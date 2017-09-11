ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງ al-Shabab ໂຈມຕີເມືອງນ້ອຍ ແຫ່ງໜຶ່ງ ໃນປະເທດ ໂຊມາເລຍ

ກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງ al-Shabab ຂອງປະເທດ ໂຊມາເລຍ ໄດ້ໂຈມຕີເປັນຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ໃນ

ເມືອງທີ່ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນຂອງ ໂຊມາເລຍ ຕັ້ງຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນຕິດກັບປະເທດ ເຄັນຢາ ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວ ຂອງປະຊາຊົນຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນດັ່ງ

ກ່າວ.

ຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນນັ້ນກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນຕອນເຊົ້າມືດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່

ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງໄດ້ບຸກໂຈມຕີເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວຈາກທິດທາງທີ່ຕ່າງກັນ.

ປະຊາຊົນສອງຄົນໃນເມືອງ Beled Hawo ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກນັກຮົບ al-Shabab ທຳອິດ

ໄດ້ໂຈມຕີຖານທັບທະຫານ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ປະມານ 6 ກິໂລແມັດ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງ

ເໜືອຂອງປະເທດ ໂດຍການໃຊ້ລົດລະເບີດສະຫຼະຊີບ ຕາມມາດ້ວຍການບຸກເຂົ້າໄປ

ໂດຍພວກນັກຮົບ. ແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວກ່າວວ່າ ພວກທະຫານຢູ່ຖານທັບນັ້ນ ໄດ້ພາກັນຖອນກຳ

ລັງເຂົ້າໄປໃນປະເທດ ເຄັນຢາ.

ການໂຈມຕີຄັ້ງທີ 2 ໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໃສ່ສະຖານີຕຳຫຼວດ ຢູ່ໃນຕົວເມືອງໂດຍການນຳໃຊ້ກົນ

ລະຍຸດແບບດຽວກັນ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວ ຂອງອະດີດເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດຖະບານໃນເມືອງ

Beled Hawo. ມີລາຍງານວ່າເກີດການຍິງປະທະກັນຢ່າງໜັກ ຢູ່ສະຖານີດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ປະຊາຊົນໄດ້ເຫັນພວກ al-Shabab ໃນຖະໜົນຂອງເມືອງ Beled Hawo ແລະ ສຽງ

ປືນດັງກະຈັດກະຈາຍມາ ແລະຍັງສາມາດໄດ້ຍິນຢູ່.

ປະຊາຊົນຄົນໜຶ່ງກ່າວວ່າ ມີການຍິງປືນໃສ່ກັນ ຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນຂ້າມເມືອງ Hawo ຫາ

ເມືອງ Mandera ຂອງປະເທດ ເຄັນຢາ.

ເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນເມືອງຂ້າມເຂດຊາຍແດນທີ່ສຳຄັນ ສຳລັບປະຊາຊົນທີ່ເດີນທາງລະ

ຫວ່າງ ປະເທດ ໂຊມາເລຍ ກັບ ເຄັນຢາ.

ປະຊາຊົນໃນເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວເວົ້າວ່າ ທະຫານ ເຄັນຢາ ໃນຖານທັບທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບເມືອງ

Mandera ໄດ້ຍິງປືນຄົກ ໃສ່ພວກ al-Shabab ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະກີດກັ້ນບໍ່

ໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເດີນທາງຂ້າມເຂດຊາຍແດນ.

ບັນດາຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງ al-Shabab ໄດ້ໜີ

ອອກຈາກເມືອງແລ້ວ ຫຼັງຈາກການຍິງຖະຫຼົ່ມ ໂດຍກອງທັບ ເຄັນຢາ. ເຮືອບິນ ເຮລິ

ຄັອບເຕີຂອງກອງທັບ ເຄັນຢາ ກໍໄດ້ອອກບິນຢູ່ເທິງທ້ອງຟ້າເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ປະຊາຊົນຄົນໜຶ່ງກ່າວວ່າ ລາວໄດ້ເຫັນສົບຂອງຄົນຜູ້ໜຶ່ງ ຢູ່ສະຖານີຕຳຫຼວດ. ຄາດວ່າ

ຈະມີຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດເພີ່ມຕື່ມ.

Somali militant group al-Shabab launched a major attack on a key Somali town on the border with Kenya early Monday, residents said.



The attack started at dawn as militants raided the town from different directions, residents report.



Two residents in the town of Beled Hawo say the al-Shabab fighters first attacked a military base about 6 kilometers northeast of the town using a suicide car bomb followed by infantry.Sources say soldiers at the base have retreated into Kenya.



The second attack targeted a police station inside the town using same tactic, a former administration official in Beled Hawo said. A heavy gun battle was reported at the station.



Residents have seen Al-Shabab militants in the streets of Beled Hawo and sporadic gunfire can still be heard.



One resident says there was an exchange of gunfire at a border crossing linking Beled Hawo to the Kenyan town of Mandera.



The town is a key border crossing for people travelling between Somalia and Kenya.



Residents in the town say Kenyan soldiers at a military base near Mandera fired heavy artillery at al-Shabab in an attempt to keep them from crossing the border.



Residents now say al-Shabab militants left the town after Kenya military bombardment. Kenya military helicopters are also in the air.



A resident says he saw the body of one person near the police station. More casualties expected.