Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” here are two words you might here in stories about American immigration.

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” here are two words you might here in stories about American immigration. ​

​This word is about something that might happen

Listen to hear it two times

Undocumented Workers:

​Undocumented Workers

We need to bring 11 million undocumented workers that are currently in this country out of the shadows; make them productive players in the U.S economy.

Undocumented Workers.

Undocumented Workers

Undocumented workers are people who are working without a visa or permanent resident papers.

Undocumented workers also are called “illegal Aliens” because they are in the country illegally.

Undocumented Workers

They are at the center of the immigration debate in America.

Now the next time you hear the phrase undocumented workers, you will know what this News Words means.

ທ່ານ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັ​ບ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລາຍ​ການ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ຂອງວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ​ສຽງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ຊຶ່ງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ສອນ​ທ່ານ​ກ່ຽກັບ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ

​This word is about something that might happen

ຄຳ​ສັບ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ບາງ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ອາດ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ

Listen to hear it two times

ເຊີນ​ຟັງ​ເພື່ອ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ມັນ​ສອງ​ຄັ້ງ

Undocumented Workers:

Undocumented Workers

We need to bring 11 million undocumented workers that are currently in this country out of the shadows; make them productive players in the U.S economy.

ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ພວກກຳ​ມະ​ກອນ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ 11 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ ທີ່ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນີ້ອອກ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ເງົາ​ມືດ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົ​າ​ເຈົ້າ​ເປັນບຸກ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

Undocumented Workers.

Undocumented Workers

Undocumented workers are people who are working without a visa or permanent resident papers.

Undocumented Workers ແມ່ນ​ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ວຽກໂດຍ​ປາດ​ສະ​ຈາກ ວີ​ຊາ ຫລື ເອກ​ກະ​ສານ​ຜູ້​ອາ​ໄສຢູ່ຖາ​ວອນ.

Undocumented workers also are called “illegal Aliens” because they are in the country illegally.

Undocumented Workers ຫຼື ກຳ​ມະ​ກອນ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ຍັງ​ຖືກ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ “ຄົນຕ່າງ​ດ້າວ” ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ.

They are at the center of the immigration debate in America.

ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເປັນ​ຈຸດ​ໃຈ​ກາງ​ຂອງການ​ໂຕ້​ຖຽງ​ກັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ.

Now the next time you hear the phrase undocumented workers, you will know what this News Words means.

ບັດນີ້, ເທື່ອ​ໜ້າ​ເວ​ລາ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍກ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ Undocumented Workers ທ່ານ​ກໍຈະ​ຮູ້​ວ່າຄຳ​ສັບ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ​ນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.