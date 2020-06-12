ຄຳສັບ ແລະສຳນວນພາສາ ອັງກິດແບບ ອາເມຣິກັນ- ບົດຮຽນທີ 13: Learn the Ropes & Put a Lid on It

ວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍສຽງແຫ່ງຊາດລາວ ຮ່ວມກັບ ວີໂອເອ ພາກພາສາ ລາວ ພູມໃຈສະເໜີ ລາຍການ​ສອນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນບົດ​ສົນທະນາ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​ ລະຫວ່າງ​ເພື່ອ​ນນັກ​ສຶກສາຄົນລາວ ກັບ ​ຄົນອາ​ເມຣິກັນ ເພື່ອອະທິບາຍຄໍາສັບ ​ແລະ ສໍານວນພາ​ສາ​ອັງກິດ​ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່​ຄົນອາ​ເມຣິກັນ ນິຍົມ​ໃຊ້​ກັນ.

Ly is just starting a new part-time job in the library and she is worried that she doesn’t have the right skills for the job. ລີ ຫາກໍ່ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນເຮັດວຽກໃໝ່ ເປັນວຽກ ເຄິ່ງເວລາຢູ່ຫ້ອງສະໝຸດ ແລະ ລາວກໍ່ກັງວົນໃຈວ່າ ຕົນຈະບໍ່ມີຄວາມ ຊຳນິຊຳນານທີ່ເໝາະສົມກັບວຽກນັ້ນ ກໍ່ເລີຍໄປຈົ່ມກັບແລຣີ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ບອກ ລາວວ່າ Don’t worry. It takes a little while to learn the ropes. ບໍ່ຕ້ອງເປັນຫ່ວງດອກ ມັນຕ້ອງໃຊ້ເວລາໜ້ອຍໜຶ່ງ to learn the ropes ແປວ່າແນວໃດ ໄປຟັງແລຣີອະທິບາຍ ພ້ອມກັນເລີຍ.

Ly: I don’t know how to use the library computer system and I’m so afraid that I’ll do something wrong.

LL: Don’t worry, Ly. You’ll figure it out. It takes a little while to learn the ropes at a new job.

Ly: Why do I have to learn about ropes? There are no ropes in the library.

LL: No (laughing). “To learn the ropes” is an expression. It means to learn how to do something, especially something related to work.

Ly: Hey, where does that expression come from?

LL: The expression is related to sailing. When sailors first started working on a boat, they had to learn which ropes were attached to which sails.

LH: Oh, that makes sense! I hope I learn the ropes soon. Otherwise, I’ll get fired!

LL: Don’t worry, Li Hua. Everyone needs some time to learn the ropes at a new job. I’m sure your boss knows that.

Ly: You’re probably right. I just really want to do well. I don’t want to disappoint my boss.

LL: I’m sure you won’t. When I started my most recent job, it took me about three weeks to learn the ropes.

Ly: Did you make a lot of mistakes during those three weeks?

LL: Of course, but no one minded because they knew that I was still learning the ropes.

Ly: What happens if you make a mistake now?

LL: I don’t have that excuse anymore, but my boss is still relatively understanding. He knows that everyone makes mistakes from time to time.

Ly: Thanks for the advice, Larry! I feel a little less anxious now.

ທ່ານຜູ້ຟັງ ແລະ ນ້ອງໆນັກສຶກສາ ຄົງຈະພໍເຂົ້າໃຈແລ້ວຕິເນາະວ່າ ສຳນວນ To learn the ropes ທີ່ແປຕາມໂຕວ່າ ຮຽນຮູ້ເຊືອກນັ້ນ ມີຄວາມໝາຍວ່າ ຮຽນຮູ້ວຽກໃໝ່. ສຳນວນນີ້ແມ່ນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການແລ່ນ ເຮືອໃບ ກໍ່ຄື ພວກທີ່ແລ່ນເຮືອໃບຕ້ອງຮຽນຮູ້ວ່າ ຄວນຈະເອົາເຊືອກ ເສັ້ນໃດ ໄປມັດໃສ່ກັບໃບເຮືອໃບໃດ. ໄປຟັງບົດສົນທະນາ ເມື່ອກີ້ນີ້ອີກ ພ້ອມກັບຄຳແປ ເພື່ອຈະໄດ້ເຂົ້າໃຈຄັກໆ.

Ly: I don’t know how to use the library computer system and I’m so afraid that I’ll do something wrong.

ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຮູ້ໃຊ້ລະບົບຄອມພິວເຕີຂອງຫ້ອງສະໝຸດ ແລະ ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ຢ້ານວ່າ ຂ້ອຍຈະເຮັດສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງໜຶ່ງຜິດພາດ.

LL: Don’t worry, Ly. You’ll figure it out. It takes a little while to learn the ropes at a new job.

ບໍ່ຕ້ອງເປັນຫ່ວງ ດອກ ລີ. ເຈົ້າຫາກຈະຄິດອອກເອງ. ມັນຕ້ອງໃຊ້ເວລາໜ້ອຍໜຶ່ງ to learn the ropes ຢູ່ກັບວຽກໃໝ່.

Ly: Why do I have to learn about ropes? There are no ropes in the library. ເປັນຫຍັງຂ້ອຍຈຶ່ງຕ້ອງຮຽນຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບ ເຊືອກລະ? ບໍ່ມີເຊືອກຈັກເສັ້ນນ່າ ຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງສະໝຸດ.

LL: No (laughing). “To learn the ropes” is an expression. It means to learn how to do something, especially something related to work.

ບໍ່... “To learn the ropes” ເປັນສຳນວນ. ມັນແປວ່າ ຮຽນຮູ້ວິທີເຮັດສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງໜຶ່ງ ໂດຍ ສະເພາະແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບວຽກງານ.

Ly: Really? Where does that expression come from?

ອີ່ຫລີຫວະ? ແລ້ວສຳນວນນັ້ນ ມັນມາຈາກໃສ?

LL: The expression is related to sailing. When sailors first started working on a boat, they had to learn which ropes were attached to which sails.

ສຳນວນນີ້ກ່ຽວພັນກັບ ການແລ່ນເຮືອໃບ. ໃນສະໄໝກ່ອນ ເວລາພວກລູກເຮືອເລີ່ມເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ ເທິງເຮືອໃບ ພວກເຂົາຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮຽນຮູ້ວ່າ ຈະຕ້ອງເອົາເຊືອກເສັ້ນໃດ ໄປມັດໃສ່ກັບໃບເຮືອໃບໃດແດ່.

Ly: Oh, that makes sense! I hope I learn the ropes soon. Otherwise, I’ll get fired!

ໂອ ກໍ່ພໍເຂົ້າໃຈໄດ້ຢູ່ ໄດ໊ເນາະ! ຂ້ອຍຫວັງວ່າ ຂ້ອຍຈະຮຽນຮູ້ວຽກໄດ້ໄວ. ຖ້າບໍ່ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ຄົງຈະຖືກ ໄລ່ອອກແຫລະ!

LL: Don’t worry, Ly. Everyone needs some time to learn the ropes at a new job. I’m sure your boss knows that.

ບໍ່ຕ້ອງເປັນຫ່ວງດອກ ລີ. ໃຜໆກໍ່ຕ້ອງການເວລາໜ້ອຍ ໜຶ່ງ ເພື່ອຮຽນຮູ້ວິທີເຮັດວຽກ ຢູ່ກັບວຽກໃໝ່. ຂ້ອຍແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ຫົວໜ້າ ຂອງເຈົ້າຮູ້ດີ.

Ly: You’re probably right. I just really want to do well. I don’t want to disappoint my boss.

ຄົງຈະແມ່ນຄວາມເຈົ້າຫັ້ນ ແຫລະ. ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຢາກຈະເຮັດວຽກ ໃຫ້ດີໆເທົ່ານັ້ນແຫລະ. ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ ຢາກເຮັດໃຫ້ຫົວໜ້າຂ້ອຍ ຜິດຫວັງ.

LL: I’m sure you won’t. When I started my most recent job, it took me about three weeks to learn the ropes.

ຂ້ອຍແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ລາວຜິດຫວັງດອກ. ຕອນຂ້ອຍເລີ່ມຕົ້ນເຮັດວຽກຫລ້າສຸດຂອງຂ້ອຍ ຂ້ອຍໃຊ້ເວລາປະມານສາມອາທິດ ເພື່ອຮຽນ ຮູ້ວຽກ.

Ly: Did you make a lot of mistakes during those three weeks?

ເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດຜີດຫລາຍບໍ່ ໃນໄລຍະສາມອາທິດນັ້ນ?

LL: Of course, but no one minded because they knew that I was still learning the ropes.

ແນ່ນອນ ແຕ່ກໍ່ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃດເອົາ ຫົວຊາ ເພາະພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຮູ້ວ່າ ຂ້ອຍຍັງກຳລັງຮຽນວຽກຢູ່.

Ly: What happens if you make a mistake now?

