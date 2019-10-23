ອົງການນິລະໂທດກໍາສາກົນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນກຸ່​ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ມີ​ຫລັກ​ຖານ

​ທີ່ອາດເປັນ​ການ​ກໍ່ອາດຊະຍາ​ກຳ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ ໂດຍພັກຝ່າຍຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່ພວມ​ຍາດ​ແຍ່ງ​ກັນ​ເຂົ້າ

ຄວ​ບ​ຄຸມ ​ນະ​ຄອ​ນ​ຫຼວງ​ຕ​ຣີ​ໂປ​ລີ ຂອງ​ລີ​ເບຍ.

ຢູ່ໃນ​ລາຍ​ງານສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ນຳ​ອອກ​ເຜີ​ຍ​ແຜ່​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຢູ່ຫ້ອງ​ການກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​

ປ້ອງສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໃນນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງລອນດອນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກຳ​ລັງ​ສູ້​ລົບເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ໄດ້

​ສັງ​ຫານ ແລະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີຜູ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບທີ່​ເປັນ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ​ ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ໂດຍທຳ​

ການ​ໂຈ​ມ​ຕີ​ຢ່າງ​ບໍ່​ເລືອກ​ໜ້າແລະ​ໃຊ້​ອາ​ວຸດ “​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ແມ່ນ​ຢຳ”

ໃສ່ເຂດ​ເທດ​ສະ​ບານ ​ທີ່​ມີ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຢູ່​ຢ່າງໜາ​ແໜ້ນ.​

ທ່ານບ​ຣາຍ​ອັນ ແຄ​ສ​ເນີ​ ​ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາ​ວິ​ກິດ​ການອະວຸ​ໂສຂອງອົງການນິລະໂທດກໍາສາກົນ

ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງອາ​ວຸດ ແລະ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານທາງທະ​ຫານກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ມີ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ

ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສັງ​ຫານ ແລະ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍນຳໃຊ້​ທຸກ​ອາ​ວຸດ

​ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ​ ນັບ​ແຕ່ລູກ​ຈະ​ຫຼວດ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ນຳ​ພາ​ທິດ​ທາງແຕ່ ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ກາ​ດາ​ຟີ ໄປ​ຫາ​ເຮືອ​

ບິນສ​ະ​ໄໝ​ໃໝ່ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ ທຳການ​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ທຳ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ທີ່​ເທົ່າ​ກັບ​ເປັນ​ການ

​ກໍ່​ອາດ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ສົງ​ຄາມ.”

ອົງການນິລະໂທດກໍາສາກົນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ໄດ້ທຳ​ການສືບ​ສວນຢູ່​

ສະ​ໜ​າມແບບ​ລົງ​ເລິກ ໃນທົ່ວເຂດແນວ​ໜ້າ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ນະ​ຄອນ​

ຕ​ຣີໂປ​ລີ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 4 ເມ​ສ​າເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ. ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ສືບ​ສວນ​ໄດ້​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ 33 ບ່ອນ ທີ່​

ຖືກ​ຖີ້ມ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ທາງ​ອາ​ກາດ ແລະ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ດິນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ ແລະ​ອ້ອມ​ແອ້ມ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຕ​ຣີ

ໂປ​ລີ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ສຳ​ພາດ​ພວກ​ທີ່ເຫັນ​ເຫດ​ການ ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ທະ​ຫານ

​ບ້ານ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນແລະພວກ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ການ​ແພດ. ​ລ​າຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​

ເຈົ້​າ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ​ມີພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ 100 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ຫຼື​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ແລະ

100,000 ຄົນ​ ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ທີ່​ຢູ່ອາ​ໄສ.

ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້​ມ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກຂອງ ​ປະ​

ເທດ ນາຍ​ພົນ​ຄາ​ລິ​ຟາ ຮັ​ຟ​ຕາ (Khalifa Hafta) ໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ກອງ​ທັບ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ລີ​ເບຍ​ ​

ຫຼື LNA ບຸກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ນະ​ຄອນ​ຕ​ຣີ​ໂປ​ລີ ເພື່ອ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ “ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ” ​ຕໍ່ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານສາ​ມັກ​

ຄີຊາດ ຫຼື GNA ຂອງ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ຟາ​ເຢັດ ອາ​ລ ຊາຣາ​ສ (Fayez al Sarraj)

ທີ່​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກສຽງ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ລີ​ເບຍ.

ກຸ່ມ GNA ເປັນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ລີ​ເບຍ ​ທີ່ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ​ແລະ​ຮັບ

​ຮູ້​ໂດຍ​ສາ​ກົນ. ສ່ວນ LNA ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ກາງ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​

ປີ 2011 ທີ່​ໄດ້​ໂຄ​ນ​ລົ້ມອະ​ດີດຈອມ​ຜະ​ເດັດ​ການ ມົວ​ມາ​ ກາ​ດາ​ຟີ ແລະ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ

​ສູ່​ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ. ​ກຸ່ມນີ້​ແມ່ນຮວມ​ທັງ​ອະ​ດີດ​ກະ​ບົດ​ພ້ອມ​ທັງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ອະ​ດີດ

​ທະ​ຫານ​ໃນ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດຂອງ​ລີ​ເບຍ.

ອົງ​ການ​ນິ​ລະ​ໂທ​ດ​ກຳ​ສາ​ກົນ​ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ມີ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຈາກ​ຝ່າຍ​ໃດ​ຝ່​າຍ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ການ​ຂັດ​

ແຍ້ງ ​ໄດ້​ຕອບຄຳ​ຖາມ​ຕ່າງໆ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ທີ່​ພົບ​ເຫັນ.

ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ ການ​ເພີ້ມ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ແລະ​ວິ​ກິ​ດການ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ

​ທຳ​ທີ່​ຊຸດ​ໂຊມ​ລົງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລີ​ເບຍ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຜັກ​ດັນ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຫຍັບ​ໃກ້ ຫຼື​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ​

ສູ່ສົງ​ຄາມ​ກາງ​ເມືອງ​ຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່.

Human rights group Amnesty International says it has evidence of potential war crimes committed by warring parties vying for control of Libya's capital, Tripoli.



In a report issued Tuesday, the London-based rights group said combatants have killed and maimed scores of civilians by launching indiscriminate attacks and using "a range of inaccurate explosive weapons" in populated urban areas.



"Scores of civilians have been killed and injured as both sides use everything from Gadhafi-era unguided rockets to modern drone-launched guided missiles in attacks that could amount to war crimes," said Brian Castner, Amnesty International's senior crisis advisor on arms and military operations.



Amnesty says its members conducted the first in-depth field investigation across the frontline since fighting broke out across Tripoli April 4. The investigators visited 33 air and ground strike sites in and around Tripoli and interviewed witnesses, victims, militia members, local officials and medical workers. Their report found that 100 civilians were killed or wounded and 100,000 others were displaced.



The fighting began when the eastern-based commander, General Khalifa Haftar, ordered the Libyan National Army to move on Tripoli in a "victorious march" against the Government of National Accord (GNA) of Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj, which controls territory in northwestern Libya.



The GNA is Libya's U.N.-backed and internationally recognized government. The LNA was formed after the country's 2011 civil war that overthrew former dictator Moammar Gadhafi and plunged the country into chaos. It includes former rebels as well as members of Libya's former national army.



Amnesty says no officials from either side of the conflict have responded to questions about the report's findings.



The United Nations has warned that escalating violence and a deepening humanitarian crisis in Libya are pushing the country closer to a return to the full-scale civil war.

