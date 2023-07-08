ກຸ່ມບໍ່ຫວັງຜົນກຳໄລໃນລັດແມຣີແລນ ກຳລັງໃຊ້ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ໂອກາດແກ່ນັກໂທດໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ແລະໃນອະດີດທີ່ຈະມີຊີວິດທີ່ດີຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍການຝຶກອົບຮົມເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຫ້ກາຍເປັນນາຍຊ່າງເທັກນິກລົດຍົນ. Julie Taboh ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍງານເພີ່ມເຕີມ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ຢູ່ບ່ອນເຮັດວຽກໃນອູ່ສ້ອມລົດທີ່ນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງແຮວເລທອບພ໌ (Halethorpe), ລັດແມຣີແລນ ພວກນັກຮຽນກໍາລັງຮຽນວິທີສ້ອມແປງລົດ.
"ເອົາເຄື່ອງແທກຄວາມໄວ RPM ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນອີກຫນ້ອຍນຶ່ງ ... "
ສ່ວນຫຼາຍແລ້ວແມ່ນອະດີດນັກໂທດ ທີ່ມີຄວາມກະຕືລືລົ້ນຢາກກາຍເປັນນາຍຊ່າງເທັກນິກແປງລົດຍົນ.
"ຢາກທົດລອງຟິວໄຟລົດບໍ່?"
ທ້າວມໍຣີສ ນີລ (Maurice Neal) ນັກຮຽນຂອງອົງການ Vehicles for Change ຫລື ຍານພາຫະນະສໍາລັບການປ່ຽນແປງກ່າວວ່າ:
“ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບໂຄງການນີ້ຂະນະທີ່ຢູ່ໃນຄຸກ. ແລະສິ່ງທີ່ມັນເຮັດກໍຄື ມັນຝຶກອົບຮົມໃຫ້ເຈົ້າ ແລະກະກຽມເຈົ້າໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໄປປະກອບສ່ວນເປັນກຳລັງແຮງງານໄດ້."
ການຝຶກອົບຮົມທີ່ເປັນພາກປະຕິບັດຕົວຈິງ ແມ່ນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງໂຄງການຝຶກງານທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄ່າຈ້າງ ທີ່ສ້າງຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນມາໂດຍອົງການ Vehicles for Change ຊຶ່ງເປັນ ອົງ ການບໍ່ຫວັງຜົນກໍາໄລ ມາໄດ້ 24 ປີ ແລ້ວ ໂດຍການສ້ອມແປງລົດທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບມາຈາກການບໍລິຈາກ ແລະສະໜອງມັນ ໃຫ້ແກ່ຄອບຄົວທີ່ມີລາຍໄດ້ຕ່ໍາໃນລາຄາທີ່ຖືກ.
ທ່ານມາຕິນ ສວາດຊ໌ (Martin Schwartz) ເປັນປະທານ ແລະຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງອົງການ
ຍານພາຫະນະສໍາລັບການປ່ຽນແປງ.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:
“ພວກເຮົາໃຊ້ເວລາສີ່ເດືອນຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຝຶກອົບຮົມຄົນ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າທຳການສອບ ເສັງນັກຮຽນດີເດັ່ນດ້ານການບໍລິການລົດໃຫຍ່ ຫລື ASE ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ເມື່ອ ພວກເຂົາຮຽນຈົບ ພວກເຮົາກໍສາມາດຈັດພວກເຂົາໃຫ້ໄປເຮັດວຽກກັບຄູ່ຮ່ວມມືໃນ ການຈ້າງງານຂອງພວກເຮົາຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວຂົງເຂດນີ້.”
ໂຄງການຝຶກອົບຮົມດັ່ງກ່າວ ລວມມີການຝຶກນໍາໃຊ້ສະພາບທີ່ເໝືອນຈິງ ຫຼື VR, ຊຶ່ງເປັນເທັກໂນໂລຈີ.
ທ້າວຈັກກີ ຟລີດ (Chucky Fleet) ນັກຮຽນຂອງອົງການຍານພາຫະນະສໍາລັບ ການປ່ຽນແປງເວົ້າວ່າ:
"ໂດຍທີ່ມີອັນນີ້, ເຈົ້າໄດ້ມີການຕັ້ງຄວາມຄິດໄວ້ກ່ອນທີ່ເຈົ້າຈະລົງມືເຮັດ."
