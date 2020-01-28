ວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍສຽງແຫ່ງຊາດລາວ ຮ່ວມກັບວີໂອເອ ພາກພາສາລາວພູມໃຈສະເໜີລາຍການສອນ ພາສາ ອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ຊຶ່ງເປັນບົດສົນທະນາພາສາອັງກິດ ລະຫວ່າງເພື່ອນນັກສຶກສາຄົນລາວ ກັບ ຄົນອາເມຣິກັນ ເພື່ອອະທິບາຍຄໍາສັບ ແລະ ສໍານວນພາສາອັງກິດຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ຄົນອາເມຣິກັນນິຍົມໃຊ້ກັນ.
ສະບາຍດີ ທ່ານຜູ້ຟັງທີ່ເຄົາລົບ ແລະ ນ້ອງໆນັກສຶກສາທີ່ຮັກແພງທັງຫລາຍ. ຂໍຕ້ອນຮັບ ບັນດາທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການສອນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ຂອງວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍ ສຽງແຫ່ງຊາດລາວ ທີ່ນະຄອນຫລວງວຽງຈັນ ສປປ ລາວ ຮ່ວມກັບ ວີໂອເອ ພາກພາສາລາວ (Voice of America) ທີ່ນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ດີຊີ ສະຫະລັດ ອາເມຣິກາ. ໃນບົດຮຽນທຳອິດນີ້ພວກເຮົາຈະພາທ່ານຮຽນສຳນວນ Crummy ກັບ sack out ຊຶ່ງທ່ານຈະໄດ້ຟັງ ເພື່ອນນັກສຶກສາສອງຄົນ Ly ກັບ Larry ລົມກັນ. ເພື່ອບໍ່ໃຫ້ເສຍເວລາ ເຊີນທ່ານພົບກັບເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ເລີຍ .
Larry and Ly are having lunch and Larry seems to be in a really bad mood.
ແລຣີ ກັບລີ ກຳລັງກິນເຂົ້າສວາຍນຳກັນ ແລະເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ແລຣີກຳລັງອາລົມບໍ່ດີຫລາຍ. ໄປຟັງກັນເບິ່ງເນາະວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງ.
Ly: Larry, what’s bothering you? Are you upset about something?
LL: Oh, I’m just having a really crummy day. My crummy computer crashed again and my crummy air conditioner isn’t working.
Ly: What does crummy mean?
LL: When you’re talking about a situation, crummy —CRUMMY - means miserable. When you’re talking about an object, crummy means cheap and of poor quality.
Ly: Oh, I see. I’m sorry to hear that you’re having a crummy day. Is there anything I can do to help?
LL: Not unless you can fix my crummy computer and my crummy air conditioner.
Ly: Sorry, I wish I could help you, but I can’t. Have you called the landlord about the air conditioner?
LL: Yeah, but he’s not a very good landlord. He takes forever to fix anything, and even when he finally fixes something, he usually does a crummy job.
Ly: Oh, what a crummy situation!
LL: You said it. I brought my computer to the repair shop and they say that they will have to keep for a week and it will cost $100 to fix.
Ly: One hundred dollars! That’s a lot!
LL: Yes, I hope they don’t do a crummy job of fixing it. Well, if they do a crummy job the first time, then they should fix it the second time for free.
Ly: Yeah, but if they do a crummy job, then I don’t want to bring my computer back to them a second time.
LL: That’s understandable. Well, hopefully, they’ll do a good job.
ທ່ານຜູ້ຟັງ ແລະນ້ອງໆນັກສຶກສາ ພໍເຂົ້າໃຈໄດ້ບໍ່ ຄຳສັບ Crummy ທີ່ແລຣີ ອະທິບາຍສູ່ລີ ຟັງ. crummy C-R-U-M-M-Y ເປັນຄຳ adjective ຫລື ຄຸນນະສັບ ທີ່ແປໄດ້ຫລາຍຢ່າງ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ບໍ່ດີ ຂີ້ຮ້າຍ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເລື່ອງ (ຂີ້ກາກ) ແລະ ຖ້າເວົ້າເຖິງສະຖານະການ ຈະແປວ່າ ໜ້າອະໜາດ ໜ້າເມື່ອຍໃຈ ກໍ່ໄດ້. ແຕ່ຖ້າເວົ້າເຖິງວັດຖຸ-ສິ່ງຂອງ crummy ແປວ່າ ລາຄາຖືກໆ ແລະ ຄຸນນະພາບບໍ່ດີ. ອີກປະໂຫຍກ ໜຶ່ງທີ່ຄົນອາເມຣິກັນ ມັກເວົ້າກັນ ກໍ່ຄື I am having or I have had a bad or good or perfect day ແຕ່ພາສາລາວເຮົາບໍ່ເວົ້າກັນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ ວ່າຂ້ອຍມີມື້ແບບນັ້ນແບບນີ້? ເອົ້າ ໄປຟັງບົດສົນທະນາ ເມື່ອກີ້ນີ້ອີກ ພ້ອມກັບຄຳແປ ເພື່ອຈະໄດ້ເຂົ້າໃຈຄັກໆ.
