ທຸລະກິດດ້ານກະສິກຳ ຈະບໍ່ຍືນຍົງໄດ້ອີກຕໍ່ໄປ ຢູ່ໃນໂລກ ທີ່ກຳລັງອຸ່ນຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄບເດັນ ຕັ້ງເປົ້າໝາຍໄວ້ທີ່ຈະຫລຸດຜ່ອນການປ່ອຍແກັສເຮືອນແກ້ວຂອງສະຫະລັດລົງໃຫ້ໄດ້ເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ ພາຍໃນປີ 2030. ການປະ ຕິຍານຂອງທ່ານ ຕໍ່ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດບັນດາຜູ້ນຳທາງອອນໄລນ໌ ໃນເດືອນເມສາຜ່ານມານັ້ນ ໄດ້ຮັບການຕອບຮັບຈາກບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກກະທົບໜັກທີ່ສຸດໂດຍການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ແລະກຳລັງຊອກຫາການດຳເນີນການທີ່ວ່ອງໄວທີ່ສຸດເທົ່າທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້. ອາຣາຊ ອາຣາບາຊາດີ ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍລະອຽດຕື່ມ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ບັນດານັກວິທະຍາສາດຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດເປັນສາເຫດ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີເຫດການສະພາບອາກາດຮ້າຍແຮງຈຳນວນນຶ່ງເກີດຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານແກວິນ ສມິດຕ໌ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທີ່ປຶກສາອະວຸໂສດ້ານດິນຟ້າອາກາດຢູ່ອົງການການບິນແລະອະວະກາດແຫ່ງຊາດ ຫຼື NASA ກ່າວວ່າ ບັນຫານີ້ເລີ້ມ ຍ້ອນການສູງຂຶ້ນຂອງອຸນຫະພູມ.

ທ່ານສມິດຕ໌ ອະທິບາຍວ່າ “ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໂລກພວມອຸ່ນຂຶ້ນ ມະຫາສະໝຸດຊັບຊຶມເອົາຄວາມຮ້ອນອັນນັ້ນ ແລະເປັນຜົນເຮັດໃຫ້ມະຫາສະໝຸດຂະຫຍາຍອອກ. ສະນັ້ນແລ້ວ ນ້ຳທະເລກໍໄຫລເຂົ້າເຕັມເຂດອ່າງນ້ຳທັງຫຼາຍຢູ່ເລື້ອຍໆ. ແຕ່ແນ່ ນອນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຮົາເຮັດໃຫ້ອຸ່ນຂຶ້ນ ພວກເຮົາຍັງເຮັດໃຫ້ແຜ່ນນ້ຳກ້ອນ ເປື່ອຍ ພວກເຮົາເຮັດໃຫ້ນ້ຳກ້ອນຢູ່ໃນເຂດພູສູງເປື່ອຍ ເຂດແຜ່ນນ້ຳກ້ອນທັງ ຫຼາຍຫົດຕົວລົງ ນ້ຳທັງໝົດເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ໃນທີ່ສຸດແລ້ວກໍຈະໄຫຼລົງສູ່ມະຫາສະໝຸດ.”

ທ່ານສມິດຕ໌ ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ອຸນຫະພູມຂອງໂລກສູງຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆ ສົ່ງຜົນເຮັດໃຫ້ແຜ່ນດິນແຫ້ງແລ້ງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ຊຶ່ງໃນທາງກັບກັນນັ້ນ ສົ່ງຜົນເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດໄຟປ່າ ຄືກັນກັບແບບນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນເມັກຊິໂກ.

ທ່ານແອດກາຣ ໂກໂດຍ ເບິ່ງແຍງກຳກັບນຳກຸ່ມພັນທະມິດເພື່ອປ່າເຂດຮ້ອນຂອງເມັກຊິໂກ (Mexico for the Rainforest Alliance) ຊຶ່ງເປັນກຸ່ມບໍ່ຫວັງຜົນກຳໄລ ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອປົກປັກຮັກສາທຳມະຊາດ ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອພວກຊາວກະສິກອນ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ໄຟປ່າ ນ້ຳຖ້ວມ ແລະແຜ່ນນ້ຳກ້ອນເປື່ອຍ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນເລື້ອງທຳມະດາ.

