ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ ​ແລ່ນ ແລະ​ ລານໂລກ​ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການສັ່ງ​ຫ້າມ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ກິ​ລາຣັດ

​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕໍ່ເວ​ລາອອກ​ໄປ​ອີກ ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງທີ່ວ່າປະ​ເທ​ດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ “ໄດ້​

ຖົດ​ຖອຍ​ລົງ” ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ຮູບ​ຕໍ່​ໂຄງ​ການ ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານການ​ໃຊ້ຢາ​ຊູ​ກຳ​ລັງຂອງ​

ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ສະ​ຫະ​ພັນ​ກິ​ລາ​ສາ​ກົນ (IAAF) ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ມີເວ​ລາ​ອີກ

ສາມ​ເດືອນ ​ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າໃນ​ການ​ສະ​ສາງ​

ລະ​ບົ​ບ​ການຕິດ​ຕາມ ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ຢາ​ຊູ​ກຳ​ລັງ.

ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ບໍ່​ “ສະ​ສາງ” ພວກ​ນັກ​ກິ​ລາ ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​

ກາງ, ທີ່​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ທຸງ​ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ຢູ່​ໃນການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ແຊັ້ມໂລກ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກັນ​ຍາ​

ຢູ່​ປະ​ເທດ ​ກາ​ຕ້າ​.

ທ່ານ ຣູນ ອັນ​ເດີ​ສັນ ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າໜ່ວຍ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ສະ​ເພາະ ຂອງ IAAF ​ທີ່​ຄວບ​

ຄຸມປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕາມ​ຂອງ​ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ຕົ​ວ ຢ່າງການ​ກວດ​ສອບເກົ່າ ຂອງພວກ​ນັກ​ກິ​ລາໄວ້ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້ກວດ​ສອບ​ສາ​ມາດ​ກວດ​ເບິ່ງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າສຳລັບ​

ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຜິດ​ໃນ​ອະ​ດີດ.

ແຕ່ທ່າ​ນ​ຍັງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ມີ​ຄວາ​ມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງທີ່ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ຄູ​ເຝິກ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຫ້າມ​ນັ້ນ​ອາດ​ຍັງ

ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ກັບ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ກິ​ລາ ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຢູ່.

ທ່ານ ແ​ອັນ​ເດີ​ສັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ໜ່ວຍ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດກ​ານ​ສ​ະ​ເພາະ ໄດ້ບອກ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ຜິ​ຫວັງ​

ຂອງ IAAF ​ທີ່​ວ່າກັບຄວາມ​ຄືບ​ໜ້າຢູ່​ໃນ​ສອງຂົງ​ເຂດ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຖືກ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​

ໂດຍອັນ​ທີ່​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ເປັນ ​ການ​ກັບເສື່ອມ​ຖອຍ​ໃນອີກ ສອງພາກ​ສ່ວນ.”

ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຫ້າມຈ​າກການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ກິ​ລາ​ແລ່ນ ແລະ​ລານ​ສາ​ກົນ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ປີ 2015

ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການໃຊ້​ຢາ​ຊູ​ກຳ​ລັງຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ. ການ​

ເປັນເຈົ້າ​ພາບ​ກິ​ລາ​ໂອ​ລິມ​ປິກປີ 2014 ທີ່​ເມືອງ Sochi ຂອງ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ເສື່ອມ​ເສຍຈ

າກການ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ​ເພື່ອ​ປົກ​ປິດ​ໂຕ​ຢ່າງຈາກ​ພວກ

​ນັກ​ກິ​ລາ ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ຢາ​ຊູ​ກຳ​ລັງຕ້ອງ​ຫ້າມຕ່າງໆນັ້ນ.



The governing body for world track and field has said a ban on Russian athletes is being extended amid concerns that the country was "backsliding" on reforms to its anti-doping programs.



The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said on Sunday that Russia had another three months to demonstrate it was making progress in cleaning up drug-monitoring systems.



If it doesn't, "clean" Russian athletes would be required to compete under a neutral, non-Russian flag at the world championships that begin in September in Qatar.



Rune Andersen, who heads the IAAF's task force overseeing Russian compliance, said Russia had made older samples of athletes' tests available so that regulators could screen them for past offenses.



But he also said there was concern that banned coaches may still be working with Russian athletes.



"The task force shares the [IAAF] frustration that progress in two areas is being undermined by apparent backsliding in two other areas," Andersen said.



Russia has been suspended from international track-and-field competitions since 2015 after revelations of widespread doping. Russia's hosting of the 2014 Sochi Olympics was tarnished by revelations of a government-organized effort to mask samples from athletes using banned substances.



Dozens of top "clean" Russian athletes have since been allowed to compete as neutrals.



Dmitry Shlyakhtin, the president of Russia's track-and-field federation, said his organization was working to root out banned coaches.



But he also said that "the fact that there were breaches still needs to be proved."