Welcome to English in a minute, where we teach you all about idioms in American English.

ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບ​ທ່ານ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່ລ​າຍ​ການ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ 1 ນາ​ທີ.​

The ocean is huge, one single drop of liquid is very small but what could this mean?ມະຫາສະໝຸດແມ່ນ​ກວ້າງ​ໃຫຍ່​ໄພ​ສານ, ນ້ຳຢອດນຶ່ງ​ແມ່ນຫນ້ອຍຫຼາຍ, ແຕ່ສຳ​ນວນ “a drop in the ocean” ນີ້ ມັນອາດ​ຈະ​ມີໝາຍຄວາມແນວໃດກັນແທ້? ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມາ​ຟັງ​ການສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ Anna ກັບ Jonathan ລອງເບິ່ງ​ເນາະ ​ບາງ​ທີມັນ​ອາດ​ຊ່ວຍ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ໄດ້.

Jonathan would you like to give to my campaign, Save the Plankton?

Jonathan ເຈົ້າ​ຢາ​ກ​ຈະ​ເອົາ​ເງິນ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນໃຫ້​ໂຄງ​ການປຸກ​ລະ​ດົມຂອງຂ້ອຍທີ່​ຊື່​ວ່າ ​“ຊ່ວຍກອບ​ກູ້​ສັດ​ແລະ​ພືດ​ນ້ອຍໆໄຫລຢູ່ໃນນ້ຳບໍ່”?

Huum, Sure. ອ່າ…ແນ່ນອນ.

Great! I'll put you down for 10 dollars.

ດີ​ຫລາຍ. ຂ້ອຍຈະຈົດ​ລົງ​ວ່າ​ເຈົ້າເອົາເງິນ​ໃຫ້ສິບໂດລາ.

My goal is one million dollars.

ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ຂ້ອຍ​ແມ່ນ​ໃຫ້​ໄດ້ 1 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ.

One million dollars? My 10 is just a drop in the ocean.

ນຶ່ງລ້ານໂດລາຊັ້ນຫວາ. ແລ້ວເງິນ 10 ໂດ​ລາຂອງຂ້ອຍມັນ​ກໍເປັນພຽງແຕ່ນ້ຳ​ຢອດ​ນຶ່ງ ໃນມະຫາສະຫມຸດຊັ້​ນ​ຕວາ​ໜິ.

Yes, but if everyone gives 10 dollars, the plankton will be saved.

ແມ່ນແລ້ວ, ແຕ່ ຖ້າຫາກທຸກຄົນໃຫ້ສິບໂດລາ, ​ສັດ​ແລະ​ພືດ​ນ້ອຍໆ ກໍ​ຈະ​ຖືກກອບ​ກູ້​ຊີ​ວິດບໍ່​ໃຫ້ສູນ​ພັນໄປ​ໄດ້.

The ocean has so much water in it. If you add another drop it won't make a difference. To say a drop in the ocean means something is so small that it doesn't seem likely to make a difference.

ມະຫາສະຫມຸດແມ່ນມີປະ​ລິ​ມານນ້ຳຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫັ້ນຫຼາຍຢ່າງຫລວງ​ຫລາຍ​ພາຍ​ມາກ. ຖ້າທ່ານເອົາ​ນ້ຳ​ຢອດ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄປ​ໃສ່​ໃນຫັ້ນຕື່ມ ມັນກໍຈະບໍ່ພາ​ໃຫ້​ມີຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງຫຍັງ.

“a drop in the ocean” ແປ​ວ່າ​ນ້ຳ​ຢອດ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ມະ​ຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດ. ຖ້າ​ເຮົາ​ເວົ້າວ່າ “a drop in the ocean” ກໍ​ຫມາຍຄວາມວ່າ ບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງມີຂະຫນາດນ້ອຍ ຫລາຍ ຈົນຄ້າຍ​ກັບ​ວ່າມັນ​ຈະບໍ່ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ມີຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງຫຍັງ​ໄດ້.

And that's English in a minute.