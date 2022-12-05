NEWS WORDS: FRAUD
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.
Today’s word deals with an election in Afghanistan.
Fraud
U.S officials warn that violations of the Afghan constitution could result in the end of U.S. assistance.
They say charges of vote fraud must be examined and the next president should form a government of nation unity.
Fraud is a crime.
It means someone who takes something of value from people by tricking them.
In Afghanistan, there were charges that people changed the result of the presidential election with false votes.
So, when you hear the word “fraud,” you will know what this News Word means.
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບ ພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.
ຄຳສັບຂອງມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນປະເທດ ອັຟການິສຖານ.
Fraud
ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າການລ່ວງລະເມີດລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ
ອັຟການິສຖານ ອາດສົ່ງຜົນໃນການສິ້ນສຸດການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າການກ່າວຫາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການສໍ້ໂກງການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຕ້ອງຖືກກວດສອບ ແລະ ປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນຕໍ່ໄປຄວນຕັ້ງລັດຖະບານສາມັກຄີຊາດຂຶ້ນ.
Fraud is a crime.
ການສໍ້ໂກງແມ່ນອາຊະຍາກຳ ຫຼື ຄວາມຜິດທາງອາຍາ.
It means someone who takes something of value from people by tricking them.
ມັນໝາຍເຖິງບາງຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ເອົາສິ່ງທີ່ມີຄ່າໄປຈາກປະຊາຊົນດ້ວຍການຫຼອກລວງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
In Afghanistan, there were charges that people changed the result of the presidential election with false votes.
ໃນປະເທດ ອັຟການິສຖານ, ມັນມີກ່າວຫາຕ່າງໆວ່າມີຄົນປ່ຽນແປງຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີດ້ວຍຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
So, when you hear the word “fraud,” you will know what this News Word means.
ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “fraud,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.