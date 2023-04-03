NEWS WORDS: Apprehended

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”

Where we explain words we hear in the news.

ທ່ານ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັ​ບ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລາຍ​ການ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ຂອງວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ​ສຽງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ຊຶ່ງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ສອນ​ທ່ານ​ກ່ຽວກັບ​ ຄຳ​ສັບ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ

Today’s word is about children who come to the United States illegally:

ຄຳ​ສັບ​ຂອງ​ມື້​ນີ້ແມ່ນ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ​ພວກ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍທີ່​ໄດ້ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໃນ ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຢ່າງຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ

APPREHENDED

APPREHENDED

In the last year nearly 50,000 children from Central America have been apprehended at the U.S. border, overwhelming detention facilities.

ໃນ​ປີ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍເກືອບ 50,000 ຄົນ ຈາກ​ເຂດອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ກາງ ໄດ້​ຖືກຈັບ​ກຸມຢູ່​ເຂດຊາຍ​ແດນ​ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ, ເຊິ່ງເຫຼື​ອ​ລົ້ນສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ຕ່າງໆ.

Many say they are feeing gang violence and poverty.

ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ​ພາ​ກັນ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້ຫຼົບໜີ​ຈາກຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຂອງ​ແກັ່ງນັກ​ເລງ​ ແລະ ​ຄວາມ​ທຸກ​ຍາກ.

Apprehended means someone has been detained or arrested.

Apprehended ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ​ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກັກ​ຂັງ ຫລື ​ຖືກ​ຈັບ.

The immigrant children coming into the United States illegally were detained by immigration officials.

ພວກ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງທີ່​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໃນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຢ່າງ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ໂດຍ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ກວດ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ.

Often, when people are apprehended, they are wanted for a crime.

ສ່ວນ​ຫລາຍ ເວ​ລາ​ຄົນ​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ, ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນ​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຕົວ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ກໍ່​ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ.

So, next time when you hear the word apprehended, you will knows what this word means.

ສະ​ນັ້ນ, ເທື່ອ​ໜ້າ​ເວ​ລາ​ທ່ານໄດ້​ຍິນ​ຄຳວ່າ apprehended ທ່ານກໍຈະ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ​ຄຳສັບ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ນີ້​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ​ຫຍັງ.