ແລ້ວ ຈະເກີດຫຍັງຂຶ້ນ ຖ້າວ່າເຈົ້າເຮັດຜິດພາດ ໃນຕອນນີ້?

LL: I don’t have that excuse anymore, but my boss is still relatively understanding. He knows that everyone makes mistakes from time to time.

ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ອ້າງອັນນັ້ນອີກ ແລ້ວ ແຕ່ວ່າຫົວໜ້າຂ້ອຍເປັນຄົນທີ່ວ່າ ມີຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈສະຖານະການດີ ພໍສົມຄວນ. ລາວຮູ້ດີວ່າ ທຸກໆຄົນກໍ່ເຮັດຜິດພາດໄດ້ ບາງຄັ້ງບາງຄາວ.

Ly: Thanks for the advice, Larry! I feel a little less anxious now.

ຂອບໃຈສຳລັບຄຳແນະນຳເດີ້ ແລຣີ! ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຮູ້ສຶກ ກັງວົນ ຫລາຍປານໃດແລ້ວ ຕອນນີ້.

A few days later Larry saw Ly again and asked how she’s doing in her new job. ສາມສີ່ມື້ຕໍ່ມາ ແລຣີ ໄດ້ພໍ້ ກັບລີ ອີກ ແລະ ຖາມວ່າ ເປັນແນວໃດ ເຮັດວຽກໃໝ່? Ly, looking unhappy, told him about a problem she had with a customer who complained to her over and over again because he did not get the book that he had ordered.

ລີ ທີ່ມີສີໜ້າອຸກໃຈ ເລົ່າສູ່ແລຣີຟັງກ່ຽວກັບລູກຄ້າຄົນໜຶ່ງ ທີ່ຈົ່ມແລ້ວຈົ່ມ ອີກ ຍ້ອນຜູ້ກ່ຽວບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບປຶ້ມທີ່ສັ່ງຊື້ໄວ້. Larry told Ly to tell that customer to put a lid on it. ແລຣີ ບອກ ລີ ໃຫ້ບອກລູກຄ້າຄົນ ນັ້ນ to put a lid on it. ແປວ່າຈັ່ງໃດ to put a lid on it? ໄປຟັງຄຳອະທິບາຍຂອງແລຣີ ພ້ອມກັນເລີຍ.

Ly: This guy came into the library today and gave me a really hard time because we hadn’t received the book he ordered yet. I didn’t know what to do!

LL: I would have told him to put a lid on it. After all, it’s not your fault.

Ly: What does “put a lid on it” mean?

LL: Telling someone to “put a lid on it” is the same as telling him or her to shut up.

Ly: I can’t do that! That would be rude!

LL: Well, it sounds as though he was being really rude to you.

Ly: Nevertheless, I have to be professional. I can’t just tell him to put a lid on it.

LL: Yeah, you’re probably right. It wouldn’t be very professional to tell the guy to put a lid on it.

Ly: I hope he doesn’t come back to the library again.

LL: If he does, you can give me a call and I’ll come over and tell him to put a lid on it myself.

Ly: That won’t be necessary. I think I’ll just get the head librarian and let him deal with that guy.

LL: That’s a good idea.

To tell somebody to “put a lid on it” means to tell that person to shut up. ການບອກໃຜຜູ້ໜຶ່ງວ່າ “put a lid on it” ກໍ່ຄື ບອກໃຫ້ຜູ້ກ່ຽວໃຫ້ອັດປາກ ສະ; ຊຶ່ງກໍ່ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າໃຫ້ເຊົາເວົ້າ ນັ້ນເອງ. A lid l-i-d ແມ່ນ ຝາອັດ ເຊັ່ນໃນປະໂຫຍກນີ້ Can you put the lid on the pot for me please ກໍ່ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ເຈົ້າເອົາຝາອັດໝໍ້ໄວ້ໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ບໍ່? ແລະ ຖ້າຄົນໃກ້ຊິດ ຫລື ໝູ່ເພື່ອນ ມາຈົ່ມໃຫ້ທ່ານຟັງກ່ຽວກັບເລື່ອງໃດເລື່ອງໜຶ່ງຢູ່ບໍ່ເຊົາ ທ່ານກໍ່ບອກເຂົາ ເຈົ້າໄດ້ເລີຍວ່າ “Will you put a lit on it?” ຫລື ຈະເວົ້າວ່າ “Will you shut up?” ຫລື “Shut up” ຊື່ໆ ກໍ່ໄດ້ ເພາະມີຄວາມໝາຍແບບ ດຽວກັນ ເພາະວ່າ to shut ແປວ່າອັດ ຫລື ປິດ ນັ້ນເອງ. Please shut the door ກໍ່ແປວ່າ ກະລຸນາ ອັດປະຕູດ້ວຍ. “Shut up” ຫລື “Shut your mouth” ອັດປາກເຈົ້າ ສະ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ສຳນວນເຫລົ່ານີ້ ເປັນ ຄຳສະແລງທີ່ໃຊ້ເວົ້າກັບຄົນໃກ້ຊິດ ຮັກແພງກັນເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ຖ້າທ່ານໄປເວົ້າ ກັບຄົນແປກໜ້າ ມັນກໍ່ຈະບໍ່ສຸພາບ. ເອົ໊າ ໄປຟັງບົດສົນທະນາ ເມື່ອກີ້ນີ້ອີກ ພ້ອມກັບຄຳແປ.

