ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລະ​ເບີດ​ລູກ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ແຕກຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​

ຫຼວງ​ກາ​ບູ​ລ ປະ​ເທດອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ມີ​ຜູ້​ເສ​ຍຊີ​ວິດ​ສອງ​ຄົນ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​

ເຈັບ​ອີກ 10 ຄົນ.

ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຫດ​ລະ​ເບີດໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ມື້​ນີ້ ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ທາງ​ເຂົ້າ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ

​ໄລ​ກາ​ບູ​ລ.

ທ່ານ​ເຟີ​ດຸ​ສ ຟາ​ຣາ​ມາ​ຣ​ສ໌ ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການຕຳ​ຫຼວດໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼ​ວງ​ກາ​ບຸູລ ກ່າວ

​ຕໍ່ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ AP ວ່າ ລົດ​ສອງ​ຄັນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກເກີດ​ເຫດລ​ະ​ເບີດ​ແຕກ.

ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນມີກຸ່ມ​ໃດອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບໃນ​ທັນ​ທີຕໍ່​ເຫດ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ

​ຫຼວງ​ກາ​ບູ​ລ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທັງ​ກຸ່ມກະ​ບົດຕາ​ລີບານ ແລະ​ກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ​ຕ່າງ​ກໍການເຄື່ອນ

​ໄຫວນັ້ນ.



An explosion Friday outside an entrance to Kabul University in the Afghan capital killed at least two people and injured 10, officials said.

Health ministry spokesman Wahid Mayar said two bodies and 10 injured people had been taken to hospital after the blast. No militant group has yet claimed responsibility.

A student at the university campus said the explosion happened when a number of students were waiting near the campus gate to attend an exam. One or two vehicles caught fire after the explosion.

The university compound houses several hostels where many students stay over the summer, attending classes and conducting research. The university is co-educational.

Traffic was light in the area because Friday is a weekly holiday in Afghanistan.

Kabul Police chief spokesman Ferdous Faramarz said a police team defused a second bomb that was placed close to the explosion site near a university gate.