ສະຖານທີ່ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ໄດ້ຖືກເຜົາໄໝ້ ຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອ ຂອງ ໄນຈີເຣຍ

ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຖານທີ່ສາມແຫ່ງທີ່ເປັນຂອງບັນດາອົງການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອສາກົນທີ່ເປັນພາຄີຮ່ວມງານກັນ ໄດ້ຕົກເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍການໂຈມຕີຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອຂອງ ໄນຈີເຣຍ. ຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ມີການອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບໂດຍທັນໃດໆເທື່ອຕໍ່ຄວາມາຮຸນແຮງຢູ່ໃນເມືອງດາມາສັກ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນເສົາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແຕ່ຄວາມສົງໄສໄດ້ແນໄປຫາກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງອິສລາມ ທີ່ເອີ້ນກັນວ່າ ISWAP ນັ້ນໃນທັນທີ. ກຸ່ມທີ່ແຕກອອກໄປຈາກ ກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍໂບໂກຮາຣາມ ທີ່ໄດ້ນາບຂູ່ຕໍ່ຊາວ ໄນຈີເຣຍ ວ່າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຕົກເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍ ຖ້າຫາກວ່າເຂົາ ເຈົ້າໃຫ້ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອແກ່ບັນດາ ອົງການສາກົນ ຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອຂອງປະເທດ. ນຶ່ງໃນບັນດາກຸ່ມທີ່ຕົກເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍແມ່ນສະພາອົບພະຍົບ ນໍເວ ຊຶ່ງກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາລົດທີ່ໄດ້ໃຊ້ນໍາເອົາການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໄປໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກພົນລະເຮືອນໄດ້ຖືກໂຈມຕີ.

The United Nations say three facilities belonging to international aid partners were targeted in attacks in northeast Nigeria. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the violence in Damasak town late Saturday, but suspicion immediately fell on an Islamic extremist group known as ISWAP. The breakaway faction of Boko Haram has threatened Nigerians that they would be targeted if they assisted international aid groups in the northeast. One of the groups targeted was the Norwegian Refugee Council, which said that vehicles used to bring aid to civilians were destroyed in the attack.