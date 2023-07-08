ກຸ່ມບໍ່ຫວັງຜົນກຳໄລໃນລັດແມ​ຣີ​ແລນ ກຳລັງໃຊ້ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ໂອກາດແກ່ນັກໂທດໃນ​ປັດຈຸບັນ ແລະໃນອະດີດທີ່​ຈະມີຊີວິດທີ່ດີຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍການຝຶກອົບຮົມເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຫ້ກາຍເປັນນາຍຊ່າງເທັກນິກລົດຍົນ. Julie Taboh ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ມີ​ລາຍງານເພີ່ມ​ເຕີມ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ຢູ່ບ່ອນ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ໃນອູ່​ສ້ອມ​ລົດທີ່ນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງ​ແຮວ​ເລ​ທອບພ໌ (Halethorpe), ລັດ​ແມ​ຣີ​ແລນ ພວກນັກຮຽນກໍາລັງຮຽນວິທີສ້ອມແປງລົດ.

"ເອົາເຄື່ອງ​ແທກ​ຄວາມ​ໄວ RPM ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນອີກຫນ້ອຍນຶ່ງ ... "

ສ່ວນຫຼາຍແລ້ວແມ່ນອະດີດນັກໂທດ ທີ່ມີຄວາມກະຕືລືລົ້ນ​ຢາກກາຍເປັນນາຍ​ຊ່າງ​ເທັກ​ນິກ​ແປງລົດຍົນ.

"ຢາກທົດລອງຟິວໄຟລົດບໍ່?"



ທ້າວ​ມໍ​ຣີ​ສ ນີ​ລ (Maurice Neal) ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ຂອງ​ອົງການ Vehicles for Change ຫລື ຍານພາຫະນະສໍາລັບການປ່ຽນແປງກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບໂຄງການນີ້ຂະນະທີ່ຢູ່ໃນຄຸກ. ແລະສິ່ງທີ່ມັນເຮັດກໍ​ຄື ມັນຝຶກອົບ​ຮົມ​ໃຫ້ເຈົ້າ ແລະກະກຽມເຈົ້າໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າໄປ​ປະ​ກອບ​ສ່ວນ​ເປັນກຳ​ລັງແຮງງານໄດ້."

ການຝຶກອົບຮົມທີ່​ເປັນ​ພາກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕົວ​ຈິງ ແມ່ນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງໂຄງການຝຶກງານທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄ່າຈ້າງ ທີ່ສ້າງຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນມາໂດຍອົງ​ການ Vehicles for Change ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ ອົງ ການບໍ່ຫວັງຜົນກໍາໄລ ​ມາ​ໄດ້ 24 ປີ ແລ້ວ ໂດຍການ​ສ້ອມ​ແປງ​ລົດທີ່ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ການບໍລິຈາກ ແລະສະ​ໜອງ​ມັນ ໃຫ້ແກ່ຄອບຄົວທີ່ມີລາຍໄດ້ຕ່ໍາໃນ​ລາ​ຄາ​ທີ່ຖືກ.

ທ່ານ​ມາ​ຕິ​ນ ສ​ວາດ​ຊ໌ (Martin Schwartz) ເປັນປະທານ ແລະຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງອົງການ

ຍານພາຫະນະສໍາລັບການປ່ຽນແປງ.

ທ່ານກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ສີ່​ເດືອນ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນີ້. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຝຶກອົບຮົມຄົນ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າທຳ​ການສອບ ເສັງນັກຮຽນດີ​ເດັ່ນດ້ານ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ລົດ​ໃຫຍ່ ຫລື ASE ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ເມື່ອ ພວກເຂົາຮຽນຈົບ ພວກເຮົາກໍສາມາດຈັດພວກເຂົາໃຫ້ໄປ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກກັບຄູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ມືໃນ ການຈ້າງງານຂອງພວກເຮົາຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວຂົງ​ເຂດນີ້.”

ໂຄງ​ການ​ຝຶກ​ອົບ​ຮົມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ລວມ​ມີ​ການ​ຝຶກນໍາ​ໃຊ້ສະ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ເໝືອນ​ຈິງ ຫຼື VR, ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ.

ທ້າວ​ຈັກ​ກີ ຟ​ລີດ (Chucky Fleet) ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການຍານພາຫະນະສໍາລັບ ການປ່ຽນແປງເວົ້າ​ວ່າ:

"​ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ມີ​ອັນ​ນີ້, ເຈົ້າໄດ້ມີ​ການ​ຕັ້ງຄວາມຄິດໄວ້ກ່ອນທີ່ເຈົ້າຈະລົງມືເຮັດ."

ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງຄວາມ​ຄິດ ຄວາມຫວັງ​ໄວ້​ທັງ​ຫມົດ…ອີງຕາ​ມທ່ານຈອ​ຟ ຄ​ຣໍ​ຝອດ (Geoff Crawford) ທີ່ເປັນຫົວຫນ້າໂຄງການສະ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ເໝືອນ​ຈິງ.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າມັກກ່ຽວກັບມັນ ກໍແມ່ນເທັກໂນໂລຈີທີ່ລົງ​ເລິກ​ພາກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕົວ​ຈິງ. ການ​ທີ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າໄປໃຊ້ຫູຟັງ, ແລະສາມາດສຸມໃສ່ພຽງແຕ່ບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງ​ສະ​ເພາະ ເຈາະ​ຈົງ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເປັນ 'ຄື​ກັນ​ກັບ​ການ​ຫລິ້ນ​ເກມ' ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ການ​ເຮັດບາງສິ່ງ ບາງ​ຢ່າງເພີດເພີນ ຄືສິ່ງ​ທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ເປັນວິທີການ​ຮຽນ​ຮູ້ທີ່ດີ, ໂດຍສະເພາະ ໃນເວລາທີ່ເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃນຕໍາແຫນ່ງຂອງ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃໝ່.”

ມີຫຼາຍກວ່າ 250 ຄົນໄດ້ຜ່ານໂຄງການຝຶກອົບຮົມ​ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ນັ້ນ 95 ເປີເຊັນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ວຽກເຮັດ​ແລ້ວ, ອີງ​ຕາມອົງການບໍ່ຫວັງຜົນກໍາໄລດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ສໍາລັບຫຼາຍຄົນແລ້ວ, ມັນເປັນໂອກາດທີ່​ຈະ​ມີຊີວິດທີ່ດີຂຶ້ນ…

ທ້າວ​ຈັກ​ກີ ຟ​ລີດ (Chucky Fleet) ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການຍານພາຫະນະສໍາລັບ ການປ່ຽນແປງເວົ້າ​ອີກວ່າ:

“ຖ້າບໍ່ມີໂຄງການນີ້, ຂ້ອຍອາດຈະກັບຄືນ​ໄປຢູ່ໃນຄຸກອີກ; ບໍ່ມີຄຸກອີກຕໍ່ໄປແລ້ວ ສໍາລັບຂ້ອຍ ຍ້ອນພວກ​ທ່ານເຫຼົ່ານີ້.”

ທ່ານ​ຄ​ຣໍ​ຝອດ (Crawford) ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ການໃຊ້ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ VR ເພື່ອສອນ​ຄວາມ​ຮູ້ ແມ່ນສໍ​າຄັນ​ນອກ​ເໜືອ​ໄປກ່ວາພຽງ​ແຕ່ແນວໂນ້ມອີກ.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ດັ່ງ​ນີ້: "ສະນັ້ນຫລະ ພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງເຊື່ອແທ້ໆ ວ່ານີ້ຫລະ ຈະ​ເປັນວິທີການຂອງຊີວິດໃນໂລກ ແຫ່ງ​ການຫວັງ​ຜົນກໍາໄລ ແລະບໍ່ຫວັງຜົນກໍາໄລ."

ເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງອົງການບໍ່ຫວັງຜົນກຳໄລນີ້ ກໍ​ຄືຜັນຂະຫຍາຍໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄປທົ່ວປະເທດ, ແລະໃນທີ່ສຸດກໍຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ອອກ​ໄປຕ່າງປະເທດ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກ​ດິ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

A nonprofit group in Maryland is using technology to help give current and former prisoners a chance at a better life by training them to become auto technicians. VOA’s Julie Taboh has more.

At this working garage in Halethorpe, Maryland, students are learning how to fix cars.

“Bring the RPM up a little bit…”

Most are former prisoners, eager to become auto technicians.

“Want to test the fuses?”

Maurice Neal, Vehicles for Change Student:

“I learned about this program while in prison. And what it does, it trains you and prepares you to be in the workforce.”

The hands-on training is part of a paid internship program created by Vehicles for Change, a 24-year-old nonprofit that fixes donated cars and provides them to low-income families at low cost.

Martin Schwartz is president and founder of the organization

Martin Schwartz, Vehicles for Change President:

“Our guys spend four months here. They train up, they take the student ASE [EDS: Automotive Service Excellence] exams, and then when they graduate, we're able to place them with our employment partners throughout the region.”

The program includes training using virtual reality, or VR, technology.

Chucky Fleet, Vehicles for Change Student:

“With this, you get the mindset before you get the hands-on.”

Which is the whole idea…

… says Geoff Crawford, who’s head of the virtual reality program.

Geoff Crawford, Vehicles for Change Vice President of VR:

“What I love about it is how immersive the technology is. Being able to go into a headset, and being able to be single focused on something, have it kind of ‘gamified’ to make something fun, is I think a great way to learn, especially when you're in an entry level position.”

More than 250 people have gone through the training program, with 95 percent having found jobs, the nonprofit says.

For many, it’s a chance at a better life…

Chucky Fleet, Vehicles for Change Student:

“Without this program, I probably would be back in prison; there's no more prison for me, thanks to these guys.”

Using VR technology to teach skills is more than just a trend, Crawford says.

Geoff Crawford, Vehicles for Change Vice President of VR:

“So we really believe that this is just going to be the way of life in the world of profits and nonprofits.”

The goal for this nonprofit is to expand the program nationally, and eventually overseas.