ວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍສຽງແຫ່ງຊາດລາວ ຮ່ວມກັບວີໂອເອ ພາກພາສາລາວພູມໃຈສະເໜີລາຍການ​ສອນ ພາສາ ອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນບົດ​ສົນທະນາ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ ລະຫວ່າງ​ເພື່ອ​ນນັກ​ສຶກສາຄົນລາວ ກັບ ຄົນອາ​ເມຣິກັນ ເພື່ອອະທິບາຍຄໍາສັບ​ ແລະ ສໍານວນພາ​ສາ​ອັງກິດ​ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່​ຄົນອາ​ເມຣິກັນນິຍົມ​ໃຊ້​ກັນ.

ສະບາຍດີ ທ່ານຜູ້ຟັງທີ່ເຄົາລົບ ແລະ ນ້ອງໆນັກສຶກສາທີ່ຮັກແພງທັງຫລາຍ. ຂໍຕ້ອນຮັບ ບັນດາທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການສອນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ຂອງວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍ ສຽງແຫ່ງຊາດລາວ ທີ່​ນະຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ວຽງ​ຈັນ ສປປ ລາວ ຮ່ວມ​ກັບ ວີໂອເອ ພາກພາສາລາວ (Voice of America) ທີ່​ນະຄອນຫລວງ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ດີ​ຊີ ສະຫະລັດ ອາເມຣິກາ​. ໃນບົດຮຽນທຳອິດນີ້ພວກເຮົາຈະພາທ່ານຮຽນສຳນວນ Crummy ກັບ sack out ຊຶ່ງທ່ານຈະໄດ້ຟັງ ເພື່ອນນັກສຶກສາສອງຄົນ Ly ກັບ Larry ລົ​ມ​ກັນ. ເພື່ອບໍ່ໃຫ້ເສຍເວລາ ເຊີນທ່ານພົບກັບເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ເລີຍ . ​

Larry and Ly are having lunch and Larry seems to be in a really bad mood.

​ແລ​ຣີ ກັບລີ ກຳລັງ​ກິນ​ເຂົ້າ​ສວາຍ​ນຳ​ກັນ ​ແລະເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ ​ແລຣີກຳລັງ​ອາລົມ​ບໍ່​ດີ​ຫລາຍ. ໄປ​ຟັງກັນ​ເບິ່ງເນາະວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ.

Ly: Larry, what’s bothering you? Are you upset about something?

LL: Oh, I’m just having a really crummy day. My crummy computer crashed again and my crummy air conditioner isn’t working.

Ly: What does crummy mean?

LL: When you’re talking about a situation, crummy —CRUMMY - means miserable. When you’re talking about an object, crummy means cheap and of poor quality.

Ly: Oh, I see. I’m sorry to hear that you’re having a crummy day. Is there anything I can do to help?

LL: Not unless you can fix my crummy computer and my crummy air conditioner.

Ly: Sorry, I wish I could help you, but I can’t. Have you called the landlord about the air conditioner?

LL: Yeah, but he’s not a very good landlord. He takes forever to fix anything, and even when he finally fixes something, he usually does a crummy job.

Ly: Oh, what a crummy situation!

LL: You said it. I brought my computer to the repair shop and they say that they will have to keep for a week and it will cost $100 to fix.

Ly: One hundred dollars! That’s a lot!

LL: Yes, I hope they don’t do a crummy job of fixing it. Well, if they do a crummy job the first time, then they should fix it the second time for free.

Ly: Yeah, but if they do a crummy job, then I don’t want to bring my computer back to them a second time.

LL: That’s understandable. Well, hopefully, they’ll do a good job.



