ຜູ້ນຳອັຟການິສຖານ ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາ ຈະປ່ອຍໂຕພວກຊະເລີຍ ຕາລີບານ ທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີອັຟການິສຖານ ທ່ານອາສຣັຟ ການີ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນພະຫັດ ວານນີ້ວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ໃນບໍ່ຊ້ານີ້ຈະປ່ອຍພວກຊະເລີຍຕາລິບານທີ່ ຍັງເຫຼືອຢູ່ນັ້ນ ເພື່ອ

ຊ່ວຍເຮັດໃຫ້ຂັ້ນຕອນການສ້າງສັນຕິພາບ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຍັງສາມາດດຳເນີນຢູ່ຕໍ່ໄປໄດ້.

ທ່ານການີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມທີ່ເປັນເຈົ້າພາບຮ່ວມໂດຍສະພາແອັດແລນຕິກ ເຂດເອ

ເຊຍໃຕ້ ທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຢູ່ວໍຊິງຕັນ ແລະສະຖາບັນສັນຕິພາບ ສະຫະລັດ ວ່າ ພວກຊະເລີຍ

ກະບົດ 3,000 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກປ່ອຍໂຕອອກໄປໃຫ້ເປັນອິດສະ ຫຼະແລ້ວ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີອັຟການິສຖານກ່າວວ່າ “ບັນດາເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານ ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ຕັດ

ສິນໃຈ ທີ່ຈະປ່ອຍໂຕພວກຊະເລີຍຕື່ມອີກ 2,000 ຄົນໃນໄວໆນີ້. ພວກ ເຮົາຈະປະກາດ

ໃຫ້ຊາບກ່ຽວກັບວັນເວລາ ໃນບໍ່ຊ້ານີ້.”

ທ່ານການີໄດ້ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດວ່າ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕາລິບານປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ຢູ່ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ກາບູລ

ເພື່ອລະບຸໂຕພວກຊະເລີຍເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທີ່ກຳລັງຖືກປ່ອຍໂຕອອກຈາກຄຸກ ເພຶ່ອແລກປ່ຽນ

ກັບກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພອັຟການິສຖານ 1,000 ຄົນ ທີ່ ຖືກຄຸມຂັງໂດຍພວກ

ກະບົດ.

ການແລກປ່ຽນຊະເລີຍທີ່ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ກັບ

ພວກຕາລິບານ ໃນເດືອນກຸມພາຜ່ານມາ ຈະຕ້ອງໃຫ້ເສັດສິ້ນ ເພື່ອຈະສ້າງ ຄວາມໄວ້

ເນື້ອເຊື່ອໃຈຊຶ່ງກັນແລະກັນ ກ່ອນພັກຝ່າຍຕ່ງໆໃນການເຮັດສົງຄາມ ຢູ່ອັຟການິສຖານ

ເປີດການເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບ ທີ່ມີການຄອງຄອຍຖ້າ ມາແຕ່ ດົນແລ້ວນັ້ນ.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced Thursday his government will soon release remaining Taliban prisoners to help a U.S.-led peace process remain on course.



Ghani told a forum hosted jointly by the Washington-based Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center and the United States Institute of Peace that 3,000 insurgent inmates have already been set free.



“My colleagues and I have made the decision to release an additional 2,000 prisoners within a very short period. We will announce the date soon,” the Afghan president said.



Ghani noted that a Taliban team was currently in Kabul identifying their prisoners being released from jails in exchange for 1,000 Afghan security personnel being held by the insurgents.



The prisoner swap, stipulated in the agreement the U.S. sealed with the Taliban in February, must be competed for building mutual confidence before Afghanistan’s warring sides open long-awaited peace talks.



“I think now we are on course, and next week we should be able to inform the world of the next step,” said Ghani, who started his second term in March after a controversy-marred presidential election.



The Taliban has so far released about 550 detainees from jails under insurgent-controlled areas in Afghanistan.



'Positive step'