Ly: Larry, what’s bothering you? Are you upset about something?
ແລຣີ ມີຫຍັງລົບກວນເຈົ້າຫວະ? ເຈົ້າບໍ່ພໍໃຈເລື່ອງຫຍັງ?
LL: Oh, I’m just having a really crummy day. ໂອ້ຍ ມັນເປັນມື້ທີ່ crummy ອີ່ຫລີ ສໍາລັບຂ້ອຍເທົ່ານັ້ນແຫລະ. My crummy computer crashed again and my crummy air conditioner isn’t working. ຄອມພິວເຕີ້ ຂີ້ກາກ ລາຄາຖືກໆຂອງຂ້ອຍ ຕາຍອີກແລ້ວ ແລະ ເຄື່ອງທຳຄວາມເຢັນ ລາຄາຖືກ ຄຸນນະພາບບໍ່ດີຂອງຂ້ອຍ ກໍບໍ່ເຮັດວຽກ ບໍ່ແລ່ນອີກ.
Ly: What does crummy mean? ແປວ່າຫຍັງ crummy?
LL: Crummy-CRUMMY. Crummy-ສະກົດວ່າ C-R-U-M-M-Y. When you’re talking about a situation, crummy means miserable. ຖ້າເວົ້າເຖິງສະຖານະການໃດໜຶ່ງ ຈະແປວ່າ ໜ້າອະໜາດ ໜ້າເມື່ອຍໃຈ ໜ້າອ່ອນໃຈ ກໍໍ່ໄດ້. When you’re talking about an object, crummy means cheap and of poor quality. ແຕ່ຖ້າເວົ້າເຖິງວັດຖຸ-ສິ່ງຂອງ crummy ແປວ່າ ລາຄາຖືກໆ ແລະ ຄຸນນະພາບບໍ່ດີ.
Ly: Oh, I see. I’m sorry to hear that you’re having a crummy day. Is there anything I can do to help? ໂອ ຂ້ອຍເຂົ້າໃຈແລ້ວ. ເສຍໃຈນຳເດີ້ ທີ່ໄດ້ຍິນວ່າ ມັນເປັນມື້ທີ່ໜ້າເມື່ອຍໃຈ ສຳລັບເຈົ້າ. ມີຫຍັງທີ່ຂ້ອຍສາມາດຊ່ວຍໄດ້ບໍ່?
LL: Not unless you can fix my crummy computer and my crummy air conditioner. ບໍ່ດອກ ນອກຈາກວ່າ ເຈົ້າຈະແປງຄອມພິວເຕີ້ຂີ້ກາກ ແລະ ເຄື່ອງທຳຄວາມເຢັນລາຄາຖືກຂອງຂ້ອຍ ໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍໄດ້.
Ly: Sorry, I wish I could help you, but I can’t. Have you called the landlord about the air conditioner? ເສຍໃຈ ຂ້ອຍກໍໍ່ຢາກຊ່ວຍເຈົ້າຢູ່ ແຕ່ຂ້ອຍຊ່ວຍບໍ່ໄດ້. ເຈົ້າໄດ້ໂທຫາເຈົ້າຂອງເຮືອນເຊົ່າ ກ່ຽວກັບເຄື່ອງທຳຄວາມເຢັນ ແລ້ວບໍ?
LL: Yeah, but he’s not a very good landlord. He takes forever to fix anything, and even when he finally fixes something, he usually does a crummy job.
ເອີ ເອີ້ນແລ້ວ ແຕ່ລາວເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງເຮື່ອນເຊົ່າທີ່ບໍ່ດີຫລາຍປານໃດ. ລາວໃຊ້ເວລາດົນຫລາຍ ກ່ວາຈະມາແປງອັນໃດອັນໜຶ່ງ ແລະ ແມ້ແຕ່ເວລາລາວແປງສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງໜຶ່ງໃຫ້ແລ້ວ ລາວກໍ່ແປງໄດ້ ບໍ່ດີເລີຍ.
Ly: Oh, what a crummy situation!
ໂອ ຈັ່ງແມ່ນເປັນສະຖານະການທີ່ໜ້າເມື່ອຍໃຈເນາະ!