ທ່ານຜູ້ຟັງ ແລະນ້ອງໆ​ນັກ​ສຶກສາ ພໍ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈໄດ້​ບໍ່ ຄຳ​ສັບ Crummy ທີ່​ແລຣີ ອະທິບາຍ​ສູ່ລີ ຟັງ. crummy C-R-U-M-M-Y ​ເປັນ​ຄຳ adjective ຫລື ຄຸນ​ນະ​ສັບ ທີ່​ແປ​ໄດ້ຫລາຍ​ຢ່າງ ​ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ດີ ຂີ້ຮ້າຍ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເລື່ອງ (ຂີ້ກາກ) ​ແລະ ຖ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ສະຖານ​ະການ ຈະ​ແປ​ວ່າ ໜ້າ​ອະ​ໜາດ ໜ້າ​ເມື່ອຍ​ໃຈ​ ກໍ່​ໄດ້. ​ແຕ່​ຖ້າເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ວັດຖຸ-​ສິ່ງຂອງ crummy ​ແປ​ວ່າ ລາຄາຖືກໆ​ ແລະ ​ຄຸນ​ນະພາ​ບບໍ່​ດີ. ​ອີກ​ປະ​ໂຫຍ​ກ ໜຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ຄົນ​ອາເມຣິກັນ ມັກ​ເວົ້າ​ກັນ ກໍ່​ຄື I am having or I have had a bad or good or perfect day ​ແຕ່​ພາສາ​ລາວ​ເຮົາບໍ່​ເວົ້າ​ກັນ ​ແມ່ນ​ບໍ່ ວ່າຂ້ອຍ​ມີ​ມື້​ແບບນັ້ນ​ແບບ​ນີ້? ເອົ້າ ​ໄປຟັງ​ບົດ​ສົນທະນາ ເມື່ອກີ້​ນີ້​ອີກ ພ້ອມ​ກັບຄຳ​ແປ ​ເພື່ອ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ຄັກໆ.

Ly: Larry, what’s bothering you? Are you upset about something?

​ແລຣີ ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ລົບກວນ​ເຈົ້າ​ຫວະ? ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່ພໍ​ໃຈ​ເລື່ອງ​ຫຍັງ?

LL: Oh, I’m just having a really crummy day. ​ໂອ້​ຍ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ມື້​ທີ່​ crummy ອີ່ຫລີ ສໍາລັບ​ຂ້ອຍ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນແຫລະ. My crummy computer crashed again and my crummy air conditioner isn’t working. ຄອມ​ພິວ​ເຕີ້ ຂີ້ກາກ ລາຄາ​ຖືກໆ​ຂອງ​ຂ້ອຍ ຕາຍອີກແລ້ວ ​ແລະ ​ເຄື່ອງ​ທຳ​ຄວາມ​ເຢັນ ລາຄາ​ຖືກ ຄຸນ​ນະພາ​ບບໍ່​ດີ​ຂອງ​ຂ້ອຍ ກໍ​ບໍ່​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ ບໍ່​ແລ່ນ​ອີກ.

Ly: What does crummy mean? ​ແປ​ວ່າ​ຫຍັງ crummy?

LL: Crummy-CRUMMY. Crummy-ສະກົດວ່າ C-R-U-M-M-Y. When you’re talking about a situation, crummy means miserable. ຖ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ສະຖານ​ະການໃດໜຶ່ງ ຈະ​ແປ​ວ່າ ໜ້າ​ອະ​ໜາດ ໜ້າ​ເມື່ອຍ​ໃຈ​ ໜ້າ​ອ່ອນ​ໃຈ ກໍໍ່ໄດ້. When you’re talking about an object, crummy means cheap and of poor quality. ​ແຕ່​ຖ້າເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ວັດຖຸ-ສິ່ງຂອງ crummy ​ແປ​ວ່າ ລາຄາຖືກໆ​ ແລະ ​ຄຸນ​ນະພາ​ບບໍ່​ດີ.

Ly: Oh, I see. I’m sorry to hear that you’re having a crummy day. Is there anything I can do to help? ​ໂອ ຂ້ອຍ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ແລ້ວ. ​ເສຍ​ໃຈ​ນຳ​ເດີ້ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ວ່າ ​ມັນ​ເປັນ​ມື້​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ເມື່ອຍ​ໃຈ ສຳລັບ​ເຈົ້າ. ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ທີ່​ຂ້ອຍ​ສາມາດ​ຊ່ວຍ​ໄດ້​ບໍ່?

