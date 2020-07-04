ຄຳສັບ ແລະສຳນວນພາສາ ອັງກິດແບບ ອາເມຣິກັນ - ບົດຮຽນທີ 15: Bottom Feeder & Bounce

ວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍສຽງແຫ່ງຊາດລາວ ຮ່ວມກັບ ວີໂອເອ ພາກພາສາ ລາວ ພູມໃຈສະເໜີ ລາຍການ​ສອນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນບົດ​ສົນທະນາ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​ ລະຫວ່າງ​ເພື່ອ​ນນັກ​ສຶກສາຄົນລາວ ກັບ ​ຄົນອາ​ເມຣິກັນ ເພື່ອອະທິບາຍຄໍາສັບ ​ແລະ ສໍານວນພາ​ສາ​ອັງກິດ​ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່​ຄົນອາ​ເມຣິກັນ ນິຍົມ​ໃຊ້​ກັນ.

ສະບາຍດີ ທ່ານຜູ້ຟັງທີ່ເຄົາລົບ ແລະ ນ້ອງໆນັກສຶກສາທີ່ຮັກແພງ ທັງຫລາຍ. ຂໍຕ້ອນຮັບບັນດາທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ ລາຍການສອນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ຂອງວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍສຽງ ແຫ່ງຊາດລາວ ທີ່​ນະຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ວຽງ​ຈັນ ສປປ ລາວ ຮ່ວມ​ກັບ ວີໂອເອ ພາກພາສາລາວ (Voice of America) ທີ່​ນະຄອນຫລວງ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ດີ​ຊີ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ​. ໃນບົດຮຽນມື້ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງເປັນບົດຮຽນທີ 15 ພວກເຮົາ ຈະພາທ່ານຮຽນ ສຳນວນ Bottom feeder ກັບ bounce ຊຶ່ງທ່ານ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບຟັງໃນບົດສົນທະນາລະຫວ່າງເພື່ອນນັກສຶກສາສອງຄົນ Ly ກັບ Larry. ພວກເຮົາມາໄປພົບກັບເຂົາເຈົ້າກັນເລີຍ.



Ly and Larry are discussing some recent crimes that were reported in the newspaper. ລີ ກັບ ແລຣີ ກຳລັງລົມກັນເລື່ອງອາຊະຍາກຳບາງຢ່າງ ທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ແລະ ໄດ້ມີ ລາຍງານຂ່າວຢູ່ໃນໜັງສືພິມ. ເລື່ອງອາຊະຍາກຳທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າລົມກັນ ແມ່ນ ເລື່ອງພໍ່ຄ້າຢາທີ່ຖືກຈັບ a drug dealer that was arrested. ແລຣີເວົ້າວ່າ that guy is a real bottom feeder. What is a bottom feeder? ໄປຟັງຄຳອະທິບາຍຈາກ ແລຣີໄດ້ເລີຍ.

Ly: Did you see the article about the drug dealer that the police arrested?

LL: Yeah, that guy is a real bottom feeder. I hope that he goes to jail for a long time.

Ly: What’s a bottom feeder?

LL: A bottom feeder is a really low, despicable person. That guy was selling drugs to kids, so he definitely counts as a bottom feeder.

Ly: I agree. I think all drug dealers are bottom feeders.

LL: Unfortunately, there are a lot of bottom feeders in the world.

Ly: Hey, Larry, is the word “bottom feeder” only used to describe criminals?

LL: It can be used to describe other people, too, but it’s a very negative term.

Ly: Can you give me an example of another type of bottom feeder?

LL: Well, some people think that lawyers are bottom feeders because they benefit from other peoples’ misfortunes.

Ly: Really? But lawyers can protect your rights, too.

LL: That’s true, but some people are upset by the fact that many lawyers get rich defending criminals.

Ly: Oh, I see. I still wouldn’t call them bottom feeders, though.

LL: Some people think that tabloid journalists are bottom feeders because they invade the privacy of celebrities and they don’t always verify stories before they publish them.

Ly: I agree with that! I’ve seen some magazines make really awful, ridiculous claims about celebrities. Only bottom feeders would write stories like that!