ທ່ານໂກໂດຍ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສໄກ້ປ໌ວ່າ “ແຕ່ລະປີຢູ່ໃນເມັກຊິໂກ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດເຖິງໂລກທັງມວນ ພວກເຮົາກ່າວຢູ່ສະເໝີວ່າ ‘ປີນີ້ເປັນປີທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດໃນຫ້າປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.’ ແຕ່ມັນກໍເກີດຂຶ້ນປີແລ້ວປີເລົ່າ ສະນັ້ນອັນນີ້ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຈະບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງເລີຍ.”

ປະມານນຶ່ງສ່ວນສາມຂອງພົນລະເມືອງ 20 ລ້ານຄົນຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງເມັກຊິໂກ ຊີຕີ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບໂດຍການຂາດເຂີນນ້ຳປະປາ.

ຍ້ອນຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຈາກສະພາບແຫ້ງແລ້ງຢູ່ເລື້ອຍ ທ່ານໂກໂດຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກຊາວກະສິກອນ ບໍ່ສາມາດເພິ່ງພາຕໍ່ພືດຜົນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເທົ່ານັ້ນໄດ້.

ທ່ານໂກໂດຍ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສໄກ້ປ໌ ວ່າ “ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຂົາ ບໍ່ມີລາຍໄດ້ເລີຍ ພວກເຂົາກໍຄາດໝາຍວ່າ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບຜົນຈາກພືດທີ່ສະເພາະແນວໃດນຶ່ງ ບາງເທື່ອພວກເຂົາ ຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນປ່າ ຫຼືໃນປ່າດົງດິບເຂດຮ້ອນ ແລະຖາງພື້ນທີ່ ຕັດໄມ້ບາງສ່ວນໄປຂາຍ ຫຼືບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງອື່ນໆ ອັນນັ້ນມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຕັດໄມ້ທຳລາຍປ່າ ຫຼືການເຮັດໃຫ້ສະພາບຂອງປ່າໄມ້ ແລະປ່າດົງດິບເຂດຮ້ອນຊຸດໂຊມລົງ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກຕົ້ນໄມ້ຫາຍໄປເລື້ອຍໆຈາກການຖາງປ່າແລະຕັດໄມ້ ແລະຮາກຂອງພວກມັນກໍບໍ່ຍຶດໝັ້ນດິນຢູ່ກັບທີ່ໄດ້ ອີກຕໍ່ໄປ ດິນເຈື່ອນແລະນ້ຳຖ້ວມກໍເກີດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານນາງອິນທັນ ຟາຣດີນາທຣີ ຈາກກຸ່ມພັນທະມິດເພື່ອປ່າດົງດິບເຂດຮ້ອນໃນອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ໄພພິບັດທຳມະຊາດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ໄດ້ກະທົບຢ່າງໜັກໜ່ວງຕໍ່ພວກຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ຫາຢູ່ຫາກິນລຽງຊີບຈາກແຜ່ນດິນນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານນາງຟາຣດີນາທຣີ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສໄກ້ປ໌ ວ່າ “ຊຸມຊົນກະສິກຳຢູ່ຊົນນະບົດ…ພວກເຂົາແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນພື້ນທີ່ຫ່າງໄກສອກຫລີກ. ແລະຍ້ອນເກີດດິນເຈື່ອນເຮັດໃຫ້ພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງເສຍຫາຍ ພວກເຂົາກໍແຮງຢູ່ຫ່າງໄກສອງຫລີກຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ. ຢູ່ແບບໂດດດ່ຽວ.”