LL: Not unless you can fix my crummy computer and my crummy air conditioner. ບໍ່​ດອກ ນອກຈາກ​ວ່າ ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ແປງ​ຄອມ​ພິວ​ເຕີ້ຂີ້ກາກ ​ແລະ ​ເຄື່ອງ​ທຳ​ຄວາມ​ເຢັນ​ລາຄາ​ຖືກ​ຂອງ​ຂ້ອຍ ​ໃຫ້​ຂ້ອຍ​ໄດ້.

Ly: Sorry, I wish I could help you, but I can’t. Have you called the landlord about the air conditioner? ​ເສຍ​ໃຈ ຂ້ອຍ​ກໍໍ່ຢາ​ກຊ່ວຍ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢູ່ ​ແຕ່​ຂ້ອຍຊ່ວຍ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້. ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້ໂທ​ຫາເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ​ເຮືອນ​ເຊົ່າ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບເຄື່ອງ​ທຳ​ຄວາມ​ເຢັນ​ ແລ້ວ​ບໍ?

LL: Yeah, but he’s not a very good landlord. He takes forever to fix anything, and even when he finally fixes something, he usually does a crummy job. ​

ເອີ ​ເອີ້ນ​ແລ້ວ ​ແຕ່​ລາວ​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ​ເຮື່ອ​ນ​ເຊົ່າ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ດີຫລາຍ​ປານ​ໃດ. ລາວ​ໃຊ້​ເວລາ​ດົນ​ຫລາຍ ກ່ວາ​ຈະ​ມາ​ແປງ​ອັນ​ໃດ​ອັນ​ໜຶ່ງ ​ແລະ ​ແມ້​ແຕ່​ເວລາ​ລາວແປງ​ສິ່ງ​ໃດ​ສິ່ງ​ໜຶ່ງ​ໃຫ້ແລ້ວ ​ລາວ​ກໍ່​ແປງ​ໄດ້ ບໍ່​ດີເລີຍ.

Ly: Oh, what a crummy situation! ​

ໂອ​ ຈັ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ສະຖານະ​ການທີ່​ໜ້າ​ເມື່ອຍ​ໃຈ​ເນາະ!

LL: You said it. I brought my computer to the repair shop and they say that they will have to keep for a week and it will cost $100 to fix. ຈັ່ງ​ວ່າ ​ຫັ້ນ​ແຫລະ. ຂ້ອຍ​ເອົາ​ຄອມ​ພິວ​ເຕີ້​ຂ້ອຍ​ໄປ​ຮ້ານແປງ ​ແລະ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບອກ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ເອົາໄວ້ກັບພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຮອດອາທິດ​ໜຶ່ງພຸ້ນ ​ແລ​ະ ຂ້ອຍກໍໍ່ຕ້ອງ​ເສຍ​ຄ່າແປງ $100.

Ly: One hundred dollars! That’s a lot!

ໜຶ່ງ​ຮ້ອຍໂດ​ລາ! ​ແພງ​ແທ້!

LL: Yes, I hope they don’t do a crummy job of fixing it. Well, if they do a crummy job the first time, then they should fix it the second time for free.

ຫັ້ນ​ແຫລະ. ຂ້ອຍ​ຫວັງວ່າ ​ເຂົາເຈົ້າ​ຄົງ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ແປງ​ແບບບໍ່​ດີ​ໃຫ້​ຂ້ອຍ. ​ແຕ່ ວ່າ ຖ້າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແປງ​ບໍ່​ດີ​ເທື່ອທຳ​ອິດ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ່​ຕ້ອງ​ແປງຟຼີໃຫ້​ຂ້ອຍ ​ເທື່ອ ທີ​ສອງ​.

Ly: Yeah, but if they do a crummy job, then I don’t want to bring my computer back to them a second time.

​ແມ່ນ​ແລ້ວ ​ແຕ່​ຖ້າເປັນຂ້ອຍ ຖ້າວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາແປງໄດ້​ບໍ່​ດີ ຂ້ອຍ​ກໍໍ່ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຢາກ​ເອົາ​ຄອມ​ພິວ​ເຕີ້​ຂອງ​ຂ້ອຍ ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແປງອີກ ​ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທີ​ສອງດອກ.