Ly: This guy came into the library today and gave me a really hard time because we hadn’t received the book he ordered yet. I didn’t know what to do!

ມີຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນີ້ ເຂົ້າມາໃນຫ້ອງສະໝຸດມື້ນີ້ ແລະ ສ້າງຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍອີ່ຫລີ ເພາະວ່າພວກເຮົາຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບປື້ມທີ່ລາວສັ່ງຊື້ໄວ້.

LL: I would have told him to put a lid on it. After all, it’s not your fault. ຄັນແມ່ນຂ້ອຍ ຂ້ອຍຈະບອກໃຫ້ລາວ put a lid on it.

ຈະເວົ້າໄປແລ້ວ ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນຄວາມຜິດຂອງເຈົ້າເລີຍ.

Ly: What does “put a lid on it” mean?

ແປວ່າຫຍັງ “put a lid on it”?

LL: Telling someone to “put a lid on it” is the same as telling him or her to shut up.

ການບອກໃຜຜູ້ໜຶ່ງໃຫ້ “put a lid on it” ກໍ່ຄືກັນກັບ ບອກໃຫ້ຄົນຜູ້ນັ້ນ to shut up ຊຶ່ງກໍ່ໝາຍເຖິງ ໃຫ້ອັດປາກ ຫລື ຢຸດເວົ້າສະ ນັ້ນເອງ.

Ly: I can’t do that! That would be rude!

ຂ້ອຍເຮັດແບບ ນັ້ນບໍ່ໄດ້ດອກ. ມັນຈະເປັນການເສຍມາລະຍາດ!

LL: Well, it sounds as though he was being really rude to you.

ເອີ່ ຟັງແລ້ວ ກໍ່ຄືວ່າ ລາວກໍ່ບໍ່ສຸພາບກັບເຈົ້າອີ່ຫລີເນາະ.

Ly: Nevertheless, I have to be professional. I can’t just tell him to put a lid on it.

ແຕ່ແນວໃດກໍ່ຕາມ ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ຕ້ອງເປັນ ແບບມືອາຊີບ. ຂ້ອຍຈະບອກໃຫ້ລາວ put a lid on it ບໍ່ໄດ້ຕີ້.

LL: Yeah, you’re probably right. It wouldn’t be very professional to tell the guy to put a lid on it.

ເອີ່ ກໍ່ຄົງຈະ ແມ່ນຄວາມເຈົ້າຫັ້ນແຫລະເນາະ. ມັນຈະບໍ່ມີຄວາມເປັນມືອາຊີບ ຖ້າເຈົ້າ ຈະບອກທ້າວນັ້ນ ໃຫ້ອັດປາກ ໃຫ້ຢຸດເວົ້າສະ.

Ly: I hope he doesn’t come back to the library again.

ຂ້ອຍຫວັງວ່າ ລາວຄົງຈະບໍ່ກັບຄືນມາຫ້ອງສະໝຸດອີກ.

LL: If he does, you can give me a call and I’ll come over and tell him to put a lid on it myself.

ຖ້າທ້າວນັ້ນມາ, ໂທຫາຂ້ອຍໄດ້ໂລດ ແລະ ຂ້ອຍຈະມາບອກໃຫ້ລາວອັດປາກລາວເອງ.

Ly: That won’t be necessary. I think I’ll just get the head librarian and let him deal with that guy.

ຄົງຈະບໍ່ ຈຳເປັນດອກ. ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ຂ້ອຍຈະບອກແຕ່ຫົວໜ້າບັນນາລັກ ແລະ ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ເພິ່ນຈັດການກັບຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນັ້ນເອງ.

LL: That’s a good idea.

ເປັນຄວາມຄິດທີ່ດີ.