A bottom feeder is a really low, despicable person ແປວ່າ A bottom feeder ແມ່ນບຸກຄົນທີ່ຕໍ່າຊ້າ ໜ້າລັງກຽດອີ່ຫລີ. ຄຳວ່າ bottom b-o-t-t-o-m ແປວ່າ ທາງລຸ່ມ ສ່ວນ feeder f-e-e-d-e-r ກໍ່ເປັນຄຳນາມທີ່ມາຈາກ ຄຳກິລິຍາ to feed ທີ່ແປວ່າ ລ້ຽງເກືອ ເອົາໃຫ້ກິນ ເຊັ່ນໃນປະໂຫຍກນີ້ Can you feed the dogs? ເຈົ້າເອົາເຂົ້າໃຫ້ໝາກິນໄດ້ບໍ່? A bottom feeder ກໍ່ໝາຍ ເຖິງຄົນທີ່ຫາກິນ ລ້ຽງຕົນເອງ ດ້ວຍວິທີການທີ່ຕ່ຳສຸດ ກໍ່ຄື ຄົນທີ່ຫາກິນ ຈາກການກະທຳອັນຕ່ຳຊ້າ ເອົາລັດເອົາປຽບຄົນອື່ນ ຫລື ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນອື່ນ ເສຍຫາຍ. ສະນັ້ນ ຈຶ່ງເປັນຄົນທີ່ຊົ່ວຊ້າ ໜ້າລັງກຽດ ຫລື despicable d-e-s-p-i-c-a-b-l-e ເຊັ່ນອາຊະຍາກອນ ຫລື criminal c-r-i-m-i-n-a-l ທີ່ມາຈາກຄຳ crime c-r-i-m-e ແປວ່າ ອາຊະຍາກຳ. ປະໂຫຍກນີ້ Criminals are people who commit crimes ແປວ່າ ອາຊະຍາກອນ ຄືພວກຄົນທີ່ກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳ. commit c-o-m-m-i-t ໃນກໍລະນີນີ້ ແປວ່າ ກໍ່ ຫລື ເຮັດຂຶ້ນ. ໄປຟັງບົດ ສົນທະນາເມື່ອກີ້ນີ້ອີກເທື່ອໜຶ່ງ ພ້ອມກັບຄຳແປ.

Ly: Did you see the article about the drug dealer that the police arrested?

ເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຫັນບົດຂຽນ ກ່ຽວກັບພໍ່ຄ້າຢາທີ່ຕຳຫລວດຈັບໄດ້ນັ້ນບໍ່?

LL: Yeah, that guy is a real bottom feeder. I hope that he goes to jail for a long time.

ເອີ່ ທ້າວນີ້ເປັນ bottom feeder ຕົວຈິງເລີຍ. ຂ້ອຍຫວັງວ່າ ມັນຈະຖືກຂັງຄຸກເປັນເວລາດົນນານ.

Ly: What’s a bottom feeder?

ແມ່ນຫຍັງ a bottom feeder?

LL: A bottom feeder is a really low, despicable person. That guy was selling drugs to kids, so he definitely counts as a bottom feeder.

A bottom feeder ແມ່ນບຸກຄົນທີ່ຕໍ່າຊ້າ ໜ້າລັງກຽດອີ່ຫລີ. ທ້າວນັ້ນ ມັນຂາຍຢາໃຫ້ເດັກນ້ອຍ ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ຈຶ່ງຖືວ່າມັນເປັນ bottom feeder ໄດ້ ຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ.

Ly: I agree. I think all drug dealers are bottom feeders.

ຂ້ອຍເຫັນພ້ອມນໍາ ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ພວກພໍ່ຄ້າຢາທັງໝົດ ແມ່ນ ເປັນຄົນທີ່ຕ່ຳຊ້າ ໜ້າລັງກຽດອີ່ຫລີ.

LL: Unfortunately, there are a lot of bottom feeders in the world.

ແຕ່ກໍ່ໜ້າເສຍໃຈ ທີ່ມີຄົນທີ່ຊົ່ວຊ້າໜ້າລັງກຽດ ຢູ່ຫລວງ ຫລາຍໃນໂລກນີ້.

Ly: Hey, Larry, is the word “bottom feeder” only used to describe criminals?

ເອີ່ ແລຣີ ຄຳສັບ “bottom feeder” ແມ່ນໝາຍເຖິງ ແຕ່ພຽງອາຊະຍາກອນເທົ່ານັ້ນຫວະ?

LL: It can be used to describe other people, too, but it’s a very negative term.

ມັນສາມາດຖືກນຳໃຊ້ເພື່ອໝາຍເຖິງ ຄົນອື່ນໆກໍ່ໄດ້ ຄືກັນ ແຕ່ວ່າມັນເປັນຄຳສັບໃນດ້ານລົບຫລາຍ.

Ly: Can you give me an example of another type of bottom feeder?

