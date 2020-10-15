ອັຟການິສຖານ ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຄັ້ງໃໝ່ ຈາກເຮືອບິນເຮລິຄອບເຕີຕໍາກັນ ແລະຢູ່ສະໜາມລົບ

ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອັຟການິສຖານ ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ ເຮືອບິນເຮລີຄອບເຕີ ທະຫານ

2 ລໍາ ໄດ້ຕຳກັນ ແລ້ວຕົກໃນສະໜາມລົບ ຢູ່ທີ່ ແຂວງແຮລແມນ (Helmand) ທາງພາກ

ໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍເກົ້າຄົນທີ່ຢູ່ເທິງເຮືອ ບິນ ເສຍຊີວິດ.

ໃນອີກດ້ານນຶ່ງນັ້ນ ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຕາລິບານໄດ້ໂຈມຕີປ້ອມຍາມຮັກສາຄວາມ ປອດໄພ

ຢູ່ໃນແຂວງອື່ນໆ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ກຳລັງລັດຖະບານເສຍຊີວິດ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ ສິບຄົນ.

ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນແຂວງແຮລແມນ ກ່າວວ່າ ເຮືອບິນເຮລິຄອບເຕີທີ່ເຮັດໂດຍ ຣັດເຊຍ

ລຸ້ນ MI-17 ສອງລໍາ ພວມຂົນພວກທະຫານທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ເວລາເຮລີຄອບເຕີທັງສອງ

ລໍາຕົກໃນເຂດເມືອງນາວາ (Nawa) ເມື່ອຕອນແລງ ວັນອັງຄານ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ມີລາຍງານ

ວ່າເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຕົກຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ ການໂຈມຕີ ຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລິບານໃນເວລານັ້ນ.

ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດອັຟການິສຖານ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຢືນຢັນກ່ຽວກັບເຮລີຄອບ ເຕີຕົກ

ແລະໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ເກີດບັນຫາທາງດ້ານເທັກນິກ” ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຮລີຄອບ ເຕີກຳລັງຂຶ້ນ.

ເຮລີຄອບເຕີຕຳກັນຢູ່ເທິງອາກາດ ເກີດຂຶ້ນທ່າມກາງການສູ້ລົບຢ່າງໜັກ ເປັນເວລາສອງ

ສາມມື້ ລະຫວ່າງ ກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ອັຟການິສຖານ ແລະພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຕາ

ລິບານ ໃກ້ກັບເມືອງ ລັສກາກາ (Lashkargah) ຊຶ່ງເປັນເມືອງ ເອກຂອງແຂວງ ແລະບໍລິ

ເວນອ້ອມແອ້ມ.

ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດກ່າວວ່າ ການສູ້ລົບກັນ ຊຶ່ງເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນວັນອາທິດໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້

ພົນລະເຮືອນຫຼາຍໆຕ້ອງໄດ້ອົບພະຍົບຫຼົບໄພ ແລະລົບກວນການບໍລິ ການທາງດ້ານສາ

ທາລະນະສຸກ ຢູ່ໃນບາງເຂດຂອງແຂວງແຮລແມນ ບ່ອນທີ່ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງແຂວງດັ່ງກ່າວ

ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຫຼືພວມມີການຍາດແຍ່ງ ກັບກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ.

“ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທ້່ອງຖິ່ນລາຍງານວ່າ ມີ 35,000 ຄົນ (ປະມານ 5,000 ຄອບຄົວ) ບໍໍ່ມີທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງລາສກາຣກາ (Lashkargah.) ສະຖານ ທີ່ພະຍາບານຕ່າງໆແຈ້ງວ່າ ມີຜູ້

ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ” ອີງຕາມການ ຊັ່ງຊາຫລ້າສຸດ ກ່ຽວກັບສະພາບການດ້ານມະ

ສຸດສະທໍາຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະ ຊາຊາດ. ຖະແຫຼງການກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ສາຍໄຟຟ້າ ແລະສື່

ສານໂທລະຄົມມະນາ ຄົມໄດ້ຖືກລົບກວນ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດຕ່າງໆທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບ.

ພວກຕາລິບານໄດ້ທຳຄວາມຄືບໜ້າໃນການຍຶດເອົາດີນແດນຢູ່ໃນແຂວງດັ່ງກ່າວ ນັບແຕ່

ໄດ້ເລີ້ມການໂຈມຕີຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ໃນວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແລະຕັດທາງ ຫຼວງເຂົ້າສູ່ເມືອງ

ລາສກາຣກາ.

Officials in Afghanistan said Wednesday two military helicopters collided and crashed in the embattled southern Helmand province, killing at least nine people aboard.



Separately, Taliban insurgents raided security outposts in other provinces and killed more than a dozen government forces.



Provincial authorities in Helmand said two Russian-made Mi-17 helicopters were evacuating wounded soldiers when both went down in Nawa district Tuesday night. The district center was said to be under a Taliban attack at the time.



The Afghan Defense Ministry confirmed the crash and blamed it on “technical issues” while the aircraft were taking off.



The midair collision came amid several days of intense battles between Afghan security forces and Taliban insurgents near the provincial capital, Lashkargah, and surrounding districts.



The United Nations said the fighting, which began Sunday, had uprooted thousands of civilians and interrupted critical health services in parts of Helmand, where most of the districts are controlled or contested by the Taliban.



“Local authorities report that some 35,000 people (around 5,000 households) have been displaced into Lashkargah city. Health facilities also report hundreds of casualties,” according to the latest U.N. assessment of the humanitarian situation. Electricity and telecommunication lines have been disrupted in some affected areas, it added.



The Taliban has made territorial advances in the province since launching Sunday’s large scale offensives and cut off highway access to Lashkargah city.