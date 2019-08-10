ບໍລິສັດອາມາຊອນ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນກຳລັງສືບສວນຕໍ່ການກ່າວອ້າງກ່ຽວກັບການປະຕິບັດ
ທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກບໍ່ຕ້ອງຕໍ່ພວກພະນັກງານ ທີ່ໂຮງງານແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໃນປະເທດຈີນ ຫຼັງຈາກກຸ່ມປົກ
ປ້ອງສິດທິແຮງງານ ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນວ່າ ບັນດາພະນັກງານທີ່ໜຸ່ມນ້ອຍຢູ່ໂຮງງານ ໄດ້ຖືກ
ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ເຮັດວຽກຕອນກາງຄືນ ແລະຈາຍຄ່າລ່ວງເວລາໃນອັດຕາຄ່າແຮງງານຕໍ່າ.
ລາຍງານ ຂອງອົງການສິ້ງຊອມແຮງງານຢູ່ຈີນ ທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຕັ້ງຢູ່ນະຄອນນິວຢອກ
ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນວ່າ ໂຮງງານເຮັດອຸບປະກອນຟັອກສ໌ຄອນ ຂອງອາມາຊອນ ໄດ້ກາງຕໍ່
ພວກນັກຮຽນເຝິກງານຈຳນວນ 1,500 ຄົນ ທີ່ມີອາຍຸລະຫວ່າງ 16 ຫາ 18 ປີ ເຮັດ
ວຽກລ່ວງເວລາ ແລະເຮັດວຽກໃນຕອນກາງຄືນ. ກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິ ແຮງງານກ່າວ
ວ່າ ການກະທຳດັ່ງກ່າວເປັນການປະຕິບັດທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ ພາຍໃຕ້ກົດໝາຍແຮງ
ງານຈີນ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຈຳກັດເວລາ ແລະເງື່ອນໄຂຕ່າງໆທີ່ພວກຊາວໜຸ່ມສາມາດເຮັດ
ວຽກໄດ້.
ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການບໍລິຫານ ແລະຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງອົງການສິ້ງຊອມແຮງງານຈີນ ທ່ານລີ ຈຽງ
ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ ວ່າ “ອາມາຊອນ ແລະຟັອກສ໌ຄອນ ຄວນອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ອົງ ການ
ສືບສວນອິດສະຫຼະ ເຂົ້າໄປສັງເກດການເບິ່ງບັນຍາກາດ ໃນການເຮັດວຽກ ຢູ່ທີ່ບັນ
ດາໂຮງງານກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ. ມີແຕ່ວິທີນີ້ເທົ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ການລະເມີດກົດໝາຍແຮງງານ ສາ
ມາດປ້ອງກັນ ແລະແກ້ໄຂຢ່າງໄດ້ຜົນ."
ນອກນັ້ນ ລາຍງານຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກນັກຮຽນເຝິກງານ ຢູ່ໂຮງງານຟັອກສ໌ຄອນ
ຢູ່ເຮັງຢັງ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງຈີນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄ່າຈ້າງຕ່ຳ ແລະຜົນປະໂຫຍດ
ໜ້ອຍກວ່າພວກພະນັກງານທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນນັກຮຽນ. ລາຍງານກ່າວວ່າ 20 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງ
ພວກພະນັກງານຢູ່ໂຮງງານແມ່ນນັກຮຽນເຝິກງານ ຊຶ່ງກາຍຂອບເຂດທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ
ຕາມກົດໝາຍເຖິງສອງເທົ່າ.
ໂຮງງານດັ່ງກ່າວເຮັດອຸບປະກອນທີ່ນິຍົມຂອງອາມາຊອນ ຮວມທັງ Echo, Kindle
ແລະ tablets.
ຍິ່ງໄປກວ່ານັ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການອາມາຊອນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງສືບສວນ
ຢ່າງຮີບດ່ວນຕໍ່ການກ່າວຫາເຫລົ່ານີ້ ແລະແກ້ໄຂເລື້ອງນີ້ກັບຟັອກສ໌ຄອນ ໃນລະ
ດັບອາວຸໂສທີ່ສຸດ. ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ມີການລະເມີດຕໍ່ກົດປະຕິບັດ ໂດຍບໍລິ
ສັດຜະລິດອຸບປະກອນຂອງງພວກເຮົາ.”
ຟັອກສ໌ຄອນ ຮັບຮູ້ເຖິງບັນຫາຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ
ຕົນຈະເພີ້ມການສັງເກດການ ກ່ຽວກັບໂຄງການເຝິກງານ ກັບໂຮງຮຽນຕ່າງໆ
“ເພື່ອຄ້ຳປະກັນວ່າ ບໍ່ວ່າໃນກໍລະນີໃດໆ ທີ່ພວກນັກຮຽນເຝິກງານຈະໄດ້ຮັບ
ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເຮັດວຽກລ່ວງເວລາໃນຕອນກາງຄືນ.”
Amazon says it is investigating claims of worker abuse at a factory in China after a labor rights group found teenage employees at the factory were required to work night shifts and overtime hours for low pay.
The report by the New York-based group, China Labor Watch, found the factory, used by Amazon's hardware supplier Foxconn, relied on 1,500 student interns between 16 and 18 years old to work overtime and night shifts. The group said the practice is illegal under Chinese labor law, which sets limits on the time and conditions under which teenagers can work.
The executive director and founder of China Labor Watch, Li Qiang, told VOA "Amazon and Foxconn should allow independent agencies to monitor the working environment of the related factories. Only in this way can violations of labor laws be prevented and effectively solved."
The report also said student intern workers at Foxconn's Hengyang factory in eastern China receive lower wages and fewer benefits than non-student workers. It said about 20% of workers at the factory are student interns, double the legal limit.
The plant makes popular Amazon devices, including Echo, Kindle and tablets.
"We are urgently investigating these allegations and addressing this with Foxconn at the most senior level," Amazon said in a statement, adding, "We do not tolerate violations of our Supplier Code of Conduct."
Foxconn acknowledged the issue in a statement Friday, saying it is increasing the monitoring of its internship program with schools "to ensure that, under no circumstances, will interns [be] allowed to work overtime or nights."