ທ່ານນາງຟາຣດີນາທຣີ ກ່າວວ່າ ຮູບແບບຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດທີ່ຜິດປົກກະຕິ ໄດ້ຕັດຜົນຜະລິດດ້ານໝາກກາເຟຂອງອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ຫລຸດລົງເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ ແລະພວກກະສິກອນປູກໝາກກາກາວ ແລະກາເຟ ໄດ້ເຫັນຊີວິດການເປັນຢູ່ຂອງພວກເຂົາຕົກຕ່ຳລົງ.

ທ່ານນາງຟາຣດີນາທຣີ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສໄກ້ປ໌ ວ່າ “ເມື່ອຕອນພວກເຂົາຍັງໜຸ່ມ ມັນບໍ່ເປັນຄືຈັ່ງຊີ້. ດຽວນີ້ ດິນບໍ່ມີຄຸນນະພາບ. ດິນແຫ້ງ.”

ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ ການປະທະກັນລະຫວ່າງ ການພັດທະນາເສດຖະກິດ ກັບການປົກປ້ອງສະພາບແວດລ້ອມ ອາດເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກຄົນທີ່ຮັບເອົາໂດຍບໍ່ຄຳນຶງເຖິງການຫາຢູ່ລ້ຽງຊີບດ້ວຍການປູກຝັງນັ້ນ ຈະບໍ່ສາມາດຍືນຍົງໄດ້ອີກຕໍ່ໄປ.

President Biden set a goal of reducing U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by half by 2030. His pledge to a virtual summit of world leaders in April is welcomed by those hit hardest by climate change and looking for as much quick action as possible. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.

Scientists point to climate change as the reason for the increase in the number of extreme weather events.

NASA senior climate adviser Gavin Schmidt says the problem starts with rising temperatures.

(Gavin Schmidt, NASA Senior Climate Adviser)

“As the planet warms, the ocean absorbs that heat, and that’s causing the ocean to expand. So that fills the basins more and more. But of course, as we’re warming, we’re also melting ice, we’re melting ice in mountain areas, glaciers are retreating, all of that water is effectively ending up in the ocean.”

Schmidt says the planet’s rising temperatures lead to drier land, which in turn leads to wildfires like this one in Mexico.

Edgar Godoy oversees Mexico for the Rainforest Alliance, a nonprofit group working to protect nature while helping farmers. He says fires, floods and melting glaciers have become routine.

(Edgar Godoy, Rainforest Alliance in Mexico) (Skype)

“Every year in Mexico, as I think in the whole world, we are always saying, ‘This was the hottest year in the last five years.’ But it’s happening year after year after year, so this is something that is not changing.”

About one-third of Mexico City’s 20 million residents is affected by water shortages.

Under near-constant threat of drought, Godoy says farmers can’t depend on their crops alone.

(Edgar Godoy, Rainforest Alliance in Mexico) (Skype)

“As they don’t have the income they were expecting from a specific crop, maybe they will need to go to the forest or the rainforest and clear-cut it to sell some wood or some other things that are having impact on deforestation or degradation of forests and rainforests.”

As trees disappear from clear-cutting and their roots no longer hold dirt in place, landslides and flooding increase.

Intan Fardinatri of the Rainforest Alliance in Indonesia says these natural disasters hit hardest those who make a living off the land.

(Intan Fardinatri, Rainforest Alliance in Indonesia) (Skype)

“The agriculture rural community … they are in a very remote area. And by having landslides damaging infrastructure, they are even ((more)) remote than before. Isolated.”

Fardinatri says the erratic weather patterns have cut Indonesia’s coffee production in half and the country’s cocoa and coffee farmers have watched their livelihoods shrink.

(Intan Fardinatri, Rainforest Alliance) (Skype)

“When they were young, it wasn’t like this. Now the soil is getting exhausted. The soil is dry.”

She says the clash between economic development and protecting the environment may make those taken-for-granted staples increasingly unsustainable to grow.