດ້ຖືກສ້າງຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນໃນປີ 1947, ແລະ ເປັນຄົນທຳອິດນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່

ສົງຄາມ ຫວຽດນາມ ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.

A U.S. soldier has been honored posthumously for his extraordinary bravery that helped save the lives of his teammates while fighting al-Qaida terrorists in Afghanistan. U.S. President Donald Trump hosted an award ceremony for Air Force Technical Sergeant John Chapman at the White House Wednesday.VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.



Sergeant Chapman was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor, the highest and most prestigious U.S. military decoration, for his heroic actions hours before he was killed on March 4, 2002. President Trump handed the medal to his family.



"We are gathered together this afternoon to pay tribute to a fallen warrior — a great warrior."



Chapman was killed along with six other servicemen during an attempt to clear a remote southeastern valley of al-Qaida forces.He was severely wounded and lost consciousness on snow-covered Takur Ghar mountain while clearing out a terrorist bunker,but continued fighting after he recovered. His team engaged the enemy to protect an incoming Chinook helicopter carrying U.S. special operators.



"John engaged the enemy and provided covering fire in an attempt to prevent the enemy from shooting down our soldiers, our airmen and that helicopter."



Chapman's final act of bravery occurred after he was presumed dead and was only discovered later. He was eventually killed by two shots from a large-caliber machine gun while running through deep snow on the mountain ridge.



His acts of "conspicuous gallantry" helped save the lives of at least 20 service members. Some of them attended the White House event on Wednesday.



Chapman is the 19th airman awarded the Medal of Honor since the Department of the Air Force was established in 1947, and the first since the Vietnam War.