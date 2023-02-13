NEWS WORDS: Potential

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

This word is about something that might happen.

Listen to hear it two times:

Potential

A potential refugee crisis is brewing amid shortages of fuel and medicine elsewhere in the country. President Obama says the situation could spread more broadly in the Middle East, but continues to limit the scope of potential U.S. involvement.

Potential is a word that means something could happen.

There is the possibility that all the pieces are there for it to happen.

The reporter said it is possible that refugee crisis could develop in Iraq.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

This word is about something that might happen.

ຄຳສັບນີ້ແມ່ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບາງຢ່າງທີ່ອາດເກີດຂຶ້ນ.

Listen to hear it two times:

ເຊີນຟັງເພື່ອພິຈາລະນາມັນ, ສອງຄັ້ງ:

Potential

ອ່ານ: Potential

A potential refugee crisis is brewing amid shortages of fuel and medicine elsewhere in the country. President Obama says the situation could spread more broadly in the Middle East, but continues to limit the scope of potential U.S. involvement.

ຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ຂອງວິກິດການອົບພະຍົບແມ່ນໃກ້ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ ທ່າມກາງ ການຂາດແຄນນໍ້າມັນເຊື້ອໄຟ ແລະ ຢາ ຢູ່ບ່ອນອື່ນໆໃນປະເທດ. ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂອບາມາ ເວົ້າວ່າສະຖານະການດັ່ງກ່າວອາດແຜ່ລາມອອກ ໄປກວ້າງກວ່ານີ້ໃນເຂດຕາເວັນອອກກາງ, ແຕ່ສືບຕໍ່ທີ່ຈະຈຳກັດຂອບເຂດ ຄວາມເປັນໃນການມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ.

Potential is a word that means something could happen.

Potential ແມ່ນຄຳສັບທີ່ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າບາງຢ່າງອາດເກີດຂຶ້ນ.

There is the possibility that all the pieces are there for it to happen.

ມັນມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ທີ່ທຸກຢ່າງແມ່ນມີພ້ອມແລ້ວເພື່ອໃຫ້ມັນເກີດຂຶ້ນ.

The reporter said it is possible that refugee crisis could develop in Iraq.

ນັກຂ່າວຄົນນັ້ນເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ທີ່ວິກິດການອົບພະຍົບສາມາດ ພັດທະນາຂຶ້ນໃນປະເທດ ອີຣັກ.

So the next time you hear the word “Potential,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Potential,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍ ຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.