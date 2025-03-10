ເຮືອບິນຂັບໄລ່ຂອງກອງທັບອາກາດ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ສະກັດກັ້ນເຮືອບິນພົນລະເຮືອນທີ່ບິນຢູ່ໃນໜ່ານຟ້າທີ່ຈຳກັດຊົ່ວຄາວໃກ້ບ້ານຂອງທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໃນລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ເມື່ອວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ສົ່ງຜົນໃຫ້ມີຈຳນວນການລະເມີດເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນເປັນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 20 ຄັ້ງນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງເມື່ອວັນທີ 20 ມັງກອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ກອງບັນຊາການປ້ອງກັນອະວະກາດອາເມຣິກາເໜືອ ຫຼື NORAD ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫຼງການວ່າ ເຫດການເມື່ອວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ຊຶ່ງເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກຳລັງຫຼິ້ນກິລາກອລຟແລ້ວສຳເລັດຢູ່ສະໜາມກິລາກອລຟຂອງທ່ານໃນເມືອງ ເວັສພາມບີດຈ໌ ພົບວ່າເຮືອບິນ F-16 ໄດ້ຍິງບັ້ງໄຟເຕືອນເພື່ອດຶງດູດຄວາມສົນໃຈຂອງນັກບິນພົນລະເຮືອນ. ນອກຈາກນີ້ ເຮືອບິນຂັບໄລ່ຍັງໄດ້ທຳການສະກັດກັ້ນເມື່ອວັນເສົາທີ່ຜ່ານມາບໍ່ດົນຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄປເຖິງສະໜາມກອລຟຈາກສະໂມສອນ Mar-a-Lago ແລະ ບ້ານພັກສ່ວນຕົວຂອງທ່ານ.
ການລ່ວງລ້ຳເຂດໜ່ານຟ້າທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ ຊຶ່ງມີການຈາລະຈອນຢ່າງໜາແໜ້ນນັ້ນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຮືອບິນຂັບໄລ່ຕ້ອງທຳການສະກັດກັ້ນ ແຕ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລະບຸວ່າບໍ່ໄດ້ປ່ຽນແປງຕາຕະລາງເວລາຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຫຼື ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງທ່ານ. NORAD ກ່າວວ່າບັ້ງໄຟສັນຍານອາດແນມເຫັນໄດ້ຈາກພື້ນດິນ ແຕ່ບັ້ງໄຟສັນຍານເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຈະເຜົາໄໝ້ຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ແລະ ບໍ່ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດອັນຕະລາຍ.
ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດຖະບານກາງຍັງຄົງຈຳກັດການບິນເໜືອສະໂມສອນຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຢ່າງຖາວອນ ໂດຍຂະຫຍາຍລັດສະໝີການບິນເປັນ 30 ໄມທະເລ ເມື່ອປະທາທິບໍດີຢູ່ໃນທີ່ພັກອາໄສດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ການລະເມີດ ແລະ ການສະກັດກັ້ນຖືເປັນເລື່ອງປົກກະຕິ, ແຕ່ NORAD ກຳລັງສົ່ງສັນຍານເຕືອນເຖິງຄວາມຖີ່ຂອງການບຸກລຸກ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ ໂດຍລະບຸວ່າໄດ້ຕອບສະໜອງຕໍ່ເຫດການຫຼາຍກວ່າ 20 ຄັ້ງ ແລະ ກ່າວໂທດນັກບິນພົນລະເຮືອນທີ່ບໍ່ປະຕິບັດຕາມກົດລະບຽບທີ່ກຳນົດໄວ້ ໃຫ້ກວດສອບຂໍ້ຈຳກັດໃນໜ່ານຟ້າກ່ອນຂຶ້ນບິນ.
Air Force fighter jets intercepted a civilian aircraft flying in the temporarily restricted airspace near Donald Trump's Florida home Sunday, bringing the number of violations to more than 20 since the president took office on Jan. 20.
North American Aerospace Defense Command said in a statement that Sunday's incident, which took place as Trump finished a round of golf at his West Palm Beach golf course, saw F-16s deploy flares to get the attention of the civilian pilot. Jets also conducted an intercept Saturday morning shortly after Trump arrived at the course from his private Mar-a-Lago club and residence.
The airspace intrusions in the heavily congested south Florida airspace have prompted fighter jet intercepts but did not alter Trump's schedule or impact his security, officials said. NORAD says the flares may have been visible from the ground but that they burn out quickly and don’t pose danger.
Federal officials maintain a permanent flight restriction over Trump's club that expands to a radius of 30 nautical miles when the president is in residence.
Violations, and intercepts, are relatively routine, but NORAD is raising alarm over the frequency of the intrusions since Trump's inauguration, saying it has responded to more than 20 incidents and blames civilian pilots for not following regulations requiring them to check for airspace restrictions before taking off.
