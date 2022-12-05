NEWS WORDS: FRAUD

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

Today’s word deals with an election in Afghanistan.

Fraud

U.S officials warn that violations of the Afghan constitution could result in the end of U.S. assistance.

They say charges of vote fraud must be examined and the next president should form a government of nation unity.

Fraud is a crime.

It means someone who takes something of value from people by tricking them.

In Afghanistan, there were charges that people changed the result of the presidential election with false votes.

So, when you hear the word “fraud,” you will know what this News Word means.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບ ພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

Today’s word deals with an election in Afghanistan.

ຄຳ​ສັບ​ຂອງມື້ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ.

Fraud

U.S officials warn that violations of the Afghan constitution could result in the end of U.S. assistance.

They say charges of vote fraud must be examined and the next president should form a government of nation unity.

ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ​ການ​ລ່ວງ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນ​

ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ອາດ​ສົ່ງ​ຜົນ​ໃນ​ການ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ສໍ້​ໂກງ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ ​ຕ້ອງ​ຖືກກວດ​ສອບ ແລະ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຄົນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ຄວນ​ຕັ້ງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ສາ​ມັກ​ຄີ​ຊາດ​ຂຶ້ນ.

Fraud is a crime.

ການ​ສໍ້​ໂກງ​ແມ່ນ​ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ ຫຼື ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ທາງ​ອາ​ຍາ.

It means someone who takes something of value from people by tricking them.

ມັນ​ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ​ບາງ​ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ເອົາ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄ່າ​ໄປ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ຫຼອກ​ລວງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

In Afghanistan, there were charges that people changed the result of the presidential election with false votes.

ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ, ມັນ​ມີ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຕ່າງໆ​ວ່າມີ​ຄົນ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຜົນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ.

So, when you hear the word “fraud,” you will know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “fraud,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.