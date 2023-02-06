NEWS WORDS: Reconnaissance

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

You usually hear this word in connection with military, or spy stories:

Reconnaissance

The U.S. military is moving a range of assets into the region to help Iraqi security forces counter ISIL.

Dozens of reconnaissance flights are being conducted daily. First of several hundred advisors are arriving in Iraq to assess the situation. Some analysts say U.S. air power will be needed to stop the jihadis.

Reconnaissance is the gathering of information of military does to learn about the enemy positions.

It can include flying over the enemy or using people on the ground to get information.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

You usually hear this word in connection with military, or spy stories:

ທ່ານມັກຈະໄດ້ຍິນຄຳສັບນີ້ໃນຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ທະຫານ ຫຼື ການສອດແນ

Reconnaissance

Reconnaissance

The U.S. military is moving a range of assets into the region to help Iraqi security forces counter ISIL.

Dozens of reconnaissance flights are being conducted daily. First of several hundred advisors are arriving in Iraq to assess the situation. Some analysts say U.S. air power will be needed to stop the jihadis.

ກອງທັບ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນກຳລັງເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍອຸປະກອນຫຼາຍຢ່າງເຂົ້າໄປໃນ ພາກພື້ນ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອກອງກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ອີຣັກ ຕອບໂຕ້ພວກ ISIL.

ການບິນສອດແນມຫຼາຍສິບຖ້ຽວແມ່ນໄດ້ດຳເນີນຂຶ້ນທຸກວັນ. ທີ່ປຶກສາຊຸດທຳອິດ ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປຮອດ ອີຣັກ ເພື່ອປະເມີນສະຖານະການ. ບັນດາ ນັກວິເຄາະບາງຄົນເວົ້າວ່າ ອຳນາດທາງອາກາດຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະມີຄວາມ ຈຳເປັນເພື່ອຢຸດພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ຈີຮາດ.

Reconnaissance is the gathering of information of military does to learn about the enemy positions.

Reconnaissance ແມ່ນການເຕົ້າໂຮມຂໍ້ມູນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສິ່ງທີ່ກອງທັບໄດ້ເຮັດ ເພື່ອຮຽນຮູ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງພວກສັດຕູ.

It can include flying over the enemy or using people on the ground to get information.

ມັນສາມາດອາດລວມມີການບິນຂ້າມສັດຕູ ຫຼື ໃຊ້ຄົນຢູ່ພື້ນດິນເພື່ອເກັບຂໍ້ມູນ.

So the next time you hear the word “Reconnaissance,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Reconnaissance,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງ ທ່ານກໍຈະດີ ພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.