LL: That’s understandable. Well, hopefully, they’ll do a good job.

ກະ​ພໍ​ເຂົ້າໃຈ​ໄດ້​ເນາະ. ​ເອີ່ ກະ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ແປງໃຫ້ໄດ້ດີ.

ເອົ້າບັດ​ນີ້ ​ໄປ​ຟັງກັນວ່າ ລີ ກັບ ​ແລຣີ ລົມຫຍັງ​ກັນ​ຕໍ່. ​ໃຫ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ສຳນວນວ່າ sack out​. Sack s-a-c-k ທີ່​ແປ​ວ່າ ຖົງ ​ແຕ່ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ ຂອງ​ຄຳ​ວ່າ sack out ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບຖົງ​ເລີຍ ​ແຕ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ອັນ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ກັບ hit the sack ຊຶ່ງ​ກໍ່​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ແປ​ວ່າ ຕີ​ຖົງ​ຄື​ກັນ. ​ໄປ​ຟັງ​ເບິ່ງ​ວ່າ ສອງ​ສຳນວນ​ນີ້ ​ແປ​ວ່າ​ຫຍັງ?

LL: I think part of the reason I’m having a crummy day is because I’m tired. I think I’ll go home and sack out for an hour or two.

Ly: You’ll go home and what? What does sack out mean?

LL: To sack out is to go to sleep. I want to go home and sleep for a while.

Ly: Oh, to sack out means the same as to hit the sack, right?

LL: That’s right. If I sack out for a couple of hours, then I should wake up in a better mood.

Ly: Why are you so tired?

LL: Well, I didn’t sack out until around 2 am this morning because I was trying to fix my crummy computer.

Ly: No wonder you’re so tired! You should sack out earlier than that!

LL: I know. It was so hard to get out of bed and go to work this morning.

Ly: If you sack out when you get home, will you be able to sleep tonight?

LL: I’m so tired that I don’t think it will be a problem. I could probably sack out now and not wake up until tomorrow morning.

Ly: You need to get some sleep. If you keep on sacking out so late, you’ll make yourself sick.



​ເປັນ​ແນວ​ໃດ ທ່ານຜູ້ຟັງທີ່ເຄົາລົບ ແລະ ນ້ອງໆ​ນັກ​ສຶກສາທີ່ ຮັກແພງ, ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ແລ້ວ​ຕີ້​ ບັດ​ນີ້ວ່າ ຄຳ​ສັບ sack out ​ແປ​ວ່າ ໄປ​ນອນ ຊຶ່ງອີກປະໂຫຍກໜຶ່ງ ກໍ່ຄື hit the sack ຫລື go to bed ຫລື go to sleep. ​ເອົາ ບັດນີ້ ໄປຟັງ​ບົດ​ສົນທະນາ ເມື່ອກີ້​ນີ້​ອີກ ພ້ອມ​ກັບຄຳ​ແປ.

LL: I think part of the reason I’m having a crummy day is because I’m tired. I think I’ll go home and sack out for an hour or two.

ຂ້ອຍ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ​ເຫດຜົນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ທີ່​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ຂ້ອຍ​ຮູ້ສຶກ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ມື້​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ເມື່ອຍ​ໃຈ​ຫລາຍ​ສຳລັບ​ຂ້ອຍ ກໍ່​ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ​ຂ້ອຍ​ເມື່ອຍ. ຂ້ອຍ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ຂ້ອຍ​ຈະ​ເມືອເຮືອນ ​ແລະ ​ໄປ sack out ຈັກ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ ສອງ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ.

Ly: You’ll go home and what? What does sack out mean? ​

ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ເມືອ​ບ້ານ ​ແລ​ະ ​ເຮັດ​ຫຍັງ​ເກາະ? ​ແປ​ວ່າຫຍັງ sack out?

LL: To sack out is to go to sleep. I want to go home and sleep for a while. ​ To sack out ​ແປ​ວ່າ ​ໄປ​ນອນ. ຂ້ອຍ​ຢາກ​ເມືອ​ເຮືອນ ​ແລະ ​ໄປ​ນອນ​ໜ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງ.

