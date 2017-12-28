ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ສະຫຼະ​ຊີບ​ໃສ່​ຕຶກ ​ໃນ​ນະຄອນຫຼວງ​ກາ​ບູລ (Kabul) ທີ່​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນຕັ້ງ​ຂອງ

​ສູນ​ກາງ​ວັດ​ທະນະ​ທຳ​ມຸສລິ​ມຊາວ​ຊີ​ໄອ​ຕ໌ (Shi’ite) ທີ່​ພົວພັນ​ກັບ​ອີຣ່ານ ​ໄດ້​ສັງຫານ

ຜູ້​ຄົນ ​ແລະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ບາດ​ເຈັບຫຼາຍສິບຄົນ.

​ທ່ານ ນູສຣັຕ໌ ຣາຮີມີ (Nusrat Rahimi) ຮອງໂຄສົກ ຂອງ​ກະ​ຊວ​ງພາຍ​ໃນອັຟກາ​

ນິສຖານ ​ໄດ້​ຢືນຢັນກັບ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ (VOA) ວ່າ ມີ 40 ຄົນ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສັງຫານ ​ແລະ​ອີກ 30 ຄົນ

​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ​ແລະຄາດວ່າ ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຜູ້​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ຈະ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິສລາມ ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ມາ​ອ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບຜິດຊອບ ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຄັ້ງ​ນີ້. ຖະ​ແຫຼ​ງການ

​ສະບັບ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ສື່​ສັງຄົມ​ອອນ​ໄລ​ນ໌ ​ໄດ້​ລະບຸ​ວ່າ ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ນີ້​ ແມ່ນເປັນ​ການສະ​ຫຼະຊີບ

​ແລະ​ວ່າ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ອີກ 3 ລູກ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຖືກນຳໃຊ້. ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ນັ້ນ ​ໃສ່​ໂບດ ສະຖານ​ທີ່​ສັກກາລະ​ບູຊາ​ ​ແລະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ກິດ ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ຊີ​ໄອ​ຕ໌ ​ໃນ​ນະຄອນ​ກາ​ບູລ ​ແລະ​ໃນ​ສະຖານ​ທີ່​

ອື່ນໆ ​ໃນ​ອັຟກາ​ນິສຖານ ກໍ​ແມ່ນກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິສລາມ ​ໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ປິດ​ຊອບ​.

ຜູ້​ວາງ​ລະ​ເບີດ ຕາມ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຫັນ​ເຫດການ​ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ນັ້ນ ​ໄດ້​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຕົວ​ເອງ​ຕາຍ ​

ໃກ້​ໆກັບສະຖານ​ທີ່​ຊຸມນຸມ​ກັນ ​ໃນຫ້ອງ​ໃຕ້​ດິນ​ໃນ​ຕຶກ​ສູນວັດທະນະທຳ ສັງຄົມ ​ເທັບຢານ

ຫຼື Tebyan Social and Culture Center ບໍ່​ດົນ ກ່ອນລະ​ເບີດລູກອື່ນໆຈະແຕກ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ​ໂມ​ຫາ​ມັດ ຊາ​ເບີຣ໌ ນາ​ຊີບ (Mahammad Sabir Nasib) ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການ

​ໂຮງພະຍາບານ​ກາ​ບູລ ​ໄດ້​ບອກວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ວ່າ ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ມາຢ່າງ​ນ້ອຍ ​11 ສົບ

​ແລະອີກ 18 ຄົນ ທີ່ “ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ສາຫັດ” ​ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ລົ້ມ​ຕາຍ​ນັ້ນ

​ແມ່ນ​ຈະມີ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ. ພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງ ​ກໍແມ່ນ ສ່ວນນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ຈຳນວນພວກ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເຄາະ​

ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງ​ທ່ານ​.

​

ສຳນັກງານ​ ສຽງ​ອັຟກາ​ນິສຖານ (Afghan Voice Agency) ທີ່ເປັນ ອົງການ​ຂ່າວ

ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃກ້ໆ​ກັບ​ສູນວັດທະນະທຳດັ່ງກ່າວ. ອົງການ​ຂ່າວຣອຍ​ເຕີ​ສ໌ (Reuters) ລາຍ​ງານ

ວ່າ ຢ່າງ​ນ້ອຍ ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຈາກອົງການ​ຂ່າວ (AVA) ​ກໍແມ່ນຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ສັງຫານ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອາຊຣາຟ ກາ​ນີ (Ashraf Ghani) ​ໄດ້​ເອີ້ນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ນີ້​ວ່າ “​ເປັນ​ອາ

ຊາ​ຍາ​ກຳ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ມວນ​ມະນຸດ.”

ທຳນຽບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼ​ງການ​ສະບັບ​ນຶ່ງ ວ່າ ລັດຖະບານ​ອັຟກາ

​ນິສະຖານ ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນຍາ ວ່າ​ຈະ​ຕັດ​ຮາກ​ຖອນ​ໂຄນ​ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍນີ້.