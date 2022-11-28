NEWS WORDS: RECALL

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words.”

Here is a story that has to do with defects, or problems, with cars.

Listen for the word that means to take back something.

RECALL

They had meetings over this defect. They shared complaints over this defect, yet there was no investigation by the government and no recall by General Motors until 10 years later.

“Recal.” It is a word that means to ask people officially to return something.

In our story, there were major problems with some General Motor cars.

The man says the U.S. government and the car company took too long to issue a recall, so the cars could be fixed.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

Here is a story that has to do with defects, or problems, with cars.

ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ກັບ​ຂໍ້​ບົກ​ຜ່ອງ, ຫຼື ບັນ​ຫາກັບລົດ.

Listen for the word that means to take back something.

ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ຟັງ​ຫາ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ທີ່​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ​ການ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ບາງ​ຢ່າງ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ.

RECAL

They had meetings over this defect. They shared complaints over this defect, yet there was no investigation by the government and no recall by General Motors until 10 years later.

ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ກັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຂໍ້​ບົກ​ຜ່ອງນີ້. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ແລກ​ປ່ຽນ​ຄຳ​ຕິ​ຕຽນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຂໍ້​ບົກ​ຜ່ອງນີ້, ແຕ່​ມັນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ໂດຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ແລະ ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ຮຽກ​ເອົາ​ລົດ​ຄືນ​ໂດຍ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ General Motors ຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ຮອດ 10 ປີ​ຕໍ່​ມາ.

“Recall.” It is a word that means to ask people officially to return something.

“Reall.” ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ທີ່​ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ຂໍ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ບາງ​ຢ່າງ​ມາ​ສົ່ງ​ຄືນ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ.

In our story, there were major problems with some General Motors cars.

ໃນ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ, ມັນ​ມີ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ໃຫຍ່​ກັບ​ລົດ​ຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ General Motors.

The man says the U.S. government and the car company took too long to issue a recall, so the cars could be fixed.

ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຄົນ​ນັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ລົດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ດົນ​ໂພດ​ເພື່ອ​ປະ​ກາດ​ການ​ເອີ້ນ​ເອົາ​ລົດ​ຄືນ, ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ມັນ​ຈຶ່ງ​ຖືກ​ສ້ອມ​ແປງ.

Now when you hear the word “recall,” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “recall,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.