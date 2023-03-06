Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫລາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ຂອງວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ ຊຶ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານກ່ຽວກັບຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ
This word is used mostly in medical stories:
ຄຳສັບນີ້ຖືກໃຊ້ສ່ວນຫລາຍໃນຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການແພດ
Symptoms
ຊິມທັມສ໌
Without specific drugs or a vaccine for Ebola, the only thing doctor can do for those suffering from this disease is treat their symptoms and their bodies can fight the virus.
ຖ້າປາສະຈາກຢາທີ່ສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງ ຫລືຢາວັກຊີນສຳລັບໂຣກ ອີໂບລາ ມີສິ່ງດຽວທີ່ແພດໝໍສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ສຳລັບຜູ້ທີ່ເຈັບປ່ວຍຍ້ອນໂຣກນີ້ກໍຄືການປິ່ນປົວອາການຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະຮ່າງກາຍຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະສາມາດຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບໄວຣັສນັ້ນ.
A symptom is a sign that a person is sick. It is evidence of a change in a person’s body or mind.
ຊິມທັມສ໌ ແມ່ນອາການ ຫຼື ສັນຍານຂອງຄົນທີ່ເປັນໄຂ້. ມັນແມ່ນຫລັກຖານຂອງການປ່ຽນແປງຢູ່ໃນຮ່າງກາຍ ຫຼື ຄວາມຄິດຂອງຄົນຜູ້ນຶ່ງ.
And it means a person could have a disease.
ແລະມັນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ຄົນຜູ້ນຶ່ງອາດມີພະຍາດ.
Some symptoms include pain, headache, temperature and chill.
ບາງອາການແມ່ນລວມມີ ປວດຕົວປວດຕົວ, ເຈັບຫົວ, ມີອຸນຫະພູມສູງ ແລະໜາວສັ່ນ.
Now the next time you hear the word symptoms, your American English will know what this News Word means.
ບັດນີ້ ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Symptoms” ພາສາອັງກິດ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຂອງທ່ານ ກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.