ເຈົ້າຍົກຕົວຢ່າງ bottom feeder ອີກຢ່າງໜຶ່ງ ໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍ ຟັງໄດ້ບໍ່?

LL: Well, some people think that lawyers are bottom feeders because they benefit from other peoples’ misfortunes.

ເອີ່ ບາງຄົນກໍ່ຄິດວ່າ ພວກທະນາຍຄວາມເປັນຄົນທີ່ຕ່ຳ ຊ້າ ເພາະວ່າພວກເຂົາໄດ້ຮັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດ ຈາກຄວາມໂຊກຮ້າຍຂອງ ຄົນອື່ນໆ.

Ly: Really? But lawyers can protect your rights, too.

ອີ່ຫລີຫວະ? ແຕ່ວ່າ ພວກທະນາຍຄວາມ ກໍ່ສາມາດຊ່ວຍປົກປ້ອງສິດທິ ຂອງເຈົ້າໄດ້ ຄືກັນ.

LL: That’s true, but some people are upset by the fact that many lawyers get rich defending criminals.

ກະແມ່ນຢູ່ ແຕ່ບາງຄົນກໍ່ບໍ່ພໍໃຈ ນຳຄວາມຈິງທີ່ວ່າ ທະນາຍຄວາມຫລາຍໆຄົນລ້ຳ ລວຍຂຶ້ນ ຍ້ອນປົກປ້ອງ ຫລື ວ່າຄວາມ ຄະດີໃຫ້ອາຊະຍາກອນ.

Ly: Oh, I see. I still wouldn’t call them bottom feeders, though.

ໂອ ຂ້ອຍເຂົ້າໃຈແລ້ວ ແຕ່ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ຈະບໍ່ຮ້ອງເຂົາເຈົ້າວ່າ ເປັນຄົນຊົ່ວຊ້າ ໜ້າລັງກຽດດອກ.

LL: Some people think that tabloid journalists are bottom feeders because they invade the privacy of celebrities and they don’t always verify stories before they publish them.

ບາງຄົນກໍ່ຄິດວ່າ ພວກນັກໜັງສືພິມທີ່ຂຽນຂ່າວ ຮືຮາກ່ຽວກັບພວກດາລາ ເປັນຄົນທີ່ຕ່ຳຊ້າ ເພາະວ່າພວກເຂົາມັກລ່ວງລ້ຳ ຄວາມເປັນສ່ວນຕົວຂອງພວກຄົນທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງ ແລະ ພວກເຂົາກໍ່ບໍ່ມັກກວດ ສອບ ຫລື ພິສູດຂ່າວ ຢູ່ສະເໝີ ວ່າມີມູນຄວາມຈິງ ຫລືບໍ່ ກ່ອນທີ່ຈະ ລົງຂ່າວນັ້ນໄປ.

Ly: I agree with that! I’ve seen some magazines make really awful, ridiculous claims about celebrities. Only bottom feeders would write stories like that!

ຂ້ອຍເຫັນພ້ອມ ນຳເລື່ອງນັ້ນ! ຂ້ອຍເຄີຍເຫັນນິຕະຍະສານບາງສະບັບລົງຂ່າວທີ່ກ່າວອ້າງ ແບບໜ້າຫົວ ເຫລື່ອເຊື່ອ ແລະ ບໍ່ດີຫລາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບພວກດາລາ ແລະ ຄົນທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງ. ມີແຕ່ພວກຄົນທີ່ຕ່ຳຊ້າເທົ່ານັ້ນແຫລະ ທີ່ຈະຂຽນຂ່າວ ເລື່ອງລາວ ແບບນັ້ນໄດ້!

ຄຳວ່າ bottom feeders ບໍ່ໄດ້ໝາຍເຖິງແຕ່ພວກອາຊະຍາກອນ ຫລື criminals ເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ບາງຄົນກໍ່ຄິດວ່າພວກ lawyers ກັບ tabloid journalists ກໍ່ເປັນຄົນຕ່ຳຊ້າ ໜ້າລັງກຽດຄືກັນ. Lawyer ມາຈາກຄຳ ວ່າ law l-a-w ທີ່ແປວ່າກົດໝາຍ. ເອົາ y-e-r ມາຕື່ມໃສ່ ເປັນ l-a-w-y-e-r ອ່ານວ່າ lawyer ລອຍເອີ ບໍ່ແມ່ນ ລອຍເຢີ ແປວ່ານັກ ກົດໝາຍ ຫລື ທະນາຍຄວາມ. ສ່ວນ tabloid journalists ແມ່ນນັກ ຂ່າວ ຫລື ນັກໜັງສືພິມທີ່ຂຽນຂ່າວຮືຮາ tabloid t-a-b-l-o-i-d ໝາຍ ເຖິງພວກໜັງສືພິມທີ່ລົງຂ່າວຮືຮາ ກ່ຽວກັບດາລາ ຫລື ພວກຄົນທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງ ແລະ ຂ່າວຄາດຕະກຳ ຫລື ອາຊະຍາກຳອື່ນໆ. ໃນບົດສົນທະນາຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ ແລຣີ ບອກ ລີ ວ່າ I’ve got to bounce ແປວ່າຈັ່ງໃດ? ໄປຟັງພ້ອມ ກັນເລີຍ.

