Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

ທ່ານ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັ​ບ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລາຍ​ການ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ຂອງວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ​ສຽງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ຊຶ່ງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ສອນ​ທ່ານ​ກ່ຽວກັບ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ

This word is used mostly in medical stories:

ຄຳ​ສັບນີ້ຖືກໃຊ້​ສ່ວນ​ຫລາຍໃນ​ຂ່າວ ​ກ່ຽວກັບ ການ​ແພດ

Symptoms

ຊິມ​ທັມ​ສ໌

Without specific drugs or a vaccine for Ebola, the only thing doctor can do for those suffering from this disease is treat their symptoms and their bodies can fight the virus.

ຖ້າປາສະ​ຈາກ​ຢາ​ທີ່​ສະ​ເພາະ​ເຈາະ​ຈົງ ຫລືຢາວັກ​ຊີນ​ສຳ​ລັ​ບ​ໂຣກ ​ອີ​ໂບ​ລາ ມີສິ່ງດຽວ​ທີ່ແພດ​ໝໍສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ໄດ້​ສຳ​ລັບຜູ້​ທີ່​ເຈັບ​ປ່ວຍ​ຍ້ອນ​ໂຣກນີ້ກໍ​ຄື​ການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວອາ​ການ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະ​ຮ່າ​ງ​ກາຍຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະສາ​ມາດ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັບ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສນັ້ນ.

A symptom is a sign that a person is sick. It is evidence of a change in a person’s body or mind.

ຊິມ​ທັມ​ສ໌ ແມ່ນອາ​ການ ຫຼື ​ສັນ​ຍານ​ຂອງ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ໄຂ້. ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ຫລັກ​ຖານ​ຂອງ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງຢູ່​ໃນ​ຮ່າງ​ກາຍ ຫຼື ຄວາມ​ຄິດຂອງ​ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ.

And it means a person could have a disease.

ແລະ​ມັນ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ​ອາດ​ມີ​ພະ​ຍາດ​.

Some symptoms include pain, headache, temperature and chill.

​ບາງອາ​ການ​ແມ່ນ​ລວມ​ມີ ​ປວດຕົວ​ປວດ​ຕົວ, ເຈັບ​ຫົວ, ມີອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ສູງ ແລະ​ໜາວ​ສັ່ນ.

Now the next time you hear the word symptoms, your American English will know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້ ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Symptoms” ພາສາອັງກິດ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ຂອງທ່ານ ກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.