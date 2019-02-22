ມີຊາວອາເມຣິກັນສິບກວ່າຄົນ ກຳລັງຖືກຈັບໄວ້ເປັນຕົວປະກັນ ຢູ່ໃນຕ່າງປະເທດ
ຊຶ່ງມີຫຼາຍຄະດີ ທີ່ເຫັນວ່າ ເປັນຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາທີ່ ບໍ່ມີພື້ນຖານຫຍັງ ແຕ່ກັບໃຊ້ໃຫ້ມັນເປັນ
ເຄື່ອງມືຕໍ່ລອງ ທາງການເມືອງ ໂດຍລັດຖະບານຂອງຕ່າງປະເທດ ຫຼືບໍ່ ກໍໂດຍພວກ
ສັດຕູ. ໃນລາຍການ Plugged In ສັບປະດານີ້ Greta Van Susteren ໄດ້ສຳພາດ
ພວກຄອບຄົວຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ພວກສະມາຊິກສະພາ ແລະນັກຂ່າວຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຖືກຈັບກຸມ
ໄວ້ ໂດຍອີຣ່ານ ເປັນເວລາ 544 ມື້ ດັ່ງ ເຈຊູເຊເມ ໂອນີ ມີລາຍງານການເພີ້ມຕື່ມ
ຊຶ່ງວັນນະສອນ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ມັນຖືວ່າເປັນໄຊຊະນະ ສຳລັບ ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ພວກ
ຕົວປະກັນ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ 3 ຄົນ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງກັບຄືນປະເທດ ໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາ
2018 ປີກາຍນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ຖຶກກັກຂັງ ໃນເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍໆເດືອນນັ້ນ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກເປັນກຽດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອ
3 ຄົນນີ້, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນເປັນຄົນດີ.”
ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກຍົກຍ້ອງ ໃນການປ່ອຍຕົວຫຼາຍໆກໍລະນີ,
ແຕ່ວ່າ ຍັງມີຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ອີກຫຼາຍໆຄົນ ທີ່ຍັງຖືກກັກຂັງຢູ່ ຊຶ່ງຮວມມີທ່ານ Austin
Tice, ນັກຂ່າວອິດສະຫຼະ ຜູ້ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ໄປເຮັດຂ່າວໃນວິກິດການ ທີ່ຊີເຣຍ ເວລາເພິ່ນ
ຖືກຈັບ ໂດຍກອງກຳລັງຂອງຊີເຣຍ ໃນເດືອນສິງຫາ ປີ 2012 ນັ້ນ.
ແມ່ຂອງເພິ່ນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ກ່າວຊົມເຊີຍລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ
ຫາທາງເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີການປ່ອຍຕົວຂອງລູກຊາຍຂອງເພິ່ນ.
ທ່ານນາງ Debra Tice ແມ່ຂອງນັກຂ່າວທີ່ຫາຍຕົວໄປນັ້ນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ລັດຖະບານ
ຊຸດນີ້ ແມ່ນໄດ້ສະແດງອອກຊຶ່ງຄວາມອຸທິດ ທີ່ຈະນຳເອົາຊາວອາເມຣິກັນກັບຄືນ
ບ້ານ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມີບັນຊີເກັບກຳໄວ້. ສະນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາກໍຮູ້ດີວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນ
ປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບບັນຫານີ້ຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແມ່ນພະຍາຍາມສຸດຂີດ.
ແຕ່ວ່າ ກໍຂໍໃຫ້ຄິດຕື່ມແດ່ວ່າ ຂ້າງພວກເຮົາແມ່ນມີພຽງເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ທ່ານກໍ
ຊາບດີວ່າ ພວກເຮົາສາມາດນັ່ງຢູ່ໃນໂຕະເຈລະຈາໝົດມື້ກໍເປັນໄດ້ ແຕ່ຖ້າຫາກວ່າ
ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃດປາກົດຕົວ ໃນເກົ້າອີ້ອີກຂ້າງນຶ່ງແລ້ວນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາ ກໍໄດ້ແຕ່ລໍຖ້າ.”
ການຄອງຄອຍນັ້ນແມ່ນຍິ່ງຍາກກວ່າ ສຳລັບພວກທີ່ຖືກຈັບໄປເປັນຕົວປະກັນ
ດັ່ງທີ່ທ່ານ Jason Rezaian ພົບວ່າຕົວເອງຖືກກັກຂັງໃນຄຸກຂອງອີຣ່ານ ມາເປັນ
ເວລາ 544 ມື້ນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານ Rezaian ນັກປະພັນປື້ມ “Prisoner: My 544 Days in an Iranian
Prison” ທີ່ແປວ່າ ນັກໂທດ: ການຕິດຄຸກເປັນເວລາ 544 ມື້ ໃນອີຣ່ານຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ
ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນຕົ້ນສັບປະດານີ້ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າຈະຄິດຢ່າງໃດ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າແມ່ນງຸນງົງ,
ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ແມ່ນຢ້ານກົວ, ແຕ່ວ່າຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມັນຄົງຈົບລົງແລ້ວ. ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ
ການຖືກຂັງດ່ຽວ ແມ່ນຍືດເຍື້ອອອກໄປຕື່ມ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກໝົດຫວັງ.
ແລະພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຄວນບອກ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າວ່າ ເຈົ້າແມ່ນຈະຕ້ອງຖືກປະຫານ ແລະພາຍ
ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງ, ພວກເຮົາຈະຕັດຫົວພວກເຈົ້າ.”
