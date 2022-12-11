NEWS WORDS: Sporadic

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

This word is about a soccer game, and war, in Myanmar, formally known as Burma.

Sporadic

In the weeks since the game was played, reports of sporadic fighting in Karen state and other parts of the country have marred the peace-building process.

The word sporadic means something is happening every now and then.

One cannot predict when it will happen.

It also does not happen in an orderly way.

In stories about war, like this one, sporadic may describe weapons fire.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

ຄຳສັບນີ້ແມ່ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການແຂ່ງຂັນກິລາເຕະບານ ແລະ ສົງຄາມໃນປະເທດ ມຽນມາ, ເຊິ່ງເຄີຍເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກດັ່ງກັບ ພະມ້າ.

ໃນຫຼາຍອາທິດນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການແຂ່ງຂັນໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນ, ລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຕໍ່ສູ້ເປັນໄລຍະໆໃນລັດ ກະລ່ຽງ ແລະ ພາກສ່ວນອື່ນໆຂອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຂະບວນການສ້າງສັນຕິພາບຢຸດຊະງັກ.

ຄຳວ່າ Sporadic ໝາຍເຖິງບາງຢ່າງທີ່ກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນບາງຄັ້ງບາງຄາວ.

ບໍ່ມີໃຜຄາດກາດໄດ້ວ່າມັນຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນເວລາໃດ.

ມັນຍັງບໍ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢ່າງເປັນລະບົບລະບຽບ.

ໃນຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສົງຄາມ, ຄືຂ່າວນີ້, Sporadic ອາດອະທິບາຍເຖິງການຍິງດ້ວຍອາວຸດ.

Now, next time when you hear “sporadic,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “sporadic,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍ ຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.