ຊຶ່ງເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງຄວາມຄິດ ຄວາມຫວັງໄວ້ທັງຫມົດ…ອີງຕາມທ່ານຈອຟ ຄຣໍຝອດ (Geoff Crawford) ທີ່ເປັນຫົວຫນ້າໂຄງການສະພາບທີ່ເໝືອນຈິງ.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:
“ສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມັກກ່ຽວກັບມັນ ກໍແມ່ນເທັກໂນໂລຈີທີ່ລົງເລິກພາກປະຕິບັດຕົວຈິງ. ການທີ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າໄປໃຊ້ຫູຟັງ, ແລະສາມາດສຸມໃສ່ພຽງແຕ່ບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງສະເພາະ ເຈາະຈົງ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເປັນ 'ຄືກັນກັບການຫລິ້ນເກມ' ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ການເຮັດບາງສິ່ງ ບາງຢ່າງເພີດເພີນ ຄືສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ເປັນວິທີການຮຽນຮູ້ທີ່ດີ, ໂດຍສະເພາະ ໃນເວລາທີ່ເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃນຕໍາແຫນ່ງຂອງຄົນເຂົ້າໃໝ່.”
ມີຫຼາຍກວ່າ 250 ຄົນໄດ້ຜ່ານໂຄງການຝຶກອົບຮົມນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໃນນັ້ນ 95 ເປີເຊັນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ວຽກເຮັດແລ້ວ, ອີງຕາມອົງການບໍ່ຫວັງຜົນກໍາໄລດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ສໍາລັບຫຼາຍຄົນແລ້ວ, ມັນເປັນໂອກາດທີ່ຈະມີຊີວິດທີ່ດີຂຶ້ນ…
ທ້າວຈັກກີ ຟລີດ (Chucky Fleet) ນັກຮຽນຂອງອົງການຍານພາຫະນະສໍາລັບ ການປ່ຽນແປງເວົ້າອີກວ່າ:
“ຖ້າບໍ່ມີໂຄງການນີ້, ຂ້ອຍອາດຈະກັບຄືນໄປຢູ່ໃນຄຸກອີກ; ບໍ່ມີຄຸກອີກຕໍ່ໄປແລ້ວ ສໍາລັບຂ້ອຍ ຍ້ອນພວກທ່ານເຫຼົ່ານີ້.”
ທ່ານຄຣໍຝອດ (Crawford) ເວົ້າວ່າ ການໃຊ້ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ VR ເພື່ອສອນຄວາມຮູ້ ແມ່ນສໍາຄັນນອກເໜືອໄປກ່ວາພຽງແຕ່ແນວໂນ້ມອີກ.
ທ່ານກ່າວດັ່ງນີ້: "ສະນັ້ນຫລະ ພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງເຊື່ອແທ້ໆ ວ່ານີ້ຫລະ ຈະເປັນວິທີການຂອງຊີວິດໃນໂລກ ແຫ່ງການຫວັງຜົນກໍາໄລ ແລະບໍ່ຫວັງຜົນກໍາໄລ."
ເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງອົງການບໍ່ຫວັງຜົນກຳໄລນີ້ ກໍຄືຜັນຂະຫຍາຍໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄປທົ່ວປະເທດ, ແລະໃນທີ່ສຸດກໍຂະຫຍາຍອອກໄປຕ່າງປະເທດ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກດິຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້:
A nonprofit group in Maryland is using technology to help give current and former prisoners a chance at a better life by training them to become auto technicians. VOA’s Julie Taboh has more.
At this working garage in Halethorpe, Maryland, students are learning how to fix cars.
“Bring the RPM up a little bit…”
Most are former prisoners, eager to become auto technicians.
“Want to test the fuses?”
Maurice Neal, Vehicles for Change Student:
“I learned about this program while in prison. And what it does, it trains you and prepares you to be in the workforce.”
The hands-on training is part of a paid internship program created by Vehicles for Change, a 24-year-old nonprofit that fixes donated cars and provides them to low-income families at low cost.
Martin Schwartz is president and founder of the organization
Martin Schwartz, Vehicles for Change President:
“Our guys spend four months here. They train up, they take the student ASE [EDS: Automotive Service Excellence] exams, and then when they graduate, we're able to place them with our employment partners throughout the region.”
The program includes training using virtual reality, or VR, technology.
Chucky Fleet, Vehicles for Change Student:
“With this, you get the mindset before you get the hands-on.”
Which is the whole idea…
… says Geoff Crawford, who’s head of the virtual reality program.
Geoff Crawford, Vehicles for Change Vice President of VR:
“What I love about it is how immersive the technology is. Being able to go into a headset, and being able to be single focused on something, have it kind of ‘gamified’ to make something fun, is I think a great way to learn, especially when you're in an entry level position.”
More than 250 people have gone through the training program, with 95 percent having found jobs, the nonprofit says.
For many, it’s a chance at a better life…
Chucky Fleet, Vehicles for Change Student:
“Without this program, I probably would be back in prison; there's no more prison for me, thanks to these guys.”
Using VR technology to teach skills is more than just a trend, Crawford says.
Geoff Crawford, Vehicles for Change Vice President of VR:
“So we really believe that this is just going to be the way of life in the world of profits and nonprofits.”
The goal for this nonprofit is to expand the program nationally, and eventually overseas.