LL: You said it. I brought my computer to the repair shop and they say that they will have to keep for a week and it will cost $100 to fix. ຈັ່ງວ່າ ຫັ້ນແຫລະ. ຂ້ອຍເອົາຄອມພິວເຕີ້ຂ້ອຍໄປຮ້ານແປງ ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າບອກວ່າ ຈະຕ້ອງເອົາໄວ້ກັບພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຮອດອາທິດໜຶ່ງພຸ້ນ ແລະ ຂ້ອຍກໍໍ່ຕ້ອງເສຍຄ່າແປງ $100.
Ly: One hundred dollars! That’s a lot!
ໜຶ່ງຮ້ອຍໂດລາ! ແພງແທ້!
LL: Yes, I hope they don’t do a crummy job of fixing it. Well, if they do a crummy job the first time, then they should fix it the second time for free.
ຫັ້ນແຫລະ. ຂ້ອຍຫວັງວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຄົງຈະບໍ່ແປງແບບບໍ່ດີໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍ. ແຕ່ ວ່າ ຖ້າເຂົາເຈົ້າແປງບໍ່ດີເທື່ອທຳອິດ ເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍ່ຕ້ອງແປງຟຼີໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍ ເທື່ອ ທີສອງ.
Ly: Yeah, but if they do a crummy job, then I don’t want to bring my computer back to them a second time.
ແມ່ນແລ້ວ ແຕ່ຖ້າເປັນຂ້ອຍ ຖ້າວ່າ ພວກເຂົາແປງໄດ້ບໍ່ດີ ຂ້ອຍກໍໍ່ຈະບໍ່ຢາກເອົາຄອມພິວເຕີ້ຂອງຂ້ອຍ ກັບຄືນໄປໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າແປງອີກ ເປັນເທື່ອທີສອງດອກ.
LL: That’s understandable. Well, hopefully, they’ll do a good job.
ກະພໍເຂົ້າໃຈໄດ້ເນາະ. ເອີ່ ກະຫວັງວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະແປງໃຫ້ໄດ້ດີ.
ເອົ້າບັດນີ້ ໄປຟັງກັນວ່າ ລີ ກັບ ແລຣີ ລົມຫຍັງກັນຕໍ່. ໃຫ້ສັງເກດສຳນວນວ່າ sack out. Sack s-a-c-k ທີ່ແປວ່າ ຖົງ ແຕ່ຄວາມໝາຍ ຂອງຄຳວ່າ sack out ບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່ຽວກັບຖົງເລີຍ ແຕ່ມີຄວາມໝາຍອັນດຽວກັນກັບ hit the sack ຊຶ່ງກໍ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ແປວ່າ ຕີຖົງຄືກັນ. ໄປຟັງເບິ່ງວ່າ ສອງສຳນວນນີ້ ແປວ່າຫຍັງ?
LL: I think part of the reason I’m having a crummy day is because I’m tired. I think I’ll go home and sack out for an hour or two.
Ly: You’ll go home and what? What does sack out mean?
LL: To sack out is to go to sleep. I want to go home and sleep for a while.
Ly: Oh, to sack out means the same as to hit the sack, right?
LL: That’s right. If I sack out for a couple of hours, then I should wake up in a better mood.
Ly: Why are you so tired?
LL: Well, I didn’t sack out until around 2 am this morning because I was trying to fix my crummy computer.
Ly: No wonder you’re so tired! You should sack out earlier than that!
LL: I know. It was so hard to get out of bed and go to work this morning.
Ly: If you sack out when you get home, will you be able to sleep tonight?
LL: I’m so tired that I don’t think it will be a problem. I could probably sack out now and not wake up until tomorrow morning.
Ly: You need to get some sleep. If you keep on sacking out so late, you’ll make yourself sick.
ເປັນແນວໃດ ທ່ານຜູ້ຟັງທີ່ເຄົາລົບ ແລະ ນ້ອງໆນັກສຶກສາທີ່ ຮັກແພງ, ເຂົ້າໃຈແລ້ວຕີ້ ບັດນີ້ວ່າ ຄຳສັບ sack out ແປວ່າ ໄປນອນ ຊຶ່ງອີກປະໂຫຍກໜຶ່ງ ກໍ່ຄື hit the sack ຫລື go to bed ຫລື go to sleep. ເອົາ ບັດນີ້ ໄປຟັງບົດສົນທະນາ ເມື່ອກີ້ນີ້ອີກ ພ້ອມກັບຄຳແປ.
LL: I think part of the reason I’m having a crummy day is because I’m tired. I think I’ll go home and sack out for an hour or two.
ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ເຫດຜົນສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ພາໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ສຶກວ່າ ມັນເປັນມື້ທີ່ໜ້າເມື່ອຍໃຈຫລາຍສຳລັບຂ້ອຍ ກໍ່ຍ້ອນວ່າຂ້ອຍເມື່ອຍ. ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ຂ້ອຍຈະເມືອເຮືອນ ແລະ ໄປ sack out ຈັກຊົ່ວໂມງ ສອງຊົ່ວໂມງ.