LL: Hey, Ly, it was fun discussing the news with you, but I’ve got to bounce. I have to be at the doctor’s office by 2:00.

Ly: You have to bounce? Like bounce a ball?

LL: “Bounce” – BOUNCE – can be slang for leave. I’ve got to bounce means that I have to leave.

Ly: Oh, I see, you have to leave so that you can make it to the doctor’s office in time.

LL: Hey, don’t you have to bounce if you’re going to make to class on time?

Ly: Oh my goodness! You’re right! I forgot that we had a special lecture today. I’d better bounce!

LL: Well, I have a little bit of time. If we bounce right now, I can drive you to campus.

Ly: Oh, thank you, Larry! Otherwise, I don’t think I’d make it to the class on time.

LL: Okay, are you ready?

Ly: I’m almost ready. I just have to grab my books and my purse.

LL: Okay, I’ll go start the car. Just come on outside when you’re ready to bounce.

Ly: Okay, let’s go.

ຄວາມຈິງແລ້ວ ຄຳກິລິຍາ to bounce b-o-u-n-c-e ແປໄດ້ ຫລາຍຢ່າງ ແຕ່ຄວາມໝາຍໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນ ແປວ່າ ຟົ້ງ ຫລື ກະເດັນ ເຊັ່ນ ໃນສຳນວນ to bounce a ball ແປວ່າ ຕົບໝາກບານ. The tennis ball bounced off the court ແປວ່າ ໝາກບານເທັນນິສ ເຕັ້ນອອກ ຈາກເດີ່ນ. His check bounced ແປວ່າ ເຊັກຂອງລາວເດັ້ງ. ແຕ່ຖ້າ ເຮົາຫາກເວົ້າວ່າ I have to bounce ຫລື I’ve got to bounce ກັບແປ ວ່າ ຂ້ອຍຕ້ອງໄດ້ໄປແລ້ວ ຊຶ່ງສະແດງເຖິງຄວາມຮີບຮ້ອນແດ່ ໜ້ອຍໜຶ່ງ. ໄປຟັງລີ ກັບ ແລຣີ ລົມກັນອີກເທື່ອໜຶ່ງ ພ້ອມກັບຄຳແປ.

LL: Hey, Ly, it was fun discussing the news with you, but I’ve got to bounce. I have to be at the doctor’s office by 2:00 hrs.

ເອີ ລີ ມ່ວນດີທີ່ໄດ້ສົນທະນາກັນເລື່ອງຂ່າວກັບ ເຈົ້າ ແຕ່ວ່າຂ້ອຍຕ້ອງ bounce ແລ້ວ. ຂ້ອຍຕ້ອງໄປຮອດຫ້ອງການ ທ່ານໝໍດອກເຕີ້ ໃນເວລາບ່າຍ 2 ໂມງ.

Ly: You have to bounce? What do you mean? You’re going to bounce a ball? ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງ bounce ແລ້ວ? ເຈົ້າໝາຍ ຄວາມວ່າ ແນວໃດ? ເຈົ້າຈະໄປຕົບບານ ຊັ້ນຫວະ?

LL: “Bounce” – BOUNCE – can be slang for leave. I’ve got to bounce means that I have to leave.

“Bounce” – B-O-U-N-C-E – ສາມາດເປັນຄຳສະແລງ ໃຊ້ແທນ ຄຳ to leave ໄດ້. ຂ້ອຍຕ້ອງ bounce ແລ້ວ ກໍ່ແປວ່າຂ້ອຍຕ້ອງ ໄດ້ໄປແລ້ວ.

Ly: Oh, I see, you have to leave so that you can make it to the doctor’s office in time.

ໂອ ຂ້ອຍເຂົ້າໃຈແລ້ວ. ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄປແລ້ວ ເພາະວ່າເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄປຮອດຫ້ອງການທ່ານໝໍດອກເຕີ້ ໃຫ້ທັນເວລາ.