ທ່ານ Rezaian ແມ່ນຖືກປ່ອຍໃນເດືອນມັງກອນ ປີ 2016, ຊຶ່ງແມ່ນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການ
ແລກປ່ຽນນັກໂທດ ກັບສະຫະລັດ ແຕ່ສຳລັບພວກຕົວປະກັນຄົນອື່ນໆນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຍັງລໍຖ້າ
ຕໍ່ໄປ.
ທ່ານ Bob Levinson ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອົງການສັນຕິບານກາງ FBI ທີ່ບຳນານແລ້ວ ກ່າວວ່າ
“ກະລຸນາຊ່ອຍໃຫ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ກັບບ້ານເຖີດ. 33 ປີ ຂອງການຮັບໃຊ້ຊາດ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ
ສົມຄວນທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຮັບບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງ. ກະລຸນາຊ່ອຍ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າດ້ວຍ.”
ທ່ານ Robert Levinson ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອົງການສັນຕິບານກາງ FBI ທີ່ກະສຽນ ແລ້ວ
ໄດ້ຫາຍຕົວໄປໃນປີ 2007 ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ທຳການສືບສວນກ່ຽວກັບການຄ້າຂາຍຢາເສບ
ຕິດໃນອີຣ່ານ. ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກພົບເຫັນມາຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 2011, ແຕ່ມີຫຼັກຖານຂອງພາບວີດີໂອ
ໃໝ່ໆ ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ ໂດຍພວກທີ່ຈັບຕົວທ່ານໄປນັ້ນ.
ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານ Ted Deutch ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຈາກລັດຟລໍຣີດາ
ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນແມ່ນການຮ້ອງຮຽນ ທີ່ດັງກ້ອງກັງວານ ຢູ່ໃນນາທີນີ້ ແລະມັນກໍຍັງ
ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມສົນໃຈກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້. ແລະຍ້ອນວ່າພວກເຮົາມີ ຍ້ອນພວກເຮົາ
ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບວີດີໂອແບບນີ້ເປັນປະຈຳນັ້ນ ແລະພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຕິດຕໍ່, ມັນຄ້າຍ
ຄືວ່າ ຖ້າຫາກພວກຜູ້ຄົນ ໄດ້ຍຸຕິ ບໍ່ແມ່ນວ່າພວກຜູ້ຄົນໄດ້ໝົດການໃຫ້ຄວາມສົນໃຈ”
ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ເກືອບວ່າ 12 ປີ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການຖືກຈັບກຸມຂອງເພິ່ນ, ຊະຕາກຳຂອງທ່ານ Levinson ນັ້ນແມ່ນຍັງບໍ່ມີໃຜຮູ້, ເຮັດໃຫ້ເພິ່ນເປັນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກຈັບກຸມ
ໄວ້ດົນທີ່ສຸດ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດ.
ບາງຂໍ້ມູນກ່ຽວກັບພວກຕົວປະກັນ ແມ່ນຖືກປິດໄວ້ເປັນຄວາມລັບ.
ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມີຊາວອາເມຣິກັນທີ່ລັດຖະບານ
ຕ່າງປະເທດ ຈັບໄປເປັນຕົວປະກັນນັ້ນ ໃນຈຳນວນຫຼາຍເທົ່າໃດ.
More than a dozen Americans are currently held hostage abroad, many on what are seen as baseless charges being used as political bargaining chips by foreign governments or enemy combatants. On this week's Plugged In, Greta Van Susteren interviews families of detained Americans, lawmakers and a reporter who was held captive by Iran for 544 days. VOA's Jesusemen(Jay-sue-seh-meh) Oni has more.
It was hailed as a big win for U.S. President Donald Trump... the return of three Americans in May 2018, after months of detention in North Korea.
President Donald Trump
"I'm very honored to have helped the three folks, they are great people"
The Trump administration has been credited for several releases, but many more Americans remain in captivity abroad. Including Austin Tice, a freelance reporter, who was covering the ongoing conflict in Syria when he was detained by Syrian forces in August of 2012.
His mother praises the current U.S. government for efforts to free her son.
Debra Tice, Mother of Missing American Journalist
"This administration has really shown itself to be dedicated to bringing Americans home. They have a track record. So we know that they are putting a full frontal assault on this. They are putting all the effort in. But keep in mind, too, our side of the equation is only half. You know we, we can sit at the table all day but if no one shows that for the other chair, we're just waiting."
The wait is even harder for hostages... as Jason Rezaian found out in his 544 days in an Iranian prison.
Jason Rezaian, Author, "Prisoner: My 544 Days in an Iranian Prison"
"In the early weeks I didn't know what to think. I was confused, I was scared, but I assumed it would end. Then as solitary confinement dragged on, I became very desperate. And they would tell me that, you're on the verge of execution and within hours, we're going to behead you.'
Rezaian was released in January 2016, as a part of a prisoner exchange deal with the U.S. But for other hostages, the wait continues.
Bob Levinson, retired FBI agent
"Please help me get home. Thirty-three years of service to the United States deserves something. Please help me."
Retired FBI agent Robert Levinson disappeared in 2007 while investigating a smuggling ring in Iran. He wasn't seen until 2011, in this proof of life video released by his captors.
Rep. Ted Deutch, (D) Florida
"It's a plea that resonated at that moment and there was attention paid. And because we have, because we're not getting videos on a regular basis, because we're not getting communications, it's as if people have stopped not as if- people have stopped paying attention."
Now, almost 12 years since his capture, Levinson's fate remains unknown, making him the longest- held American in history.
And some information about hostages is clouded in secrecy.
The State Department won't say how many Americans are being held hostage by foreign governments.
