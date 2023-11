ທຸລະກິດຂອງ ອາຟຣິກາ ຮັບມືດ້ານການຄ້າກັບ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ຈີນ

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ​ໃຕ້ ທ່ານ ໄຊ​ຣິ​ລ ຣາ​ມາ​ໂຟ​ຊາ ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃຫ້​ຕໍ່​ກົດ​ໝາຍ AGOA ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ມັນ​ຈະ​ໝົດ​ອາ​ຍຸ, ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ມັນ​ຈຶ່ງ​ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ເພີ່ມ​ເຕີມ ແລະ ວຽກ​ເຮັດຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ.

These South African macadamias and dried fruits may be small individually, but they have a big impact for many of the people working at this factory called Empirestate Trading, including Maxwell Sukazi.

“Now I’m working here 15 years, and it’s my first job I get it from Empire. // I’m coming from a rural area, there’s a shortage of a job that side.”

Sukazi supports a family of seven on his income. He's packing product that will go to markets around the world, including to the United States under the African Growth and Opportunity Act, or AGOA. Launched in 2000, AGOA is a U.S. duty free policy for eligible countries that has been credited with job creation on the continent. But the amount of product exported to the U.S. when compared to the other main markets of Europe and China – fluctuates based on market demand.

Pieter van der Westhuizen is one of the owners of the family-owned business.

“The year before the U.S. probably took 50 or 60 percent of our crop. Where this year it changed where the U.S. probably only took 10 or 15 percent of our crop, whereas the Chinese have taken, call it 70 percent of our crop.”

Van der Westhuizen says there are differences in doing business with each country.

“It’s completely different cultures, to start off. You know, payment terms, everything is very different. You know the Chinese is very strong importance around relationships etc., etc., while in the US it’s more business-like, you know, what can you offer, what can you pay? There is relationships obviously involved as well, but it’s more black and white.”

There are also other differences between China and the U.S. China is Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest trade partner, and the U.S. ranks 3rd based on 2021 World Bank numbers. At the annual AGOA summit, hosted by South Africa this year, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai told VOA, Washington is prioritizing the continent.

“Yes, China’s footprint in the global economy in terms of trade is enormous. We know that. That is true in many of our conversations around the world. We feel very strongly that the type of partnership the United States brings and can bring is inherently different from what other partners bring, and that is why we are focused on enhancing and building on a U.S. partnership with Africa.”