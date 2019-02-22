ມີຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ສິບກວ່າຄົນ ກຳລັງ​ຖືກ​ຈັບໄວ້​ເປັນ​ຕົວ​ປະ​ກັນ ຢູ່ໃນ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ

ຊຶ່ງ​ມີຫຼາຍ​ຄະ​ດີ ​ທີ່​ເຫັນວ່າ ເປັນຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາທີ່ ບໍ່​ມີ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ຫຍັງ ແຕ່​ກັບ​ໃຊ້​ໃຫ້ມັນ​ເປັນ​

ເຄື່ອງ​ມື​ຕໍ່​ລອງ ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ ໂດຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ຫຼື​ບໍ່ ກໍໂດຍ​ພວກ​

ສັດ​ຕູ. ໃນ​ລາຍ​ການ Plugged In ສັບປະດານີ້ Greta Van Susteren ໄດ້ສຳ​ພາດ

ພວກ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ພ​ວກ​ສະມາຊິກສະພາ ​ແລະນັກ​ຂ່າວຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ

ໄວ້​ ໂດຍອີ​ຣ່ານ ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 544 ມື້​ ດັ່ງ ເຈ​ຊູ​ເຊເມ ໂອ​ນີ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານການເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ

ຊຶ່ງວັນ​ນະ​ສອນ ​ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ມັນຖື​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ໄຊ​ຊະ​ນະ ​ສຳ​ລັບ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ທີ່ພວກ​

ຕົວ​ປະ​ກັນ ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ 3 ຄົນ ​ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ປະ​ເທດ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາ

2018 ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທີ່​ຖຶກ​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ ໃນ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ເດືອນ​ນັ້ນ.



ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ເປັນ​ກຽດ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຊ່ອຍ​ເຫຼືອ

3 ຄົນ​ນີ້, ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ດີ.”

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍົກ​ຍ້ອງ ​ໃນ​ການ​ປ່ອຍ​ຕົວຫຼາຍ​ໆກໍ​ລະ​ນີ,

ແຕ່​ວ່າ ຍັງ​ມີຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ ອີກຫຼາຍໆຄົນ ທີ່​ຍັງ​ຖືກ​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ຢູ່ ຊຶ່ງ​ຮວມ​ມີທ່ານ Austin

Tice, ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ ຜູ້​ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້ໄປ​ເຮັດ​ຂ່າວໃນ​ວິ​ກິດ​ການ ​ທີ່​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ເວ​ລາເພິ່ນ​

ຖືກ​ຈັບ ​ໂດຍກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ສິງ​ຫາ ປີ 2012 ນັ້ນ.

ແມ່​ຂອງ​ເພິ່ນ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຊົມ​ເຊີຍລັດ​ຖະ​ບານສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ

ຫາ​ທາງ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້ມີ​ການປ່ອຍ​ຕົວ​ຂອງ​ລູກຊາຍ​ຂອງເພິ່ນ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ Debra Tice ແມ່​ຂອງ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່ຫາຍ​ຕົວ​ໄປ​ນັ້ນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ

ຊຸດ​ນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ອອກ​ຊຶ່ງ​ຄວາມ​ອຸ​ທິດ ທີ່​ຈະ​ນຳເ​ອົາ​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ກັບ​ຄືນ

ບ້ານ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ບັນ​ຊີ​ເກັບ​ກຳ​ໄວ້. ສະ​ນັ້ນ ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍ​ຮູ້​ດີ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນ

​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ຫານີ້​ຢ່າງເຕັມ​ທີ່. ພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ແມ່ນ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ສຸດ​ຂີດ.

ແຕ່​ວ່າ ກໍ​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້​ຄິດ​ຕື່ມ​ແດ່ວ່າ ຂ້າງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ພຽງ​ເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ. ທ່ານ​ກໍ​

ຊາບ​ດີວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາ​ມາດ​ນັ່ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂຕະ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ໝົດ​ມື້​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ໄດ້ ແຕ່​ຖ້າ​ຫາກວ່າ

ບໍ່​ມີ​ຜູ້ໃດປາ​ກົດ​ຕົວ ໃນ​ເກົ້າ​ອີ້​ອີກ​ຂ້າງ​ນຶ່ງ​ແລ້ວ​ນັ້ນ ພວກ​ເຮົາ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ແຕ່​ລໍ​ຖ້າ.”



ການ​ຄອງ​ຄອຍ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ຍິ່ງ​ຍາກກວ່າ ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ໄປ​ເປັນ​ຕົວ​ປະ​ກັນ

ດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ Jason Rezaian ​ພົບ​ວ່າ​ຕົວ​ເອງ​ຖື​ກກັກ​ຂັງໃນ​ຄຸກ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ມາ​ເປັນ​

ເວ​ລາ 544 ມື້​ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ Rezaian ນັກ​ປະ​ພັນ​ປື້ມ “Prisoner: My 544 Days in an Iranian

Prison” ​ທີ່​ແປ​ວ່າ ນັກ​ໂທດ: ການ​ຕິດ​ຄຸກ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 544 ມື້ ໃນ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ

ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ສັບ​ປະ​ດາ​ນີ້ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ຄິດ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າແມ່ນ​ງຸນ​ງົງ,

ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ແມ່ນ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ, ແຕ່​ວ່າຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າຄິດ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ຄົງ​ຈົບ​ລົງ​ແລ້ວ. ຫຼັງ​ຈາກນັ້ນ

ການ​ຖືກ​ຂັງດ່ຽວ ແມ່ນ​ຍືດ​ເຍື້ອ​ອອກ​ໄປຕື່ມ, ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ໝົດ​ຫວັງ.

ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄວນບອກ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າວ່າ ເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ຖືກ​ປະ​ຫານ ​ແລະ​ພາຍ​

ໃນ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ, ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ຕັດ​ຫົວ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ.”



