ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ອາ​ມາ​ຊອນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ຕົນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ຕໍ່ການ​ກ່າວ​ອ້າງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ

ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ບໍ່​ຕ້ອງ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ ທີ່​ໂຮງ​ງານແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ກຸ່ມປົກ​

ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິແຮງ​ງານ​ ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັ​ນ​ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານທີ່​ໜຸ່ມນ້ອຍຢູ່ໂຮງ​ງານ ໄດ້ຖືກ​

ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຕອນ​ກາງ​ຄືນ ແລະ​ຈາຍ​ຄ່າ​ລ່ວງ​ເວ​ລາໃນ​ອັດ​ຕາຄ່າ​ແຮງ​ງານ​ຕໍ່າ.

ລາຍ​ງານ ຂອງ​ອົງການ​ສິ້ງ​ຊອມ​ແຮງງ​ານຢູ່​ຈີນ​ ທີ່​ມີ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່ນະ​ຄອນ​ນິວຢອກ

ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ​ໂຮງ​ງານເຮັດ​ອຸບ​ປະ​ກອນຟັອກສ໌​ຄອນ ຂອງ​ອາ​ມາ​ຊອນ ໄດ້​ກາງ​ຕໍ່​

ພວກ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ເຝິກງານ​ຈຳ​ນວນ 1,500 ຄົນ ​ທີ່​ມີອາ​ຍຸ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ 16 ​ຫາ 18 ປີ ​ເຮັດ​

ວຽກ​ລ່ວງ​ເວ​ລ​າ ແລະ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກໃນ​ຕອນ​ກາງ​ຄືນ. ກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ ​ແຮ​ງ​ງານ​ກ່າວ​

ວ່າ ​ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວເປັນການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດທີ່​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ກົດ​ໝາຍແຮ​ງ

​ງານ​ຈີນ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຈຳ​ກັດເວ​ລາ ແລະເງື່ອນ​ໄຂ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ຊາວ​ໜຸ່ມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ

​ວຽກ​ໄດ້.

ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ ແລະ​ຜູ້​ກໍ່​ຕັ້ງອົງການ​ສິ້ງ​ຊອມ​ແຮງ​ງານ​ຈີນ ທ່ານ​ລີ ​ຈຽງ

ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ວ່າ “ອາ​ມາ​ຊອນ ແລະ​ຟັອກສ໌​ຄອນ ຄວນ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ອົງ ​ການ​

ສືບ​ສວ​ນ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ ເຂົ້າ​ໄປສັງ​ເກດ​ການ​ເບິ່ງ​ບັນ​ຍາ​ກາດ ​ໃນ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ ຢູ່​ທີ່​ບັນ

​ດາ​ໂຮງ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ. ​ມີ​ແຕ່​ວິ​ທີນີ້​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ທີ່​ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ກົດໝາຍ​ແຮງ​ງານ ສາ​

ມາດ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ ແລະ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ຢ່າງ​ໄດ້​ຜົນ."

​ນອກນັ້ນ ລາຍ​ງານ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ເຝິກ​ງານ ຢູ່​ໂຮງ​ງານ​ຟັອກສ໌​ຄອນ

ຢູ່ເຮັງ​ຢັງ ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງຈີນ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄ່າ​ຈ້າງ​ຕ່ຳ ແລະ​ຜົນປະ​ໂຫຍດ

ໜ້ອຍ​ກວ່າພວກ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ນັກ​ຮ​ຽນ. ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ 20 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ຂອງ​

ພວກ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ຢູ່​ໂຮງ​ງານແມ່ນ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ເຝິກ​ງານ ​ຊຶ່ງກາຍຂອບ​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​

ຕາມກົດ​ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ​ສອງ​ເທົ່າ.

ໂຮງ​ງານ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ເຮັດ​ອຸບປະ​ກອນທີ່​ນິ​ຍົມ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ມາ​ຊອນ ຮວມ​ທັງ Echo, Kindle

ແລະ tablets.

​ຍິ່ງໄປ​ກວ່າ​ນັ້ນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະແຫຼງ​ການອາ​ມາ​ຊອນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ສືບ​ສວນ

​ຢ່າງ​ຮີບ​ດ່ວນ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ ແລະ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້​ກັບ​ຟັອກ​ສ໌ຄອ​ນ ໃນ​ລະ​

ດັບ​ອາ​ວຸ​ໂສ​ທີ່​ສຸດ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ປ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ຕໍ່​ກົດ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ ໂດຍບໍ​ລິ

​ສັດ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ອຸບ​ປະ​ກອນ​ຂອງງພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

ຟັອກ​ສ໌​ຄອນ ຮັ​ບ​ຮູ້​ເຖິງ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ ​ໂດຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ

​ຕົນ​ຈະ​ເພີ້ມ​ການ​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບໂຄງ​ການ​ເຝິກ​ງານ ​ກັບໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​ຕ່​າງໆ

“ເພື່ອ​ຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນວ່າ ບໍ່ວ່າໃນກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ໃດໆ ທີ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ເຝິກ​ງານ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​

ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ລ່ວງ​ເວ​ລາ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ກາງ​ຄືນ.”

Amazon says it is investigating claims of worker abuse at a factory in China after a labor rights group found teenage employees at the factory were required to work night shifts and overtime hours for low pay.

The report by the New York-based group, China Labor Watch, found the factory, used by Amazon's hardware supplier Foxconn, relied on 1,500 student interns between 16 and 18 years old to work overtime and night shifts. The group said the practice is illegal under Chinese labor law, which sets limits on the time and conditions under which teenagers can work.

The executive director and founder of China Labor Watch, Li Qiang, told VOA "Amazon and Foxconn should allow independent agencies to monitor the working environment of the related factories. Only in this way can violations of labor laws be prevented and effectively solved."

The report also said student intern workers at Foxconn's Hengyang factory in eastern China receive lower wages and fewer benefits than non-student workers. It said about 20% of workers at the factory are student interns, double the legal limit.

The plant makes popular Amazon devices, including Echo, Kindle and tablets.

"We are urgently investigating these allegations and addressing this with Foxconn at the most senior level," Amazon said in a statement, adding, "We do not tolerate violations of our Supplier Code of Conduct."

Foxconn acknowledged the issue in a statement Friday, saying it is increasing the monitoring of its internship program with schools "to ensure that, under no circumstances, will interns [be] allowed to work overtime or nights."