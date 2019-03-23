ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນພາກໃຕ້ອັຟການິສຖານ ກ່າວວ່າ ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 3 ຄົນ ແລະອີກ 20 ກວ່າຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບໃນເຫດລະເບີດສອງຄັ້ງ ຢູ່ຮ້ານສະແດງຜະລິດຕະພັນການກະເສດ ເນື່ອງໃນໂອກາດການສະຫຼອງບຸນປີໃໝ່.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ເຫດລະເບີດ ໃນວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ ເກີດຂຶ້ນທີ່ເມືອງລາສກາ ກາ (Lashkar Gah) ຊຶ່ງເປັນເມືອງເອກຂອງແຂວງແຮລແມນ (Helmand) ທີ່ມີຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍນັ້ນ.
ພວກທີ່ເຫັນເຫດການກ່ຽວກັບການໂຈມຕີໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ທຳອິດມີລະເບີດຂະໜາດນ້ອຍແຕກຂຶ້ນຢູ່ຂ້າງໃນຕູບຜ້າຕັ້ງທີ່ສະໜາມກິລາ. ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນຜູ້ຄົນກໍເລີ້ມພາກັນແລ່ນໄປຍັງປະຕູ ເວລາລະເບີດລູກທີສອງໄດ້ແຕກໃສ່ຝູງຊົນ.
ເຈົ້າແຂວງໆແຮລແມນ ທ່ານໂມຮຳມັດ ຢາຊິນ ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ໄດ້ຖືກລະເບີດລົ້ມລົງ ແຕ່ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍ.
ຍັງບໍ່ທັນມີກຸ່ມໃດອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບເທື່ອ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ພວກກະບົດຕາລີບານ ເປັນຜູ້ມັກທຳການໂຈມຕີໃນທຳນອງນີ້ກໍຕາມ.
Officials in southern Afghanistan say at least four people have died and more than 30 were wounded in twin blasts at an agricultural show, held as part of traditional New Year's celebrations.
Authorities say the explosions Saturday happened in Lashkar Gah, the capital of volatile Helmand province.
Witnesses to the attack said that first, a small explosion happened inside a tent in the stadium. People then started to run towards the gates, when a second blast hit the crowd.
Helmand Governor Mohammad Yasin was reportedly knocked down by the blast, but suffered only superficial injuries.
There has been no immediate claim of responsibility, although the Taliban frequently carries out similar attacks.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