LL: Hey, don’t you have to bounce if you’re going to make to class on time?

ເອີ ເຈົ້າກໍ່ຕ້ອງໄດ້ໄປແລ້ວ ບໍ່ແມ່ນຫວະ ຖ້າເຈົ້າຢາກໄປໃຫ້ທັນເວລາເຂົ້າຫ້ອງຮຽນ?

Ly: Oh my goodness! You’re right! I forgot that we had a special lecture today. I’d better bounce too!

ໂອ້ຍ ຕາຍແລ້ວ! ແມ່ນຄວາມເຈົ້າ! ຂ້ອຍລືມໄປວ່າ ພວກເຮົາມີຟັງການບັນລະ ຍາຍພິເສດ ມື້ນີ້. ຂ້ອຍຄວນຕ້ອງໄປດຽວນີ້ແລ້ວ ຄືກັນ!

LL: Well, I have a little bit of time. If we bounce right now, I can drive you to campus.

ເອີ່ ຂ້ອຍມີເວລາໜ້ອຍໜຶ່ງ. ຖ້າພວກເຮົາອອກໄປດຽວນີ້ ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ຈະຂັບລົດໄປສົ່ງເຈົ້າ ຢູ່ມະຫາ ວິທະຍາໄລ ກໍ່ໄດ້.

Ly: Oh, thank you, Larry! Otherwise, I don’t think I’d make it to the class on time.

ໂອ ຂອບໃຈ ແລຣີ! ຄັນບໍ່ຊັ້ນ ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ຂ້ອຍຄົງຈະໄປເຂົ້າຫ້ອງຮຽນ ບໍ່ທັນ.

LL: Okay, are you ready?

ຕົກລົງ ເຈົ້າພ້ອມແລ້ວເບາະ?

Ly: I’m almost ready. I just have to grab my books and my purse.

ຂ້ອຍເກືອບພ້ອມແລ້ວ. ຂ້ອຍພຽງແຕ່ຈະໄປເອົາປື້ມ ກັບ ກະເປົາຂ້ອຍກ່ອນເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

LL: Okay, I’ll go start the car. Just come on outside when you’re ready to bounce.

ໂອເຄ ຂ້ອຍຈະໄປຕິດຈັກລົດ ຊັ້ນນ່ະ. ອອກມານອກໂລດເດີ້ ຄັນເຈົ້າພ້ອມທີ່ຈະໄປແລ້ວ.

Ly: Okay, let’s go.

ໂອເຄ ໄປກັນເຖາະ ຊັ້ນ.

ແລະ ນັ້ນກໍ່ຄືລາຍການບົດຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ທີ່ວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍສຽງແຫ່ງຊາດ ລາວ ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫລວງ​ວຽງ​ຈັນ ສປປ ລາວ ຮ່ວມກັບ ວີໂອເອ ພາກ ພາສາລາວ ທີ່​ນະຄອນຫລວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ດີ​ຊີ ສະຫະລັດອາ​ເມຣິກາ ນຳມາ ສະເໜີທ່ານເປັນປະຈໍາ ທາງສະຖານີແຫ່ງນີ້ ໃນລະບົບ AM ທຸກໆວັນ ອັງຄານ ແລະ ວັນເສົາ ເວລາ 9.30 ໂມງ ຫາ 9:45 ໂມງ ຕອນເຊົ້າ ແລະ ໃນລະບົບ FM 103.7 Mhz (ຮ້ອຍສາມຈຸດເຈັດເມກາເຮີ້ສ) ເວລາບ່າຍ 14.00 ໂມງ ຫາ 14.15 ໂມງ ທຸກໆວັນເສົາ ແລະ ວັນ ອາທິດ. ໂປດຕິດຕາມບົດຮຽນໃໝ່ຂອງພວກເຮົາໄດ້ໃນຄັ້ງຕໍ່ໄປ. ສຳລັບ ມື້ນີ້ ທິມງານຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ດາຣາ ກັບ ສຸກພະໃສ ແລະ ເພັດສະໝອນ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍນາຍຊ່າງເຕັກນິກອັດສຽງ ສົມຄິດ ວິໄລເງິນ ແລະ ອັດສະລາ ຂໍຂອບໃຈທຸກໆທ່ານທີ່ໃຫ້ກຽດຕິດຕາມຮັບຟັງແຕ່ຕົ້ນຈົນ ຈົບ. ພົບກັນໃໝ່ໃນໂອກາດໜ້າ - ສະບາຍດີ!