ຈະຫຼຸດການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ຢູເຄຣນ ລົງຫຼືບໍ່ ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ໄດ້ອະນຸມັດເງິນ 60 ຕື້ໂດລາໄປແລ້ວ

ສະມາຊິກສະພາຈາກພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນບາງຄົນ ກໍາລັງມີຄໍາຖາມກ່ຽວກັບ ​ປະ​ລິ​ມານ​ໃນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຂອງສະຫະລັດຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນ ໂດຍອ້າງໃສ່ພາວະ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຖົດ​ຖອຍ ​ທີ່​ພວມ​ປາ​ກົດ​ໂຕ​ຂຶ້ນ, ຄວາມຈໍາເປັນ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງມີ​ການ​ເອົາ​ໃຈ​ໃສ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະຄວາມກັງວົນທາງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ທີ່ມີການແຂ່ງຂັນຈາກຈີນ. ໃນການ​ຢັ່ງ​ຫາງ​ສຽ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ທຳ​ນາຍ​ວ່າ, ພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນຈະເປັນຜູ້ຊະນະ ແລະຄວບຄຸມສະພາຕໍ່າໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງກາງສະໄໝນັ້ນ, ຫົົວໜ້ານັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອຢູ່ທີ່ທໍານຽບຂາວ ແພັດຊີ ວິດາກຸສວາຣາ ​ຈະ​ພາ​ທ່ານ​ສຳ​ຫຼວດເບິ່ງ​ວ່າສິ່ງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ນັ້ນ ຈະ​ມີ​ຜົນກະທົບໃນການ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມສະໜັບສະໜຸນ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນ ໃນອະນາຄົດແນວໃດ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ທິບ​ສຸ​ດາ ​ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ປະຊາຊົນຊາວຢູເຄຣນ ຍັງຄົງມີຄວາມຢ້ານກົວຈາກການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ ແລະລູກສອນໄຟ ໃສ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງກີຢິບ ພ້ອມທັງເມືອງອື່ນໆ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ ທໍາລາຍອາຄານ ທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນ ແລະພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງ ຂອງຢູເຄຣນ.

ທ່ານນາງໂອເລນາ ຊູລຽກ (Olena Shuliak), ຈາກພັກບໍລິການປະຊາຊົນຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ປະຊາຊົນຂອງພວກເຮົາເສຍຊີວິດໃນທຸກໆມື້, ທຸກໆວັນ ພວກເຮົາລຸກຂຶ້ນເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງປະຊາທິປະໄຕຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ພວກເຈົ້າສາມາດເຫັນໄດ້ ວ່າແມ່ນຫຍັງເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນທຸກໆມື້, ດ້ວຍການຍິງປືນໃສ່ເຮືອນຊານຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ການທໍາລາຍລ້າງ, ແລະຂ້າຟັນປະຊາຊົນຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ພວກທ່ານຫຼຸດການສະໜັບສະໜຸນລົງບໍ່ໄດ້ເດັດຂາດ, ພວກທ່ານຈະຕ້ອງເພີ້ມການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຂຶ້ນເທົ່ານັ້ນ.”

ທ່ານນາງໂອເລນາ ຊູລຽກ, ປະທານພັກບໍລິການປະຊາຊົນຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ກ່າວກັບ VOA ວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນຊາວຢູເຄຣນພາກັນຕິດຕາມການເມືອງຂອງສະຫະ ລັດກ່ອນໜ້າການເລືອກຕັ້ງກາງສະໄໝ ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດ, ເຊິ່ງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ອາດຈະເສຍສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃນສະພາ. ຖ້າພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະ, ສະພາຕໍ່າອາດຈະຂັດຂວາງການໃຫ້​ຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອແກ່ປະເທດຢູເຄຣນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ.

ໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ຜູ້ນໍາສຽງສ່ວນໜ້ອຍຢູ່ໃນສະພາຕໍ່າ ທ່ານເຄວິນ ແມັກຄາທີ (Kevin MaCarthy) ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວພັນຈ໌ໂບວ (Punchbowl) ວ່າ ເນື່ອງຈາກພາວະເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຖົດຖອຍລົງກໍາລັງຫຍັບໃກ້ເຂົ້າມາ, ປະຊາຊົນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ​ຈະ​ບໍ່ຕ້ອງຂຽນເຊັກທີ່​ບໍ່​ໃສ່​ໂຕ​ເລກໃຫ້ແກ່ປະເທດຢູເຄຣນ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາຈາກພັກຣິພັບຣິບາງຄົນຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດຕ້ອງເອົາໃຈ ໃສ່ກ່ຽວກັບໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທາງດ້ານການທະຫານທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງຈີນຕື່ມ.

