ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫລາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ຂອງວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ ຊຶ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ
Today’s word is about children who come to the United States illegally:
ຄຳສັບຂອງມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າມາໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍ
APPREHENDED
In the last year nearly 50,000 children from Central America have been apprehended at the U.S. border, overwhelming detention facilities.
ໃນປີແລ້ວນີ້ ເດັກນ້ອຍເກືອບ 50,000 ຄົນ ຈາກເຂດອາເມຣິກາກາງ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບກຸມຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນ ສະຫະລັດ, ເຊິ່ງເຫຼືອລົ້ນສະຖານທີ່ກັກຂັງຕ່າງໆ.
Many say they are feeing gang violence and poverty.
ຫລາຍຄົນພາກັນເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຫຼົບໜີຈາກຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຂອງແກັ່ງນັກເລງ ແລະ ຄວາມທຸກຍາກ.
Apprehended means someone has been detained or arrested.
Apprehended ໝາຍເຖິງຄົນຜູ້ໄດ້ຖືກກັກຂັງ ຫລື ຖືກຈັບ.
The immigrant children coming into the United States illegally were detained by immigration officials.
ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ເຂົ້າມາໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍໄດ້ຖືກກັກຂັງໂດຍເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກວດຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ.
Often, when people are apprehended, they are wanted for a crime.
ສ່ວນຫລາຍ ເວລາຄົນຖືກຈັບກຸມ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນຖືກຕ້ອງການຕົວສຳລັບການກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳ.
So, next time when you hear the word apprehended, you will knows what this word means.
ສະນັ້ນ, ເທື່ອໜ້າເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ apprehended ທ່ານກໍຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.