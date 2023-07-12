ອະນາຄົດຂອງການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວແບບຍືນຍົງ ຂອງຍານພາຫະນະໃນລາວ ຖືເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຫລາຍພາກສ່ວນໃຫ້ຄວາມສົນໃຈ ຈຶ່ງກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດມີການຈັດກອງປະຊຸມເສວະນາຍານພາຫະນະໄຟຟ້າ ຄັ້ງທີ 2 ເຊິ່ງມີຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຈາກຫຼາຍພາກສ່ວນເປັນຕົ້ນບັນດາພາກສ່ວນຜູ້ປະກອບການນຳຫນ້າທາງອຸດສາຫະກຳ ຜູ້ປະກອບການລຸ້ນໃຫມ່ທີ່ມີຫົວຄິດປະດິດສ້າງ ແລະພາກສ່ວນວາງແຜນນະໂຍບາຍ ໂດຍການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຈາກ ອົງການພັດທະນາສາກົນຂອງສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ (USAID). ກອງປະຊຸມເສວະນານີ້ ແມ່ນຈັດຂື້ນໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 11 ກໍ​ລະ​ກົດ 2023ໂດຍການເປັນເຈົ້າພາບຂອງກະຊວງພະລັງງານແລະບໍ່ແຮ່ ຮ່ວມມືກັບສະມາຄົມ ອຸດສາຫະກຳຍານພາຫະນະລາວ. ແລະ ກອງປະຊຸມເສວະນາດັ່ງກ່າວ ແນໃສ່ຊຸກຍູ້ນະວັດຕະກໍາຍານ ພາຫະນະໄຟຟ້າ ໃນລາວ ແລະ ການປູທາງໄປສູ່ອະ ນາຄົດສີຂຽວ ແລະ ຍືນຍົງ ເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບວິກິດການຈາກການປ່ຽນແປງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ.

ສືບເນື່ອງມາຈາກ ກອງປະຊຸມຄັ້ງທໍາອິດໃນປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ກອງປະຊຸມເສວະນາຍານພາຫະນະໄຟຟ້າໃນລາວ ສ້າງເວທີສົນທະນາໃຫ້ແກ່ທຸກພາກສ່ວນໃນອຸດ ສາຫະກຳຍານພາຫະນະ ໂດຍສະເພາະລົດໄຟຟ້າ ເພື່ອປຶກສາຫາລືແລກປ່ຽນຄິດເຫັນ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນຂ່າວສານ ເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ ແລະເປົ້າໝາຍຮ່ວມກັນ.

ກອງປະຊຸມເສວະນາ ປະກອບມີຫົວຂໍ້ສົນທະນາ ທີ່ຕິດພັນກ່ຽວກັບອຸດສາຫະ ກຳພາຫະນະແລະຄວາມພ້ອມທາງດ້ານພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງ ພະລັງງານ ມາດ ຕະຖານ ແລະຄວາມອາດສາມາດດ້ານຊັບພະຍາກອນມະນຸດ ຢູ່ ສປປ ລາວ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ອຸດສາຫະກຳສືບຕໍ່ເຕີບໃຫຍ່ແລະພັດທະນາຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ປະເທດຈຳເປັນທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງກະກຽມຮັບມືກັບທ່າອ່ຽງທີ່ພົ້ນເດັ່ນຂື້ນ ແລະ ສືບຕໍ່ວຽກງານສົ່ງເສີມຍານພາຫະນະໄຟຟ້າໃນປະເທດ.

ກອງປະຊຸມເສວະນາ ຍານພາຫະນະໄຟຟ້າໃນລາວ ໄດ້ເຕົ້າໂຮມບັນດານັກສຳມະນາກອນກິຕິມະສັກ ລວມທັງຊ່ຽວຊານໃນອຸດສາຫະກຳຍານພາຫະນ, ຕາງໜ້າຈາກພາກລັດ ແລະພາກສ່ວນທີ່ມີຄວາມສົນໃຈ. ຜູ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມໄດ້ຮັບຟັງ​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ຜ່ານເວທີສົນທະນາ ການ​ນຳ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຕ່າງໆ ​ແລະ​ຍັງໄດ້ມີໂອກາດພົບປະ​ສ້າງ​ເຄືອ​ຂ່າຍກັບຜູ້ປະກອບການ​. ສິ່ງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ​ຈະຊ່ວຍ​ສ້າງ​ອະນາຄົດ​ຂອງ​ການຂັບເຄື່ອນດ້ວຍ​ໄຟຟ້າ​ ແລະ ນະໂຍບາຍສົ່ງເສີມຍານພາຫະນະໄຟຟ້າໃນ​ລາວ.

ຕາງຫນ້າຈາກພາກລັດ ໄດ້ສົນທະນາຄວາມສຳຄັນ ການຮ່ວມມືກັບຄູ່ຮ່ວມພັດ ທະນາ ແລະພາກເອກະຊົນ ລວມທັງພາຍໃນປະເທດແລະໃນຂົງເຂດອາຊຽນ ເພື່ອຄວາມກ້າວຫນ້າຂອງການຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດ ນະໂຍບາຍແລະນິຕິກຳທີ່ກ່ຽວ ຂ້ອງ ແນໃສ່ການສົ່ງເສີມການນຳໃຊ້ຍານພາຫະນະໄຟຟ້າ ແລະ ທາງເລືອກ ທີ່ສະອາດ ເພື່ອຮັບມິືກັບວິກິດຈາກການປ່ຽນແປງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ.

Second Electric Vehicle Forum in Laos Spurs Corporation for Clean Energy Future

Vientiane Capital, July 11, 2023 - The future of sustainable mobility in Laos took center stage as industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers came together for the highly anticipated 2nd Lao Electric Vehicle (EV) Forum. The event was hosted by the Ministry of Energy and Mines, with funding support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in partnership with the Lao Automotive Industry Association. The event aimed to drive the EV revolution in Laos and pave the way for a greener and more sustainable future amidst the global climate crisis.

Following the first Lao EV Forum last year, this event served as a platform for all stakeholders in the automotive industry, especially focused on electric vehicles, to discuss and exchange views, ideas, and information to enhance common understanding and promote shared interests among stakeholders.

The Forum included in-depth discussions on the electric vehicle industry and its implication on infrastructure, energy, standardization, and human resources capability in Lao PDR. As the industry continues to rapidly grow and evolve, it is essential to address emerging trends and maintain the momentum in promoting electric mobility in the country.

The Lao EV Forum boasted an impressive lineup of distinguished speakers, including industry experts, government officials, and other interested stakeholders. Attendees engaged in panel discussions, enlightening presentations, and networking opportunities that will shape the future of electric mobility and EV policies in Laos.

Officials discussed expanding collaborations with development partners and particularly the private sector both from the local space and among ASEAN to advance policies, law, and regulations to promote the use of electric vehicles and promote clean solutions to address the climate crisis.