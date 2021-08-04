ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອັຟການິສຖານເວົ້າວ່າ ການຖອນທະຫານອອກ “ຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນ” ຂອງ ສຫລ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງໃນ ອັຟການິສຖານ ຊຸດໂຊມລົງ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີອັຟການິສຖານ, ທ່ານ ອາສຣາຟ ການີ (Ashraf Ghani) ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນຜ່ານມານີ້ວ່າ ການຖອນກຳລັງທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອຂອງສະຫະລັດອອກຈາກອັຟການິສຖານທັງໝົດ “ຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນ” ແມ່ນສາເຫດເຮັດໃຫ້ສະຖານະການຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງໃນປະເທດຊຸດໂຊມລົງ. ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານມີແຜນການທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ສະຖານະການຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງໃນປະເທດກັບມາຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມໃຫ້ໄດ້ພາຍໃນຫົກເດືອນ. ຜູ້ສື່ຂ່າວວີໂອເອ, Sayed Hasib Maududi ມີລາຍງານລາຍງານນີ້ຈາກນະຄອນຫລວງກາບູລຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນຈະນໍາມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີອັຟການິສຖານ, ທ່ານອາສຣາຟ ການີ (Ashraf Ghani) ກ່າວວ່າສະຖານະການຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຊຸດໂຊມລົງຢູ່ໃນ ອັຟການິສຖານ ແມ່ນເປັນຍ້ອນ ຕັດສິນໃຈຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນການຖອນທະຫານອອກຈາກປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ໃນການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຕໍ່ກອງປະຊຸມຮ່ວມກັບສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດອັຟການິສຖານນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ການີ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ບັນດານັກການເມືອງໃນອັຟການິສຖານສາມັກຄີກັນຕ້ານກັບກຸ່ມຕາລີບັນໃນຂະນະທີ່ການບຸກໂຈມຕີຂອງກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງທີ່ສູ້ກັບກຳລັງທະຫານຂອງລັດຖະບານກໍາລັງຄືບໜ້າໄປຢູ່ນີ້.

ທ່ານ ອາສຣາຟ ການີ (Ashraf Ghani) ກ່າວເປັນພາສາແພສໂທ (Pashto) ວ່າ:

"ເຫດຜົນທີ່ພາໃຫ້ມີສະຖານະການໃນປັດຈຸບັນຂອງພວກເຮົາ ກໍແມ່ນເປັນຍ້ອນການຕັດສິນໃຈໄດ້ດໍາເນີນໄປຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນ."

ລັດຖະບານອັຟການິສຖານໄດ້ສູນເສຍການຄວບຄຸມພື້ນທີ່ໃນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 150 ຫົວເມືອງໃນຊຸມເດືອນມໍ່ໆມານີ້. ທ່ານການີ ປະຕິຍານວ່າຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ສະຖານະການກັບມາຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມພາຍໃນຫົກເດືອນຂ້າງໜ້ານີ້.

ທ່ານ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາແພສໂທ (Pashto) ອີກວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ກະກຽມທຸກຢ່າງທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງເພື່ອຂັບໄລ່ການກໍ່ກວນຄວາມ ບໍ່ສະຫງົບຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານທີ່ມີຢູ່ນີ້ໃຫ້ອອກໄປພາຍໃນຫົກເດືອນຂ້າງໜ້າ."

ທ່ານການີ ເວົ້າວ່າພວກຕາລີບານໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາການໃຊ້ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງແທນທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ການເຈລະຈາເພື່ອຫາທາງແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາໂດຍທາງການເມືອງ.

ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານການີ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ "ເວລາຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ໝົດໄປແລ້ວ."

ໃນການໃຫ້ສຳພາດພິເສດກັບວີໂອເອໃນວັນຈັນຜ່ານມານີ້, ທ່ານ ຊາລເມ ຄາລີລ ຊາດ (Zalmay Khalilzad) ທູດພິເສດສະຫະລັດ, ຮັບຜິດຊອບບັນຫາອັຟການິສຖານກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດຍັງມີຄວາມມຸ້ງໝັ້ນທີ່ຈະແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາໂດຍໃຊ້ທາງການເມືອງຢູ່ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ, ແຕ່ທ່ານກໍກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານບາງຄົນ ອາດຄິດຢາກຈະຍຶດອຳນາດດ້ວຍການໃຊ້ກຳລັງປະກອບອາວຸດ.

