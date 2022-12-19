NEWS WORDS: Runoff

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

Here is a word with two meanings.

First, our example comes from an election story.

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani are dancing in the streets of Kabul. Preliminary ruoff election results show him leading by a million votes. His supporters are elated.

A runoff is held if there is no clear winner after an election.

The second election includes only top candidates.

Another meaning for runoff deals with the environment.

Runoff is water from rain or snow that flows down a hill or across the land.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

Here is a word with two meanings.

ຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ແມ່ນຄຳສັບທີ່ມີສອງຄວາມໝາຍ.

First, our example comes from an election story.

ທຳອິດ, ຕົວຢ່າງຂອງພວກເຮົາມາຈາກຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ.

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani are dancing in the streets of Kabul. Preliminary runoff election results show him leading by a million votes. His supporters are elated.

ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອັຟການິສຖານ ທ່ານ ອາສຣາຟ ການີ ແມ່ນໄດ້ພາກັນເຕັ້ນຢູ່ໃນຖະໜົນຕ່າງໆຂອງນະຄອນ ຫຼວງ ກາບູລ. ຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນຊີ້ຂາດເບື້ອງຕົ້ນສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນທ່ານນຳ ໜ້າດ້ວຍນຶ່ງລ້ານຄະແນນສຽງ. ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງທ່ານແມ່ນໄດ້ພາກັນມີ ຄວາມດີໃຈ.

A runoff is held if there is no clear winner after an election.

ການແຂ່ງຂັນຂັ້ນຊີ້ຂາດຈະຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນຖ້າມັນບໍ່ມີຜູ້ຊະນະທີ່ເຫັນໄດ້ຊັດຫຼັງຈາກ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ.

The second election includes only top candidates.

ການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄັ້ງທີສອງຈະລວມມີຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນທີມີຄະແນນສູງສຸດເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

Another meaning for runoff deals with the environment.

ອີກຄວາມໝາຍນຶ່ງສຳລັບ runoff ແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ.

Runoff is water from rain or snow that flows down a hill or across the land.

ອ່ານ: Runoff ແມ່ນນໍ້າຈາກຝົນ ຫຼື ຫິມະ ທີ່ໄຫຼລົງຈາກພູ ຫຼື ຂ້າມພື້ນດິນ.

Now, when you hear the word “runoff,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “runoff,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍ ຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.