ສົງຄາມຄັ້ງໃໝ່ ແລະຄວາມອຶດຢາກທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ພ້ອມທັງຄວາມທຸກຍາກເນື່ອງຈາກສະພາບການທີ່ຮ້ອນຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ເຊິ່ງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດສາມາດແກ້ໄຂໄດ້ພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ VOA ມາກາເຣັດທ໌ ບາເຊຍ (Margaret Besheer) ຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ​ຂອງ​ອົງການສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທົ່ວໂລກ ບ່ອນທີ່​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບຂອງຕົນນັ້ນ ໄດ້​ຫລຸດລົງ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.

ໃນ​ປີ 2023, ສົງ​ຄາມ​ ຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ກ້າວ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ປີ​ທີ​ສອງ​ແລ້ວ, ໂດຍ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ທ່າທີວ່າ ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບໃກ້ເຂົ້າມາ​. ການກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານທາງທະຫານ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ພາກພື້ນຂອງອາຟຣິກາຈໍານວນນຶ່ງບໍ່ມີສະຖຽນລະພາບ, ພ້ອມກັນນັ້ນ ສົງຄາມຄັ້ງໃຫມ່ ແລະສົງຄາມທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ໄດ້ເກີດຂື້ນໃນຂົງເຂດ ຊູດານ ແລະ ພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ.

ອົງການສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ​ ​ປະສົບ​ຜົນສຳ​ເລັດພຽງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ດຽວ​ໃນ​ການ​ຍຸຕິ​ການ​ນອງ​ເລືອດດັ່ງກ່າວມານັ້ນ.

ທ່ານນາງອັນຈາລີ ດາຢາລ (Anjali Dayal) ເປັນອາຈານສອນດ້ານການພົວພັນສາກົນ ຢູ່ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຝອດແຮມ (Fordham) ຂອງລັດນິວຢອກ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ທ້າ​ທາຍທີ່ສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງ, ເພາະ​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງໃນລັກສະນະ​ທີ່​ອົງການສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ກໍາລັງ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໃນ​ປີແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ເປັນບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງ​ກັນແບບປະເພດ​ທີ່ອົງການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ພ້ອມ​ໃນ​ການ​ຈັດການພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ຊຶ່ງ​ມັນເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ກັນ​ລະຫວ່າງ​ບັນດາ​ສະມາຊິກ​ຖາວອນ​ຈໍານວນຫຼາຍ​ຂອງ​ສະພາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນຄົງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ. ​ແລະ​ເມື່ອ​ບັນດາປະ​ເທດຕ່າງໆ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນັ້ນມີສ່ວນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ, ອົງການສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ ຈຶ່ງ​ມີ​ຂອບ​ເຂດໃນການດຳເນີນການໜ້ອຍທີ່ສຸດ.”

ນັ້ນກໍຍ້ອນວ່າ ອັງກິດ, ຈີນ, ຝຣັ່ງ, ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດ ສາມາດໃຊ້ສິດໃນການຍັບຍັ້ງ ຫຼື ວີໂຕ້ ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອສະກັດກັ້ນມາດຕະການລົງໂທດ ແລະ ເຄື່ອງມືອື່ນໆທີ່ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສາມາດນຳໃຊ້ ເພື່ອຮັກສາສັນຕິພາບ ແລະ ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ.

ໃນປີກາຍນີ້, ການ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ທາງດ້ານ​ພູມ​ສາດການເມືອງ ​ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ທະວີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ ເນື່ອງຈາກ​ສົງຄາມ ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ໃນ ​ຢູ​ເຄຣນ, ​ແລະ​ນັບຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ເດືອນ​ຕຸລາ​ເປັນຕົ້ນ​ມາ, ເຊິງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​ ໄດ້​ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ​ອິສຣາ​ແອລ​ ກ່ຽວກັບສົງຄາມຕໍ່​ຕ້ານກຸ່ມ​ຮາ​ມາສ.

ທ່ານຣີຊາດ ໂກວານ (Richard Gowan), ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການໃຫຍ່ສໍາລັບກຸ່ມວິກິດການສາກົນ ຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ແລະອາລົມຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກໃນສະພາຄວາມຫມັ້ນຄົງໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ເປັນພິດໄພ."

ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານແອນໂຕນີໂອ ກູເຕເຣສ (Antonio Guterres) ບໍ່ສາມາດຂັດຂວາງຄວາມຮ້າຍແຮງນີ້ໄດ້ ໂດຍການຮຽກຮ້ອງໃນເດືອນທັນວາ ດ້ວຍການນໍາໃຊ້ມາດຕາ 99 ທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍເກີດຂຶ້ນຂອງກົດບັດສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ເພື່ອກົດດັນສະພາໃຫ້ຮັບຮອງການຢຸດຍິງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາໃນສົງຄາມ ອິສລາແອລ ແລະກຸ່ມ ຮາມາສ.

ສະຫະລັດ​ ໄດ້​ຄັດຄ້ານ​ການ​ຮ້ອງຂໍ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານກູເຕເຣັສ, ​ແລະ ອິສຣາ​ແອລ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ລາ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່​ງ.