Ly: Oh, to sack out means the same as to hit the sack, right? ໂອ to sack out

ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ແບບ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ກັບ to hit the sack, ​ແມ່ນ​ບໍ່?

LL: That’s right. If I sack out for a couple of hours, then I should wake up in a better mood.

​ແມ່ນ​ແລ້​ວ ຖ້າ​ຂ້ອຍ​ໄປ​ນອນ​ພັກຜ່ອນຈັກ​ສອງ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ ບາດ​ແລ້ວ ຂ້ອຍ​ກໍ່​ຄົງ​ຈະ​ຕື່ນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ ດ້ວຍອາລົມທີ່​ດີ​ກ່ວາ​ນີ້.

Ly: Why are you so tired? ​ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈຶ່ງ​ເມື່ອຍ​ຫລາຍ​ແທ້?

LL: Well, I didn’t sack out until around 2 am this morning because I was trying to fix my crummy computer. ​ເອີ່ ຂ້ອຍ​ບໍ່ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ນອນ ຈົນ​ຮອດ​ 2 ​ໂມງເຊົ້າ​ນີ້ ​ເພາະວ່າ ຂ້ອຍ​ພະຍາຍາມ​ຈະ​ແປງ ຄອມ​ພິວ​ເຕີ້​ຂີ້​ກາກ​ຂອງ​ຂ້ອຍ​ຢູ່.

Ly: No wonder you’re so tired! You should sack out earlier than that!

ສົມ​ພໍ ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈຶ່ງ​ເມື່ອຍ​ຫລາຍ! ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄວນ​ເຂົ້າ​ນອນ​ໄວກ່ວາ​ຫັ້ນ.

LL: I know. It was so hard to get out of bed and go to work this morning.

ຂ້ອຍ​ຮູ້. ມື້ເຊົ້ານີ້ ຂ້ອຍ​ລຸກ​ຍາກ​ຫລາຍ ​ເພື່ອ​ໄປ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​.

Ly: If you sack out when you get home, will you be able to sleep tonight? ຄັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຂົ້ານອນເລີຍ ຕອນ​ເຈົ້າ​ເມືອ​ຮອດ​ເຮືອນແລ້ວ ​ບາດຮອດຕອນກາງຄືນ ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ່​ຈະ​ນອນ​ຫລັບຢູ່ຫ​ວະລະ?

LL: I’m so tired that I don’t think it will be a problem. I could probably sack out now and not wake up until tomorrow morning. ຂ້ອຍ​ເມື່ອຍ​ຫລາຍຈົນຂ້ອຍ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ຄື​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ບັນຫາດອກ. ຂ້ອຍ​ຄື​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ນອນ​ໄດ້​ ​ດຽວ​ນີ້ເລີຍ ​ແລະ​ ກໍ່​ຈະບໍ່​ຕື່ນ​ຂຶ້ນມາ ຈົນ​ຮອ​ດ​ເຊົ້າ​ມື້​ອື່ນ ພຸ້ນແຫລະ.

Ly: You need to get some sleep. If you keep on sacking out so late, you’ll make yourself sick.

​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງນອນ​ພັກຜ່ອນແດ່ເດີ້. ຖ້າ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍັງສືບ​ຕໍ່ເຂົ້າ​ນອນ​ເດິກໆຕໍ່​ໄປ​ແບບ​ນີ້ ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍໍ່ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ໂຕ​ເອງ​ບໍ່​ສະບາຍ​ໄດ້ເດ້.



ແລະ ນັ້ນກໍ່ຄືລາຍການບົດຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ທີ່ວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍສຽງແຫ່ງຊາດລາວ ຢູ່ນະ ຄອນຫລວງ​ວຽງ​ຈັນ ສປປ ລາວ ຮ່ວມກັບ ວີໂອເອພາກພາສາລາວ ທີ່​ນະຄອນຫລວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນດີ​ຊີ ສະຫະລັດອາ​ເມຣິກາ ນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ເປັນປະຈໍາ.