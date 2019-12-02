ທາງ​ການ​ຂອງ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມື​ປືນ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ໄດ້​ເປີ​ດ​ສາກ​ຍິງ​ໃສ່​ລົດ​ຄັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ​ກາ​ບູ​ລ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້​ນີ້ ໂດຍ​ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສືບ​ລັບ​ສອງ​ຄົນ ແລະ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ອີກ​ສາມ​ຄົນ.

ຕຳຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ປິດກັ້ນ ເຂດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງ​ເມືອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ບ່ອນ​ການ​ຍິງ​ກັນ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ ແລະ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ມື​ປືນ​ຢູ່ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ໂຄ​ສົກ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ພາຍ​ໃນ ຂອງ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ.

ທ້າວ​ຈາ​ຣີວ ນາ​ຊາ​ຣີ ຜູ້​ເຫັນ​ເຫດ​ການ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ພວກກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ໄດ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ໃນ​ລົດ​ຄັນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ມີ​ຜູ້​ໂດຍ​ສ​ານ​ສາມ​ຄົນ ແລະ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ ຊຶ່ງ​ຜູ້​ໂດຍ​ສານ​ທັງ​ສາມ​ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແລະ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ລົດ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ.”

ບໍ່​ມີ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ເພີ່ມ​ເຕີມ ອອກ​ມາ​ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ​ທັນ​ໃດ​ເທື່ອ.

ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ ແລະ​ກຸ່ມ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເຄືອ​ຂ່າຍ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ເຄີດ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ ຊຶ່ງ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ເກືບ​ເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ໃນ​ທາງ​ໃດ​ທາງ​ນຶ່ງ ໄດ້​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ເກືອບ​ທຸກມື້ ທີ່​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ໃສ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຂອງ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ.

ພວກ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທັງຫຼາຍ.

ຈົນ​ເຖິງ​ເວ​ລານີ້ ບໍ່​ມີ​ກຸ່ມ​ໃດ​ອອກ​ມາ​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້ນີ້.

Afghan authorities say that a gunman opened fire Monday on a vehicle in the capital, Kabul, killing two intelligence officials and wounding three others.



Police have sealed off an eastern district of the city where the shootout occurred and are searching for the assailant, an Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman said.



The officials were on their way to work, according to an eyewitness account.



"They (the victims) were on their way to office when terrorists attacked them; there were three passengers in the vehicle and one driver. The three passengers were martyred, and the driver was wounded."



No further details were immediately available.



Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate have carried out attacks in the capital, with the Taliban, which controls in some ways nearly half of Afghanistan, staging near-daily attacks that target Afghan forces and government officials.



Scores of civilians have lost their lives in the attacks.



There has been no claim of responsibility so far for the Monday's assault.