ມີຂ່າວ​ຄາວທີ່ບໍ່​ດີ​ກວ່ານັ້ນ ສຳລັບ​ຄວາມ​ພະຍາຍາມໃນການ​ຮັກສາ​ສັນຕິພາບ​ຂອງອົງການ​ສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ອົງການດັ່ງກ່າວຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ “ໝວກກັນກະທົບສີຟ້າ” ກໍໄດ້ສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງຂີດໝາຍຂອງການການດໍາເນີນງານມາໄດ້ຄົບຮອບ 75 ປີ ຂອງອົງການນີ້.

ແຕ່​ວັນ​ຄົບຮອບ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່ປະເທດ​ມາລີ ​ແລະ​ສາທາລະນະ​ລັດ​ປະຊາທິປະ​ໄຕ​ຄອງ​ໂກ ​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ກອງ​ກຳລັງຂອງອົງການ​ສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ​ແລະ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່ ເຮຕີ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ມີກອງ​ກຳລັງ​ສາກົນ​ຊ່ວຍ​ຮັກສາ​ສະຖຽນ​ລະ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດຕົນ ແຕ່ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ອົງການ​ສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ.

ໃນອາຟຣິກາ, ບັນດາຜູ້ນໍາຂອງປະເທດຕ່າງໆ ກໍາລັງພະຍາຍາມຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອດຶງເອົາບັນດາປະເທດໃນກຸ່ມພາກພື້ນ ມາຮັບມືກັບວິກິດການຢູ່ເຂດໃຕ້ຂອງທະເລຊາຍຊາຮາຣາ.

ອັນນີ້, ຄຽງຄູ່ກັບງົບປະມານປະຈໍາປີອັນໜັກໜ່ວງກ່ຽວກັບການຮັກສາສັນຕິພາບຫຼາຍກວ່າ 6 ຕື້ໂດລາ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຜັກດັນໃຫ້ເກີດມີຄໍາຖາມກ່ຽວກັບປະສິດທິພາບ, ມູນຄ່າ ພ້ອມທັງຄວາມຈໍາເປັນ ສໍາລັບພາລະກິດຕ່າງໆໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ແລະອະນາຄົດ.

ຫົວໜ້າຝ່າຍດໍາເນີນງານດ້ານສັນຕິພາບຂອງອົົົົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ, ທ່ານຊອນ ເພຍຣ໌ ລາຄຣົວສ໌ (Jean Pierre Lacroix) ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຈົ່ງກ້າວ​ໄປ​ໜ້າ, ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຄິດ​ ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຄວນ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຮ່ວມກັນ​ກັບ​ບັນດາປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້ໝັ້ນ​ໃຈວ່​າ​ ມີການ​ດໍາເນີນງານ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ຂອງອົງການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ເມື່ອໃດທີ່​ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມຕ້ອງການ, ທີ່ຈະ​ເໝາະ​ສົມ​ກັບ​ວັດຖຸປະ​ສົງນັ້ນ. ແລະໃນເວລາໃດທີ່ມີການບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍ ບໍ່ແມ່ນການຮັກສາສັນຕິພາບ, ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ມັນກໍຈະບໍ່ແມ່ນໜ້າທີ່ສໍາລັບອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໃນການຮັກສາສັນຕິພາບ ເພື່ອຈະເຮັດການບັງຄັບໃຊ້, ແຕ່ມັນແມ່ນລັກສະນະຂອງປະຕິບັດການໃນຮູບແບບອື່ນໆ."

ຊ່ວງເວລາແຫ່ງຄວາມຫວັງອັນນຶ່ງ ມີຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມສະພາບອາກາດ ຄັອບ28 (COP28) ໃນນະຄອນດູໄບ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດທີ່ບັນດາ​ຜູ້​ແທນໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ດີນໍາກັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ເພື່ອກ້າວ​ອອກ​ຈາກການນໍາໃຊ້​ເຊື້ອ​ໄຟ​ທີ່ມາຈາກຊາກສັດ ແລະຊາກພືດດຶກດໍາບັນທີ່​ເປັນ​ແຮງ​ຂັບ​ເຄື່ອນ​ອັນ​ສຳຄັນ​ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດ​ພາວະ​ໂລກ​ຮ້ອນ.

ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຂອງ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ເກີດ​ໄພ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງຂຶ້ນ, ບັນຫາຂັດ​ແຍ້ງຕ່າງໆ ແລະສິ່ງທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມປະຫຼາດໃຈ​ອື່ນໆຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ, ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ອົງການສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ເພີ້ມ​ທະ​ວີ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານອັນນາງຈາລີ ດາຢາລ ກ່າວອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຫັນເຫດການ ໃນຊ່ວງ​ເວລາ​ທີ່​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງໄດ້ຊຸດໂຊມລົງ​ ທີ່ຈະ​ໄກ່ເກ່ຍ​ບັນຫາ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ ຫຼືວິກິດການ​ດ້ານ​ມະນຸດສະທຳຕ່າງໆນັ້ນ ໃຫ້ຫຼຸດຜ່ອນລົງ, ແຕ່​ຍັງ​ມີ​ທ່າແຮງທີ່ບົ່ມຊ້ອນອັນ​ແທ້​ຈິງ ທີ່​ຈະ​ດໍາເນີນ​ງານ​ດ້ວຍຄວາມ​ສຳຄັນ, ວຽກງານທາງດ້ານ​ມະນຸດສະທຳທີ່ສຳຄັນຍິ່ງ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບທຶນ; ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບການສະຫນັບສະຫນຸນ, ເພື່ອໃຫ້ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນອອກມາທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ."

