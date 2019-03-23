ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໃນ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມີ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 3 ຄົນ ແລະ​ອີກ 20 ກວ່າ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບໃນ​ເຫດ​ລະ​ເບີດສອງ​ຄັ້ງ ຢູ່​ຮ້ານ​ສະ​ແດງຜະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນ​ການ​ກະ​ເສດ ເນື່ອງ​ໃນ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ການ​ສະ​ຫຼອງ​ບຸນ​ປີ​ໃໝ່.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຫດ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້ນີ້ ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ທີ່​ເມືອງ​ລາ​ສ​ກາ ກາ (Lashkar Gah) ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເມືອງ​ເອກ​ຂອງ​ແຂວງ​ແຮ​ລ​ແມນ (Helmand) ທີ່ມີ​ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍນັ້ນ.

ພວກ​ທີ່​ເຫັນ​ເຫດ​ການ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໃນ​ຄັ້ງ​ນີ້ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທຳ​ອິດ​ມີ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຂະໜາດ​ນ້ອຍ​ແຕກ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ໃນ​ຕູບ​ຜ້າ​ຕັ້ງທີ່​ສະ​ໜາມ​ກິ​ລາ. ຫຼັງ​ຈາກນັ້ນ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ກໍ​ເລີ້ມ​ພາ​ກັນ​ແລ່ນ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ປະ​ຕູ ເວ​ລາ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ລູກ​ທີ​ສອງ​ໄດ້​ແຕກ​ໃສ່​ຝູງ​ຊົນ.

ເຈົ້າ​ແຂວງໆ​ແຮ​ລ​ແມນ ທ່ານ​ໂມ​ຮຳ​ມັດ ຢາ​ຊິນ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ລົ້ມ​ລົງ ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ພຽງ​ເລັກ​ນ້ອຍ.

ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ມີ​ກຸ່ມ​ໃດ​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ເທື່ອ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່​າ ພວກ​ກະ​ບົດ​ຕາລີ​ບານ ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ມັກ​ທຳ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໃນ​ທຳ​ນອງນີ້​ກໍ​ຕາມ.

Officials in southern Afghanistan say at least four people have died and more than 30 were wounded in twin blasts at an agricultural show, held as part of traditional New Year's celebrations.

Authorities say the explosions Saturday happened in Lashkar Gah, the capital of volatile Helmand province.

Witnesses to the attack said that first, a small explosion happened inside a tent in the stadium. People then started to run towards the gates, when a second blast hit the crowd.

Helmand Governor Mohammad Yasin was reportedly knocked down by the blast, but suffered only superficial injuries.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility, although the Taliban frequently carries out similar attacks.