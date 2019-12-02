ທາງການຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ກ່າວວ່າ ມືປືນຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ເປີດສາກຍິງໃສ່ລົດຄັນນຶ່ງໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງກາບູລ ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ໂດຍໄດ້ສັງຫານເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສືບລັບສອງຄົນ ແລະບາດເຈັບອີກສາມຄົນ.
ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ປິດກັ້ນ ເຂດຕາເວັນອອກຂອງເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ບ່ອນການຍິງກັນໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ແລະກຳລັງຊອກຫາມືປືນຢູ່ ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງໂຄສົກກະຊວງພາຍໃນ ຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ.
ທ້າວຈາຣີວ ນາຊາຣີ ຜູ້ເຫັນເຫດການ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປຫ້ອງການຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນເວລາທີ່ພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍໄດ້ໂຈມຕີພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນລົດຄັນດັ່ງກ່າວ ມີຜູ້ໂດຍສານສາມຄົນ ແລະຄົນຂັບຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ຊຶ່ງຜູ້ໂດຍສານທັງສາມຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະຄົນຂັບລົດ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ.”
ບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ມູນລາຍລະອຽດເພີ່ມເຕີມ ອອກມາໃນທັນທີທັນໃດເທື່ອ.
ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ແລະກຸ່ມທີ່ເປັນເຄືອຂ່າຍຂອງກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ເຄີດດຳເນີນການໂຈມຕີໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງມາກ່ອນ ໂດຍທີ່ກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ຊຶ່ງຄວບຄຸມເກືບເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ໃນທາງໃດທາງນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ຈັດຕັ້ງການໂຈມຕີເກືອບທຸກມື້ ທີ່ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ກຳລັງຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ແລະພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງລັດຖະບານ.
ພວກພົນລະເຮືອນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ກໍໄດ້ສູນເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນການໂຈມຕີທັງຫຼາຍ.
ຈົນເຖິງເວລານີ້ ບໍ່ມີກຸ່ມໃດອອກມາອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບສຳລັບການໂຈມຕີໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້.
Afghan authorities say that a gunman opened fire Monday on a vehicle in the capital, Kabul, killing two intelligence officials and wounding three others.
Police have sealed off an eastern district of the city where the shootout occurred and are searching for the assailant, an Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman said.
The officials were on their way to work, according to an eyewitness account.
"They (the victims) were on their way to office when terrorists attacked them; there were three passengers in the vehicle and one driver. The three passengers were martyred, and the driver was wounded."
No further details were immediately available.
Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate have carried out attacks in the capital, with the Taliban, which controls in some ways nearly half of Afghanistan, staging near-daily attacks that target Afghan forces and government officials.
Scores of civilians have lost their lives in the attacks.
There has been no claim of responsibility so far for the Monday's assault.
