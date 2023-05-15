ຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ Unleashed

NEWS WORDS: UNLEASHED

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”

ທ່ານ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັ​ບ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລາຍ​ການ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ຂອງວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ​ສຽງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ຊຶ່ງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ສອນ​ທ່ານ​ກ່ຽວກັບ​ ຄຳ​ສັບ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ.

Does this word mean something good has happened?

ຄຳສັບນີ້ໝາຍເຖິງບາງຢ່າງທີ່ດີໄດ້ເກີດບໍ?

UNLEASHED.

UNLEASHED ອັນລິສ

The president is sending Secretary of State John Kerry to Middle East to help build a coalition to defeat the militants that have unleashed a wave of violence that has included attacks on Iraq’s Christians, and other minority communities, and recently, the videotaped killing of American journalist James Foley.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີແມ່ນກຳລັງສົ່ງລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານຈອນ ແຄຣີ ໄປພາກພື້ນຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍສ້າງກຸ່ມແນວໂຮມ ເພື່ອເອົາຊະນະພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງທີ່ກໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຕໍ່ຊາວຄຣິສຕຽນຂອງອີຣັກ ແລະບັນດາຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍອື່ນໆ ແລະຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ພາບວິດີໂອ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການສັງຫານນັກຂ່າວອາເມຣິກັນ ທ່ານເຈມສ໌ ໂຟລີ.

Unleashed means to let something very powerful happen quickly.

Unleashed ໝາຍເຖິງປ່ອຍໃຫ້ບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງທີ່ມີຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຫຼາຍເກີດຂຶ້ນຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ.

It is like taking the leash off the dog and letting it attack someone.

ມັນຄືກັບປົດປອກຄໍໝາ ແລະ ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ມັນໄປກັດຜູ້ໃດຜູ້ນຶ່ງ.

In our story the militants unleashed, or set off, a wave of violence.

ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວຂອງພວກເຮົາ ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງໄດ້ປ່ອຍ ຫລື ກໍ່ຄື້ນຂອງຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ.

Usually, unleashed does not mean something good.

ຕາມທຳມະດາແລ້ວ unleashed ບໍ່ໄດ້ໝາຍເຖິງສິ່ງທີ່ດີ.

Now, next time you hear the word, unleashed, you will know what this News