ທ່າມກາງ ໂຣກລະບາດ, ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຜັກດັນ ໃຫ້ເປີດໂຮງຮຽນຄືນ

ທ່າມກາງການຕິດເຊື້ອ COVID-19 ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ, ໂດຍສະເພາະໃນພວກຄົນໄວໜຸ່ມນັ້ນ, ທຳນຽບຂາວ ແມ່ນກຳລັງກົດດັນໃຫ້ໂຮງຮຽນທັງຫຼາຍໃນທົ່ວ ສະຫະລັດ ເປີດຄືນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ໃນງານນຶ່ງທີ່ຖືກ ຈັດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ, ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຈາກສຽງການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ທີ່ກ່າວຢໍ້າເຖິງຄວາມຄິດເຫັນຂອງທ່ານວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະທຳການກົດດັນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ຕໍ່ບັນດາຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ ແລະ ຄົນອື່ນໆໃຫ້ເປີດໂຮງຮຽນ, ໃຫ້ໂຮງຮຽນໄດ້ເປີດຄືນ. ມັນສຳຄັນຫຼາຍ.”

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຂຽນໃນທວິດເຕີນຶ່ງວັນກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນວ່າ “ໂຮງຮຽນຕ້ອງເປີດໃນ ລະດູໃບໄມ້ຫຼົ່ນນີ້.”

ທ່ານນາງ ເມລາເນຍ ທຣຳ, ສະຕີໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງ ແລະ ແມ່ຂອງລູກທີ່ຍັງຢູ່ໃນໄວເຂົ້າໂຮງຮຽນນັ້ນໄດ້ກ່າວໃນລະຫວ່າງ ການປຶກສາຫາລືໂຕະມົນຢູ່ຫ້ອງປະຊຸມກໍ້າຕາເວັນອອກຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ ກ່ຽວ ກັບ ການເປີດຄືນໂຮງຮຽນຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ ຢ່າງປອດໄພວ່າ “ສຸຂະພາບຈິດຂອງເດັກນ້ອຍ ແລະ ການພັດທະ ນາສັງຄົມຕ້ອງເປັນບູລິມະສິດ ຫຼາຍເທົ່າກັບສຸຂະພາບທາງຮ່າງກາຍ.”

ສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ມີໃຜຮູ້ຈັກເປັນຢ່າງສູງກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ເດັກນ້ອຍໄວໜຸ່ມ, ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນຄົນສົ່ງຕໍ່ໄວ ຣັສໄຂ້ຫວັດຢ່າງມີປະສິດທິຜົນນັ້ນ, ຈະແຜ່ລາມໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນານີ້ ໃຫ້ນາຍຄູທີ່ມີອາຍຸສູງກວ່າ ແລະ ພະນັກງານ, ແລະ ນຳເອົາໄວຣັສສາຍພັນໃໝ່ກັບບ້ານໄປຕິດຕໍ່ກັບສະມາຊິກໃນຄອບຄົວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ພີ່ນ້ອງທີ່ມີອາຍຸສູງກວ່າ.

ດຣ. ວິລລຽມ ແຊຟເນີ, ອາຈານສອນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ໂຣກຕິດຕໍ່ທີ່ສູນກາງການແພດ ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ແວນເດີບິລທ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຮູ້ເທື່ອ ກ່ຽວກັບ ໄວຣັສ ໂຄວິດ. ມັນຕິດພວກເດັກ ນ້ອຍແທ້ບໍ່ ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດ ສົ່ງຕໍ່ມັນໄດ້ບໍ່ ຫຼື ມັນຍາກຫຼາຍບໍ່ສຳລັບໄວຣັສທີ່ຈະຕິດພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ? ການສຶກສາທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນແມ່ນກຳລັງດຳເນີນຢູ່.”

ອົງການສະຖານສຶກສາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສຸຂະພາບເດັກນ້ອຍ “ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນຢ່າງແຮງວ່າ ການພິຈາລະນານະໂຍບາຍທຸກຢ່າງສຳລັບສົກຮຽນທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ຄວນເລີ່ມດ້ວຍເປົ້າໝາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການໃຫ້ພວກນັກຮຽນໄປມີໜ້າຢູ່ ໃນ ໂຮງຮຽນ.”

Amid a surge of COVID-19 infections, especially among younger people, the White House is pressuring schools across the United States to reopen.

"We're very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools, to get them open. It's very important,” President Donald Trump said Tuesday at a White House event, where he heard from a chorus of invited voices echoing his sentiment.

Trump, the previous day, tweeted: "SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL!!!"

"Children's mental health and social development must be as much of a priority as physical health," Melania Trump, the first lady and mother of a school-age child, said during Tuesday’s East Room roundtable discussion on the safe reopening of America’s schools.

A significant unknown is whether young children, who are efficient transmitters of the influenza virus, will spread this coronavirus to older teachers and staff, and take the novel coronavirus home to their family members and elderly relatives.

“We don't know that yet about the COVID virus. Does it really infect the children and they can transmit it or is it very difficult for this virus to infect children? Those studies are still underway,” Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told VOA.

The American Academy of Pediatrics “strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school.”