Ly: You’ll go home and what? What does sack out mean?
ເຈົ້າຈະເມືອບ້ານ ແລະ ເຮັດຫຍັງເກາະ? ແປວ່າຫຍັງ sack out?
LL: To sack out is to go to sleep. I want to go home and sleep for a while. To sack out ແປວ່າ ໄປນອນ. ຂ້ອຍຢາກເມືອເຮືອນ ແລະ ໄປນອນໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ.
Ly: Oh, to sack out means the same as to hit the sack, right? ໂອ to sack out
ມີຄວາມໝາຍແບບດຽວກັນກັບ to hit the sack, ແມ່ນບໍ່?
LL: That’s right. If I sack out for a couple of hours, then I should wake up in a better mood.
ແມ່ນແລ້ວ ຖ້າຂ້ອຍໄປນອນພັກຜ່ອນຈັກສອງຊົ່ວໂມງ ບາດແລ້ວ ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ຄົງຈະຕື່ນຂຶ້ນມາ ດ້ວຍອາລົມທີ່ດີກ່ວານີ້.
Ly: Why are you so tired? ເປັນຫຍັງ ເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງເມື່ອຍຫລາຍແທ້?
LL: Well, I didn’t sack out until around 2 am this morning because I was trying to fix my crummy computer. ເອີ່ ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້ານອນ ຈົນຮອດ 2 ໂມງເຊົ້ານີ້ ເພາະວ່າ ຂ້ອຍພະຍາຍາມຈະແປງ ຄອມພິວເຕີ້ຂີ້ກາກຂອງຂ້ອຍຢູ່.
Ly: No wonder you’re so tired! You should sack out earlier than that!
ສົມພໍ ເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງເມື່ອຍຫລາຍ! ເຈົ້າຄວນເຂົ້ານອນໄວກ່ວາຫັ້ນ.
LL: I know. It was so hard to get out of bed and go to work this morning.
ຂ້ອຍຮູ້. ມື້ເຊົ້ານີ້ ຂ້ອຍລຸກຍາກຫລາຍ ເພື່ອໄປເຮັດວຽກ.
Ly: If you sack out when you get home, will you be able to sleep tonight? ຄັນເຈົ້າເຂົ້ານອນເລີຍ ຕອນເຈົ້າເມືອຮອດເຮືອນແລ້ວ ບາດຮອດຕອນກາງຄືນ ເຈົ້າກໍ່ຈະນອນຫລັບຢູ່ຫວະລະ?
LL: I’m so tired that I don’t think it will be a problem. I could probably sack out now and not wake up until tomorrow morning. ຂ້ອຍເມື່ອຍຫລາຍຈົນຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ຄືຈະບໍ່ມີບັນຫາດອກ. ຂ້ອຍຄືຈະເຂົ້ານອນໄດ້ ດຽວນີ້ເລີຍ ແລະ ກໍ່ຈະບໍ່ຕື່ນຂຶ້ນມາ ຈົນຮອດເຊົ້າມື້ອື່ນ ພຸ້ນແຫລະ.
Ly: You need to get some sleep. If you keep on sacking out so late, you’ll make yourself sick.
ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງນອນພັກຜ່ອນແດ່ເດີ້. ຖ້າເຈົ້າຍັງສືບຕໍ່ເຂົ້ານອນເດິກໆຕໍ່ໄປແບບນີ້ ເຈົ້າກໍໍ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ໂຕເອງບໍ່ສະບາຍໄດ້ເດ້.
ແລະ ນັ້ນກໍ່ຄືລາຍການບົດຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ທີ່ວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍສຽງແຫ່ງຊາດລາວ ຢູ່ນະ ຄອນຫລວງວຽງຈັນ ສປປ ລາວ ຮ່ວມກັບ ວີໂອເອພາກພາສາລາວ ທີ່ນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນດີຊີ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ເປັນປະຈໍາ. ໂປດຕິດຕາມບົດຮຽນໃໝ່ຂອງພວກເຮົາໄດ້ໃນຄັ້ງຕໍ່ໄປ. ສຳລັບມື້ນີ້ ທິມງານຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ດາຣາ ກັບສຸກພະໃສ ແລະ ເພັດສະໝອນ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍນາຍຊ່າງເຕັກນິກອັດສຽງ ສົມຄິດ ວິໄລເງິນ ແລະອັດສະລາ ຂໍຂອບໃຈທຸກໆ ທ່ານທີ່ໃຫ້ກຽດຕິດຕາມ ຮັບຟັງແຕ່ຕົ້ນຈົນຈົບ. ພົບກັນໃໝ່ໃນໂອກາດໜ້າ - ສະບາຍດີ!