ທ່ານ ຊາລເມ ຄາລີລ ຊາດ (Zalmay Khalilzad) ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າພິເສດຂອງສະຫະລັດສຳລັບການສ້າງຄວາມປອງດອງຊາດໃນອັຟການິສຖານກ່າວວ່າ:

“ບາງທີພວກຕາລີບານບາງຄົນຄິດວ່າ ມີການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາໄດ້ໂດຍໃຊ້ການທະຫານຕໍ່ກັບຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງດັ່ງກ່າວ, ເຖິງແມ່ນພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ບອກພວກເຮົາແນວນຶ່ງອີກກໍ່ຕາມ. ເວລາເຂົາເວົ້າກັບພວກເຮົາ, ພວກຕາລີບານເວົ້າວ່າບໍ່ມີການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາໂດຍການໃຊ້ທາງທະຫານໄດ້.”

ນັກວິເຄາະກ່ຽວກັບອັຟການິສຖານບາງຄົນເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກຕາລີບານບໍ່ສົນໃຈໃນການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາໂດຍທາງການເມືອງເລີຍ.

ທ່ານ ໂມຮໍາມັດ ເນມ ກາຢົວ (Mohammad Naim Ghayur), ນັກວິເຄາະທາງການເມືອງ, ເວົ້າເປັນພາສາດາຣີວ່າ:

"ເວລາໄດ້ພິສູດໃຫ້ເຫັນແລ້ວວ່າ ຄໍາກ່າວອ້າງຂອງພວກຕາລີບານທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ 'ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ໂຈມຕີເມືອງຕ່າງໆ' ນັ້ນແມ່ນບໍ່ມີຄວາມຈິງເລີຍ. ມັນເປັນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວໃນທາງຍຸດທະວິທີ.”

ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ໂຈມຕີເມືອງເຮີຣາດ (Herat), ການດາຮາ (Kandahar) ແລະແລສຄາຢາ (Lashkar Gah), ແລະລັດຖະບານກ່າວວ່າ ກຳລັງຂອງຕົນໄດ້ສະກັດກັ້ນການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວໄວ້ໄດ້ ແລະຂັບໄລ່ພວກເຂົາອອກໄປ.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Monday that the “abrupt” U.S. withdrawal of all its remaining forces from Afghanistan was the reason for the deteriorating security situation in the country. He added that his government has a plan to bring the security situation under control within six months. VOA’s Sayed Hasib Maududi filed this report from Kabul, Afghanistan.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani says that the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan is due to the “abrupt” decision by the United States to withdraw its troops from the country.

Addressing a joint session of the Afghan National Assembly, Ghani called on Afghan politicians to unite against the Taliban as the militant group makes advances against government forces.

Ashraf Ghani, Afghan President, speaking in Pashto:

“The reason for our current situation is that the decision was taken abruptly.”

The Afghan government has lost control of more than 150 districts in recent months. Ghani vows to bring the situation under control in the next six months.

Ashraf Ghani, Afghan President speaking in Pashto:

“We have made all the preparations to repel this sedition in the coming six months.”

Ghani says that the Taliban have chosen violence instead of negotiating a political settlement.

The Taliban have rejected Ghani’s remarks, saying that his “time is over.”

In an exclusive interview with VOA on Monday, Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan, said that the U.S. was still committed to a political settlement in Afghanistan, but he added that some Taliban might be thinking of seizing power by force.

Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation:

“Maybe some Talibs think there is a military solution to the conflict, although they tell us otherwise. When they speak to us, the Talibs say there is no military solution.”

Some Afghan analysts say that the Taliban are not interested in a political solution.

Mohammad Naim Ghayur, Political Analyst, speaking in Dari

“Time has proven that the Taliban’s claim that ‘we do not attack cities’ was not true. It was a tactical move.”

The Taliban have continued their offensives on the cities of Herat, Kandahar and Lashkar Gah, and the government says that its forces have repelled the attacks.



