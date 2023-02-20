Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” here are two words you might here in stories about American immigration.
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” here are two words you might here in stories about American immigration.
This word is about something that might happen
Listen to hear it two times
Undocumented Workers:
Undocumented Workers
We need to bring 11 million undocumented workers that are currently in this country out of the shadows; make them productive players in the U.S economy.
Undocumented Workers.
Undocumented Workers
Undocumented workers are people who are working without a visa or permanent resident papers.
Undocumented workers also are called “illegal Aliens” because they are in the country illegally.
Undocumented Workers
They are at the center of the immigration debate in America.
Now the next time you hear the phrase undocumented workers, you will know what this News Words means.
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫລາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ ຂອງວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ ຊຶ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານກ່ຽກັບຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ
This word is about something that might happen
ຄຳສັບນີ້ແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບບາງຢ່າງທີ່ອາດເກີດຂຶ້ນ
Listen to hear it two times
ເຊີນຟັງເພື່ອພິຈາລະນາມັນສອງຄັ້ງ
Undocumented Workers:
Undocumented Workers
We need to bring 11 million undocumented workers that are currently in this country out of the shadows; make them productive players in the U.S economy.
ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງນຳເອົາພວກກຳມະກອນຜິດກົດໝາຍ 11 ລ້ານຄົນ ທີ່ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດນີ້ອອກມາຈາກເງົາມືດ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນບຸກຄົນທີ່ມີປະໂຫຍດ ຢູ່ໃນເສດຖະກິດຂອງສະຫະລັດ.
Undocumented Workers.
Undocumented Workers
Undocumented workers are people who are working without a visa or permanent resident papers.
Undocumented Workers ແມ່ນຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກໂດຍປາດສະຈາກ ວີຊາ ຫລື ເອກກະສານຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ຖາວອນ.
Undocumented workers also are called “illegal Aliens” because they are in the country illegally.
Undocumented Workers ຫຼື ກຳມະກອນຜິດກົດໝາຍ ຍັງຖືກເອີ້ນວ່າ “ຄົນຕ່າງດ້າວ” ເພາະວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າເຂົ້າມາໃນປະເທດຜິດກົດໝາຍ.
They are at the center of the immigration debate in America.
ເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນຈຸດໃຈກາງຂອງການໂຕ້ຖຽງກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຢູ່ໃນອາເມຣິກາ.
Now the next time you hear the phrase undocumented workers, you will know what this News Words means.
ບັດນີ້, ເທື່ອໜ້າເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນປະໂຫຍກ ກ່ຽວກັບ Undocumented Workers ທ່ານກໍຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.