ໂຄສົກປະຈໍາທໍານຽບຂາວ ທ່ານາງຄາຣີນ ຊັງ-ປີແອ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາຈະຍັງຄົງດໍາເນີນການຮ່ວມກັບລັດຖະສະພາຕໍ່ໄປ ເພື່ອຕິດຕາມການປຶກສາຫາລືຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ແລະການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ຢູເຄຣນ ໃຫ້ດົນເທົ່າກັບເວລາຂອງສົງຄາມທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ພວກເຮົາຈະຮັກສາສັນຍາທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ມອບໃຫ້ກັບປະຊາຊົນຊາວຢູເຄຣນທີ່ກ້າຫານທັງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອອິດສະຫຼະພາບ ແລະປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ບັນດານັກສັງເກດການກ່າວວ່າ ເນື່ອງຈາກ​ທ່າ​ອຽງ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ນິຍົມການຢູ່ຢ່າງ​ໂດດ​ດ່ຽວໃນພັກຣິພັບບຣິກັນ, ບາງຄົນມີຄວາມກັງວົນວ່າ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໃຫ້ແກ່ປະເທດຢູເຄຣນອາດຈະຫຼຸດລົງ, ໂດຍສະເພາະການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາ ແລະຄວາມຈໍາເປັນທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ.

ຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ, ມັນບໍ່ມີຄວາມກັງວົນ​ຫຼາຍ​ປານ​ໃດ ກ່ຽວກັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງສະຫະລັດ.

ທ່ານນາງຄຣິສຕີນ ເບີຊິນາ (Kristine Berzina), ສະມາຊິກ​ອະວຸໂສດ້ານ​ນະ

ໂຍ​ບາຍຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ແລະການປ້ອງກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ປະຈໍາກອງທຶນ German Marshall ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສໄກປ໌ ວ່າ:

“ຖ້າພວກທ່ານຫາກຄິດເຫັນຜົນປະໂຫຍດທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງໂດຍລວມ ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜຸນອຸດສາຫະກໍາດ້ານການທະຫານທີ່ຊັບຊ້ອນຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ, ສະນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຫຍັງຄືຄວາມຈໍາເປັນອັນໝົດຫວັງ ຈາກປະຊາຊົນຊາວຢູໂຣບນະເວລານີ້ີ້ ຢູ່ໃນ ຢູເຄຣນ, ແລະແມ່ນຫຍັງຄືການໂຈມຕີຂອງອົງການ NATO ຢູ່ທາງທິດຕາເວັນ ອອກ? ມັນແມ່ນຄວາມຕ້ອງການກ່ຽວກັບລະບົບອາວຸດ, ທຸກໆຢ່າງ ນັບແຕ່ລູກ ປືນ ໄປຮອດລະບົບອາວຸດທີ່ຊັບຊ້ອນຕ່າງໆເຊັ່ນ: ຈະ​ຫຼວດ​ HIMARS ແລະເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບອື່ນໆ, ພ້ອມທັງງົບປະມານດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍຢູ່ໃນຢູໂຣບ ເຊິ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍທາງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງນັ້ນ ເກີນກວ່າສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາມີຢູ່.”

ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ອະນຸມັດເງິນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 60 ຕື້ໂດລາໃນດ້ານການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໃຫ້ແກ່ຢູເຄຣນ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຫຼາຍກວ່າ 17 ຕື້ໂດລາ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ສົງຄາມເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ. ໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາ, ສະ ມາຊິກສະພາສູງພາກັນລົງຄະແນນສຽງກ່ຽວກັບການໃຫ້ເງິນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 40 ຕື້ໂດລາ, ເຊິ່ງມີສະມາຊິກຈາກພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນບາງຄົນອອກສຽງຕໍ່ຕ້ານ.

Some Republican lawmakers are questioning the amount of U.S. aid to Ukraine, citing the looming recession, the need for greater oversight and the competing security concerns from China. With polls predicting the GOP will win control of the House in the midterms, White House bureau chief Patsy Widakuswara looks at how that might affect U.S. support for Ukraine in the future.

Ukrainians are still reeling from drone and missile attacks on its capital, Kyiv, and other cities, which destroyed civilian buildings and infrastructure.

Olena Shuliak, Ukraine’s Servant of the People Party, Need English female VO

“Our people die every day. Every day, we stand defending democracy in the whole world. You can see what is happening daily with the shelling and destruction of our houses and killing of our people. You can`t decrease the support, only to increase it.”

Olena Shuliak, chairwoman of Ukraine’s ruling Servant of the People Party, told VOA that Ukrainians are following U.S. politics closely ahead of the midterm elections in November, when Democrats may lose their slim majority in Congress. If Republicans win, the House of Representatives may oppose more aid to Kyiv.

On Tuesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Punchbowl News that with a recession coming, Americans are not going to write “a blank check to Ukraine.”

Other Republican lawmakers have also said the U.S. should focus more on the threat of Chinese military buildup.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Press Secretary

“We will continue to work with Congress and continue to monitor those conversations on these efforts and support Ukraine as long as it takes. We are going to keep that promise that we're making to the brave Ukrainians who are fighting every day to fight for their freedom and their democracy.”

Observers say with rising isolationist tendencies in the Republican Party, some worry that aid to Ukraine would wane, particularly for humanitarian and economic needs.

There is less concern about U.S. security assistance, however.

Kristine Berzina, German Marshall Fund of the United States, Skype

“If you think about the interests on the right in general to support the military industrial complex and industry in the U.S., well, what is the desperate need from Europeans right now in Ukraine and all across the [NATO] eastern flank? It is the need for weapons systems, everything from ammunition to very sophisticated weapons systems like HIMARS, drones. And the defense budgets are increasing so significantly in Europe that the increase in defense spending is outpacing what is available on the shelf.”

The United States has authorized more than $60 billion in aid to Ukraine, with more than $17 billion in security assistance disbursed since the war began in February. In May, the Senate voted for more than $40 billion in new military and humanitarian assistance, with some Republicans voting against.