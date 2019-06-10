ຄະນະກຳມະການ ແລ່ນ ແລະ ລານໂລກ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການສັ່ງຫ້າມບັນດານັກກິລາຣັດ
ເຊຍ ໄດ້ຖືກຕໍ່ເວລາອອກໄປອີກ ທ່າມກາງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງທີ່ວ່າປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ “ໄດ້
ຖົດຖອຍລົງ” ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປະຕິຮູບຕໍ່ໂຄງການ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານການໃຊ້ຢາຊູກຳລັງຂອງ
ເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ສະຫະພັນກິລາສາກົນ (IAAF) ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ ມີເວລາອີກ
ສາມເດືອນ ເພື່ອສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຮັດຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າໃນການສະສາງ
ລະບົບການຕິດຕາມ ການໃຊ້ຢາຊູກຳລັງ.
ຖ້າຫາກບໍ່ “ສະສາງ” ພວກນັກກິລາ ຣັດເຊຍ ຈະຕ້ອງແຂ່ງຂັນພາຍໃຕ້ຄວາມເປັນ
ກາງ, ທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນທຸງ ຣັດເຊຍ ຢູ່ໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນແຊັ້ມໂລກ ທີ່ຈະເລີ້ມໃນເດືອນກັນຍາ
ຢູ່ປະເທດ ກາຕ້າ.
ທ່ານ ຣູນ ອັນເດີສັນ ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນຫົວໜ້າໜ່ວຍປະຕິບັດການສະເພາະ ຂອງ IAAF ທີ່ຄວບ
ຄຸມປະຕິບັດຕາມຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ເຮັດຕົວ ຢ່າງການກວດສອບເກົ່າ ຂອງພວກນັກກິລາໄວ້ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ບັນດາຜູ້ກວດສອບສາມາດກວດເບິ່ງເຂົາເຈົ້າສຳລັບ
ການກະທຳຜິດໃນອະດີດ.
ແຕ່ທ່ານຍັງກ່າວວ່າ ມັນມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງທີ່ວ່າ ບັນດາຄູເຝິກທີ່ຖືກຫ້າມນັ້ນອາດຍັງ
ເຮັດວຽກກັບພວກນັກກິລາ ຣັດເຊຍ ຢູ່.
ທ່ານ ແອັນເດີສັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໜ່ວຍປະຕິບັດການສະເພາະ ໄດ້ບອກເຖິງຄວາມຜິຫວັງ
ຂອງ IAAF ທີ່ວ່າກັບຄວາມຄືບໜ້າຢູ່ໃນສອງຂົງເຂດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກ ທີ່ກຳລັງຖືກທຳລາຍ
ໂດຍອັນທີ່ປາກົດວ່າເປັນ ການກັບເສື່ອມຖອຍໃນອີກ ສອງພາກສ່ວນ.”
ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ຖືກຫ້າມຈາກການແຂ່ງຂັນກິລາແລ່ນ ແລະລານສາກົນ ນັບແຕ່ປີ 2015
ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ຫຼັງຈາກການເປີດເຜີຍ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການໃຊ້ຢາຊູກຳລັງຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ. ການ
ເປັນເຈົ້າພາບກິລາໂອລິມປິກປີ 2014 ທີ່ເມືອງ Sochi ຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ເສື່ອມເສຍຈ
າກການເປີດເຜີຍຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງລັດຖະບານ ເພື່ອປົກປິດໂຕຢ່າງຈາກພວກ
ນັກກິລາ ທີ່ໃຊ້ຢາຊູກຳລັງຕ້ອງຫ້າມຕ່າງໆນັ້ນ.
The governing body for world track and field has said a ban on Russian athletes is being extended amid concerns that the country was "backsliding" on reforms to its anti-doping programs.
The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said on Sunday that Russia had another three months to demonstrate it was making progress in cleaning up drug-monitoring systems.
If it doesn't, "clean" Russian athletes would be required to compete under a neutral, non-Russian flag at the world championships that begin in September in Qatar.
Rune Andersen, who heads the IAAF's task force overseeing Russian compliance, said Russia had made older samples of athletes' tests available so that regulators could screen them for past offenses.
But he also said there was concern that banned coaches may still be working with Russian athletes.
"The task force shares the [IAAF] frustration that progress in two areas is being undermined by apparent backsliding in two other areas," Andersen said.
Russia has been suspended from international track-and-field competitions since 2015 after revelations of widespread doping. Russia's hosting of the 2014 Sochi Olympics was tarnished by revelations of a government-organized effort to mask samples from athletes using banned substances.
Dozens of top "clean" Russian athletes have since been allowed to compete as neutrals.
Dmitry Shlyakhtin, the president of Russia's track-and-field federation, said his organization was working to root out banned coaches.
But he also said that "the fact that there were breaches still needs to be proved."
