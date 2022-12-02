Welcome to English in a minute, where we teach you all about idioms in American English.
ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການພາສາອັງກິດໃນ 1 ນາທີ.
The ocean is huge, one single drop of liquid is very small but what could this mean?ມະຫາສະໝຸດແມ່ນກວ້າງໃຫຍ່ໄພສານ, ນ້ຳຢອດນຶ່ງແມ່ນຫນ້ອຍຫຼາຍ, ແຕ່ສຳນວນ “a drop in the ocean” ນີ້ ມັນອາດຈະມີໝາຍຄວາມແນວໃດກັນແທ້? ພວກເຮົາມາຟັງການສົນທະນາລະຫວ່າງ Anna ກັບ Jonathan ລອງເບິ່ງເນາະ ບາງທີມັນອາດຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາເຂົ້າໃຈໄດ້.
Jonathan would you like to give to my campaign, Save the Plankton?
Jonathan ເຈົ້າຢາກຈະເອົາເງິນສະໜັບສະໜຸນໃຫ້ໂຄງການປຸກລະດົມຂອງຂ້ອຍທີ່ຊື່ວ່າ “ຊ່ວຍກອບກູ້ສັດແລະພືດນ້ອຍໆໄຫລຢູ່ໃນນ້ຳບໍ່”?
Huum, Sure. ອ່າ…ແນ່ນອນ.
Great! I'll put you down for 10 dollars.
ດີຫລາຍ. ຂ້ອຍຈະຈົດລົງວ່າເຈົ້າເອົາເງິນໃຫ້ສິບໂດລາ.
My goal is one million dollars.
ເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງຂ້ອຍແມ່ນໃຫ້ໄດ້ 1 ລ້ານໂດລາ.
One million dollars? My 10 is just a drop in the ocean.
ນຶ່ງລ້ານໂດລາຊັ້ນຫວາ. ແລ້ວເງິນ 10 ໂດລາຂອງຂ້ອຍມັນກໍເປັນພຽງແຕ່ນ້ຳຢອດນຶ່ງ ໃນມະຫາສະຫມຸດຊັ້ນຕວາໜິ.
Yes, but if everyone gives 10 dollars, the plankton will be saved.
ແມ່ນແລ້ວ, ແຕ່ ຖ້າຫາກທຸກຄົນໃຫ້ສິບໂດລາ, ສັດແລະພືດນ້ອຍໆ ກໍຈະຖືກກອບກູ້ຊີວິດບໍ່ໃຫ້ສູນພັນໄປໄດ້.
The ocean has so much water in it. If you add another drop it won't make a difference. To say a drop in the ocean means something is so small that it doesn't seem likely to make a difference.
ມະຫາສະຫມຸດແມ່ນມີປະລິມານນ້ຳຢູ່ໃນຫັ້ນຫຼາຍຢ່າງຫລວງຫລາຍພາຍມາກ. ຖ້າທ່ານເອົານ້ຳຢອດນຶ່ງໄປໃສ່ໃນຫັ້ນຕື່ມ ມັນກໍຈະບໍ່ພາໃຫ້ມີຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງຫຍັງ.
“a drop in the ocean” ແປວ່ານ້ຳຢອດນຶ່ງໃນມະຫາສະໝຸດ. ຖ້າເຮົາເວົ້າວ່າ “a drop in the ocean” ກໍຫມາຍຄວາມວ່າ ບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງມີຂະຫນາດນ້ອຍ ຫລາຍ ຈົນຄ້າຍກັບວ່າມັນຈະບໍ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງຫຍັງໄດ້.
And that's English in a minute.