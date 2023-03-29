ການຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ຕໍ່​ການ​ຮຸກຮານ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ​ຄວນ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ໂດຍ​ຖືວ່າ ເປັນ​ແ​ມ່ບົດ​ເພື່ອ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​າ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫ​ຍ່​ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ອົງ​ການ​ນິ​ລະ​ໂທດ​ກຳ​ສາ​ກົນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ປີ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ອອກເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້. ​ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ ອົງ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໄດ້​ຫາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ຫົວ​ຊາຕໍ່ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ອື່ນໆ.

ອົງ​ການ​ນິ​ລະ​ໂທດ​ກຳ​ສາ​ກົນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຕໍ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກຸ​ມ​ພາ ປີ 2022 ໄດ້​ເຮັດໃຫ້ “ມີ​ການ​ທຳ​ລາຍທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ແກ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ແລະ​ປະ​ເທ​ດ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫງົບ.”

“ພາຍ​ໃນ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ເດືອນ ​ພື້ນ​ຖານໂຄງ​ລ່າງພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ທຳ​ລາຍ ຫລາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແລະ​ອີກ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຫຼາຍ​ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ” ລາຍ​ງານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​. “ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍໄດ້​ເຮັ​ດ​ໃຫ້ເກີດ​ວິ​ກິ​ດ​ການ​ດ້ານ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ພາໃຫ້​ການ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ອາ​ຫານ ແລະ​ລະ​ບົບ​ແຈກ​ຢາຍ ​ນຳ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ວິ​ກິດ​ການ ທີ່​ຂາດ​ແຄນ​ອາ​ຫານ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຜົ​ນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ທຸກ​ຈົນ ແລະ​ມີ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບທາງ​ຜີວ​ພັນບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ທຽມ​ກັນ.”

​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ມື້ ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການຮຸກ​ຮານ ອີງ​ຕາມທ່ານ​ຟິ​ລິບ ລູ​ເທີ ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ ແລະ​ເປັນໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ນິ​ລະ​ໂທດ​ກຳ​ສາ​ກົນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ສຳ​ພາດ​ກັບ ວີ​ໂອເອ ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້.

“​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສະ​ມັດ​ຊາ​ໃຫຍ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ປະ​ນາມ​ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ. ທີ່​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ດີ. ​ສານອາ​ຍາ​ສາ​ກົນ ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ ການ​ກໍ່​ອາດ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ສົງ​ຄາມ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ. ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ນີ້ ໄດ່​ເປັນ​ແມ່​ບົດ​ແທ້ໆ ທ່ານ​ສາ​ມາດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເພື່ອ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ສິດ​ທີ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່” ​ທ່ານ​ລູ​ເທີໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ສັງ​ເກດ.

ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ກໍ່​ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ ຫລື​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ໃສ່​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ​ຢູ່​ໃນຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຫລັກ​ຖານບັນ​ທຶກ​ຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ ​ໂດ​ຍ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ກຸ່ມປົກ​ປ້ອງສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ອື່ນໆ.

​ປີ 2023 ເປັນໂອ​ກາດ​ຄົບຮອບ 75 ປີ ຂອງ​ຄຳ​ປະ​ກາດ​ສາ​ກົນ​ວ່າ​ດ້ວຍ​ສິ​ດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ໂລກ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ່​ສອງ. ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ອົງ​ກ​ານ​ນິ​ລະ​ໂທດກຳ​ສາ​ກົນກ່າວ​ວ່າ ປີ​ນີ້​ເປັນ​ບາດ​ລ້ຽວ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ.

The global response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine should act as a blueprint for addressing mass human rights violations, according to Amnesty International in its annual report released Tuesday. However, the organization accuses the West of ignoring other human rights violations.

Ukraine invasion

Amnesty International says Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 unleashed "military destruction on a people and country at peace."

"Within months, civilian infrastructure had been destroyed, thousands killed and many more injured," the report says. "Russia's action accelerated a global energy crisis and helped weaken food production and distribution systems, leading to a global food crisis that continues to affect poorer nations and racialized people disproportionately."

A strong global response began within days of the invasion, according to Philip Luther, a research and advocacy director for Amnesty International, in an interview with VOA this week.

"We saw the U.N. General Assembly vote to condemn Russia's invasion. That was good. The International Criminal Court opened an investigation into war crimes and Western countries opened up their borders to Ukrainian refugees. For us, these measures were really a blueprint you could say for how to address mass human rights violations," Luther noted.

Russia denies committing atrocities or targeting civilians in Ukraine, despite widespread evidence documented by United Nations investigators and other human rights groups.

2023 is the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights — adopted by the United Nations in the wake of World War II. In its report, Amnesty says this year must be a turning point for upholding human rights.