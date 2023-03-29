ການຕອບໂຕ້ຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ ຕໍ່ການຮຸກຮານຂອງຣັດເຊຍໃນຢູເຄຣນ ຄວນດຳເນີນການໂດຍຖືວ່າ ເປັນແມ່ບົດເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດາຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ອີງຕາມອົງການນິລະໂທດກຳສາກົນ ຢູ່ໃນລາຍງານປະຈຳປີ ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້. ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍດີ ອົງການດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຫາປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກວ່າ ບໍ່ຫົວຊາຕໍ່ການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດອື່ນໆ.
ອົງການນິລະໂທດກຳສາກົນ ກ່າວວ່າການຮຸກຮານຂອງຣັດເຊຍຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນ ໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ ປີ 2022 ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ “ມີການທຳລາຍທາງທະຫານແກ່ປະຊາຊົນ ແລະປະເທດທີ່ຢູ່ໃນຄວາມສະຫງົບ.”
“ພາຍໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດເດືອນ ພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງພົນລະເຮືອນໄດ້ຖືກທຳລາຍ ຫລາຍພັນຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະອີກຈຳນວນຫຼາຍ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ” ລາຍງານໄດ້ກ່າວ. “ການກະທຳຂອງຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດວິກິດການດ້ານພະລັງງານຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ແລະໄດ້ຊ່ວຍພາໃຫ້ການຜະລິດອາຫານ ແລະລະບົບແຈກຢາຍ ນຳໄປສູ່ວິກິດການ ທີ່ຂາດແຄນອາຫານຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ ທີ່ເປັນຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ທຸກຈົນ ແລະມີຜົນກະທົບທາງຜີວພັນບໍ່ເທົ່າທຽມກັນ.”
ການຕອບໂຕ້ຢ່າງແຮງຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນພາຍໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ ຫຼັງຈາກການຮຸກຮານ ອີງຕາມທ່ານຟິລິບ ລູເທີ ຫົວໜ້າຫ້ອງການຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ແລະເປັນໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຂອງອົງການນິລະໂທດກຳສາກົນ ຢູ່ໃນການສຳພາດກັບ ວີໂອເອ ອາທິດນີ້.
“ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນກອງປະຊຸມສະມັດຊາໃຫຍ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ລົງຄະແນນສຽງປະນາມການຮຸກຮານຂອງຣັດເຊຍ. ທີ່ເຫັນວ່າເປັນເລື້ອງດີ. ສານອາຍາສາກົນ ໄດ້ເປີດການສືບສວນ ການກໍ່ອາດຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ ແລະບັນດາປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ ໄດ້ເປີດຊາຍແດນເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຫ້ແກ່ອົບພະຍົບຢູເຄຣນ. ສຳລັບພວກເຮົາ ມາດຕະການດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ໄດ່ເປັນແມ່ບົດແທ້ໆ ທ່ານສາມາດກ່າວວ່າ ເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂການລະເມີດສິດທີມະນຸດຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່” ທ່ານລູເທີໄດ້ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດ.
ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ການກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳ ຫລືແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ພົນລະເຮືອນຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ ເຖິງແມ່ນມີຫລັກຖານບັນທຶກຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ ໂດຍບັນດານັກສືບສວນຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ແລະບັນດາກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດອື່ນໆ.
ປີ 2023 ເປັນໂອກາດຄົບຮອບ 75 ປີ ຂອງຄຳປະກາດສາກົນວ່າດ້ວຍສິດທິມະນຸດຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບເອົາໂດຍສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່າມກາງສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງທີ່ສອງ. ຢູ່ໃນລາຍງານຂອງຕົນ ອົງການນິລະໂທດກຳສາກົນກ່າວວ່າ ປີນີ້ເປັນບາດລ້ຽວທີ່ສຳຄັນສຳລັບການປະຕິບັດສິດທິມະນຸດ.
The global response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine should act as a blueprint for addressing mass human rights violations, according to Amnesty International in its annual report released Tuesday. However, the organization accuses the West of ignoring other human rights violations.
Ukraine invasion
Amnesty International says Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 unleashed "military destruction on a people and country at peace."
"Within months, civilian infrastructure had been destroyed, thousands killed and many more injured," the report says. "Russia's action accelerated a global energy crisis and helped weaken food production and distribution systems, leading to a global food crisis that continues to affect poorer nations and racialized people disproportionately."
A strong global response began within days of the invasion, according to Philip Luther, a research and advocacy director for Amnesty International, in an interview with VOA this week.
"We saw the U.N. General Assembly vote to condemn Russia's invasion. That was good. The International Criminal Court opened an investigation into war crimes and Western countries opened up their borders to Ukrainian refugees. For us, these measures were really a blueprint you could say for how to address mass human rights violations," Luther noted.
Russia denies committing atrocities or targeting civilians in Ukraine, despite widespread evidence documented by United Nations investigators and other human rights groups.
2023 is the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights — adopted by the United Nations in the wake of World War II. In its report, Amnesty says this year must be a turning point for upholding human rights.