ໃນ​ຫຼາຍ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ທີ່ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ຫຼາຍໆ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ປະຕິ​ຮູບ​ຕໍ່​ອົງການ​ສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ, ​ໃນ​ນັ້ນ ລວມ​ມີ​ການ​ຂະຫຍາຍຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຂອງສະພາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນຄົງ ​ເພື່ອ​ຕອບສະໜອງຕໍ່​ສະພາບ​ຕົວ​ຈິງ​ໃນ​ປັດຈຸ​ບັນ.

ທ່ານຣີຊາດ ໂກວານ ຈາກກຸ່ມວິກິດການສາກົນ ກ່າວອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງວ່າ:

“ອົງການສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ​ປະສົບກັບສະພາບເປັນອຳມະພາດ ໃນ​ສົງຄາມ​ເຢັນມາເປັນເວລາຍາວນານ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ສິ່ງທີ່ທາງອົງການກໍາລັງປະເຊີນກ່ຽວກັບວິກິດການ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ອົງການໄດ້ຕາຍໄປແລ້ວ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ແທ້ໆ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຄິດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ໂຄງ​ສ້າງ​ຂອງອົງການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ແລະ​ອົງການນີ້ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ໄດ້​ແນວ​ໃດ.”

ບັນຫາດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ເຖິງແມ່ນມີສຽງຢ່າງເປັນເອກະສັນພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະປ່ຽນແປງອົງການນີ້ໃຫ້ທີ່ດີຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ ໄດ້ແນວໃດ.

New wars and growing hunger and poverty on a warming planet — and little the United Nations can do to fix it. VOA correspondent Margaret Besheer looks at the U.N.’s future in a world where its impact is shrinking.

In 2023, the war in Ukraine entered its second year, with no peace on the horizon. Military coups destabilized parts of Africa, and new and deadly wars arose in Sudan and the Middle East.

The United Nations has had little success in stopping the bloodshed.

Anjali Dayal teaches International Relations at New York’s Fordham University

“It’s particularly been challenging, because the kinds of conflicts the U.N. has been facing over the last year have been exactly the kinds of conflicts the U.N. is least well-equipped to manage. They are conflicts between the big permanent members of the Security Council. And when those countries are involved, the U.N. has the least scope for action.”

That’s because Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States can use their vetoes to block sanctions and other tools the council can use to maintain peace and security.

This past year, geopolitical divisions intensified over Russia’s war in Ukraine, and since October, Washington’s support for Israel’s war against Hamas.

Richard Gowan is U.N. Director for the International Crisis Group

“And the mood in the Security Council now is poisonous.”

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was unable to unblock the paralysis by invoking in December the rarely used Article 99 of the U.N. Charter to press the Council for a humanitarian cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

The United States vetoed his appeal, and Israel called for his resignation.

The news wasn't much better for the U.N.’s peacekeeping efforts in the field.

The organization’s “blue helmets” marked 75 years of peace operations this year.

But the anniversary comes as Mali and the Democratic Republic of Congo demand that U.N. forces leave their territory, and as Haiti appeals for an international force to help stabilize the country – just not a U.N. one.

In Africa, leaders are turning more to forces drawn from regional blocs to deal with sub-Saharan crises.

This, along with peacekeeping's hefty annual budget of more than $6 billion, has prompted questions about the efficiency, value and need for present and future missions.

Head of U.N. Peace Operations, Jean Pierre Lacroix

“Moving forward, what we think we should work together with the member states on is to make sure that U.N. peacekeeping operations, when they are warranted, will be fit for purpose. And when it is about enforcement – not peacekeeping // then it’s not for U.N. peacekeeping to do enforcement, it’s for other forms of operations.”

One hopeful moment came at the COP28 climate conference in Dubai. Delegates agreed for the first time on the need to move away from fossil fuels, a major driver of global warming.

With climate change intensifying natural disasters, conflicts, and other global shocks, the U.N. has been called upon more to mobilize delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Again, Fordham University professor Anjali Dayal

“We see that even when there is diminished political space to broker political solutions to conflicts or to humanitarian crises, there is still the real potential to do important, significant work on the humanitarian scale. But it has to be funded; it has to be supported, in order to get the greatest impact.”

Over decades, many have called for reforms to the U.N., including expanding Security Council representation to reflect current realities.

Again, Crisis Group analyst Richard Gowan

“The U.N. was paralyzed for long periods of the Cold War. So the fact that it is once again going through a period of crisis doesn’t mean that it’s dead. I think there is a real need to think about the structures of the U.N. and how they could be changed.”

The problem, the analysts say, is there is little consensus on how to change the organization for the better.