ທ່ານ Rezaian ແມ່ນ​ຖືກ​ປ່ອຍ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມັງ​ກອນ ປີ 2016, ຊຶ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ການ

​ແລກ​ປ່ຽນ​ນັກ​ໂທດ ກັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແຕ່​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ຕົວ​ປະ​ກັນຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຍັງ​ລໍ​ຖ້າ

​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ທ່ານ Bob Levinson ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອົງ​ການສັນ​ຕິ​ບານ​ກາງ FBI ທີ່​ບຳ​ນານ​ແລ້ວ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

“ກະ​ລຸ​ນາ​ຊ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ​ກັບ​ບ້ານ​ເຖີດ. 33 ປີ ຂອງ​ການ​ຮັບ​ໃຊ້​ຊາດ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​

ສົ​ມຄວນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບບາງ​ສິ່ງ​ບາງ​ຢ່າງ. ກະ​ລຸ​ນາ​ຊ່ອຍ​ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າດ້ວຍ.”

ທ່​ານ Robert Levinson ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອົງ​ການສັນ​ຕິ​ບານ​ກາງ FBI ທີ່ກະ​ສຽນ​ ແລ້ວ

ໄ​ດ້ຫາຍ​ຕົວ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ປີ 2007 ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ ທຳ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ຄ້າ​ຂາຍ​ຢາ​ເສບ​

ຕິດ​ໃນ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ. ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ພົບ​ເຫັນມາ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ປີ 2011, ​ແຕ່ມີ​ຫຼັກ​ຖານ​ຂອງ​ພາບ​ວີ​ດີ​ໂອ​

ໃໝ່ໆ ທີ່​ໄດ້ນຳອອກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່ ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ຈັບ​ຕົວ​ທ່ານ​ໄປ​ນັ້ນ.

​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ທ່ານ Ted Deutch ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ຈາກ​ລັດ​ຟ​ລໍ​ຣີ​ດາ

ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ຮ້ອງ​ຮຽນ ທີ່​ດັງ​ກ້ອງ​ກັງ​ວານ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນາ​ທີ​ນີ້ ແລະມັນ​ກໍ​ຍັງ​

ໄດ້​ຮັບຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້. ແລະ​ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ ຍ້ອນ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​

ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ວີ​ດີ​ໂອ​ແບບນີ້​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ນັ້ນ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່, ມັນ​ຄ້າຍ

​ຄື​ວ່າ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຍຸ​ຕິ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຄົນໄດ້​ໝົດການ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈ”



ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ ເກືອບ​ວ່າ 12 ປີ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ການ​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ກຸ​ມ​ຂອງ​ເພິ່ນ, ​ຊະ​ຕາ​ກຳ​ຂອງທ່ານ Levinson ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນຍັງ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ໃຜ​ຮູ້, ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເພິ່ນ​ເປັນ​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ​

ໄວ້​ດົນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ໃນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ.

ບາງ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ພວກ​ຕົວ​ປະ​ກັນ ແມ່ນຖືກ​ປິດ​ໄວ້​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ລັບ.



ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວວ່າ ມີ​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ທີ່ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​

ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ຈັບ​ໄປເປັນຕົວ​ປະ​ກັນນັ້ນ ​ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຫຼາຍເທົ່າ​ໃດ.

More than a dozen Americans are currently held hostage abroad, many on what are seen as baseless charges being used as political bargaining chips by foreign governments or enemy combatants. On this week's Plugged In, Greta Van Susteren interviews families of detained Americans, lawmakers and a reporter who was held captive by Iran for 544 days. VOA's Jesusemen(Jay-sue-seh-meh) Oni has more.



It was hailed as a big win for U.S. President Donald Trump... the return of three Americans in May 2018, after months of detention in North Korea.



President Donald Trump

"I'm very honored to have helped the three folks, they are great people"



The Trump administration has been credited for several releases, but many more Americans remain in captivity abroad. Including Austin Tice, a freelance reporter, who was covering the ongoing conflict in Syria when he was detained by Syrian forces in August of 2012.



His mother praises the current U.S. government for efforts to free her son.



Debra Tice, Mother of Missing American Journalist

"This administration has really shown itself to be dedicated to bringing Americans home. They have a track record. So we know that they are putting a full frontal assault on this. They are putting all the effort in. But keep in mind, too, our side of the equation is only half. You know we, we can sit at the table all day but if no one shows that for the other chair, we're just waiting."



The wait is even harder for hostages... as Jason Rezaian found out in his 544 days in an Iranian prison.



Jason Rezaian, Author, "Prisoner: My 544 Days in an Iranian Prison"

"In the early weeks I didn't know what to think. I was confused, I was scared, but I assumed it would end. Then as solitary confinement dragged on, I became very desperate. And they would tell me that, you're on the verge of execution and within hours, we're going to behead you.'



Rezaian was released in January 2016, as a part of a prisoner exchange deal with the U.S. But for other hostages, the wait continues.



Bob Levinson, retired FBI agent

"Please help me get home. Thirty-three years of service to the United States deserves something. Please help me."



Retired FBI agent Robert Levinson disappeared in 2007 while investigating a smuggling ring in Iran. He wasn't seen until 2011, in this proof of life video released by his captors.



Rep. Ted Deutch, (D) Florida

"It's a plea that resonated at that moment and there was attention paid. And because we have, because we're not getting videos on a regular basis, because we're not getting communications, it's as if people have stopped not as if- people have stopped paying attention."



Now, almost 12 years since his capture, Levinson's fate remains unknown, making him the longest- held American in history.



And some information about hostages is clouded in secrecy.



The State Department won't say how many Americans are being held hostage by foreign governments.