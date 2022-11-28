NEWS WORDS: RECALL
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words.”
Here is a story that has to do with defects, or problems, with cars.
Listen for the word that means to take back something.
RECALL
They had meetings over this defect. They shared complaints over this defect, yet there was no investigation by the government and no recall by General Motors until 10 years later.
“Recal.” It is a word that means to ask people officially to return something.
In our story, there were major problems with some General Motor cars.
The man says the U.S. government and the car company took too long to issue a recall, so the cars could be fixed.
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.
Here is a story that has to do with defects, or problems, with cars.
ຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ແມ່ນຂ່າວທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບຂໍ້ບົກຜ່ອງ, ຫຼື ບັນຫາກັບລົດ.
Listen for the word that means to take back something.
ໃຫ້ທ່ານຟັງຫາຄຳສັບທີ່ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າການນຳເອົາບາງຢ່າງກັບຄືນມາ.
RECAL
They had meetings over this defect. They shared complaints over this defect, yet there was no investigation by the government and no recall by General Motors until 10 years later.
ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ປະຊຸມກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຂໍ້ບົກຜ່ອງນີ້. ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ແລກປ່ຽນຄຳຕິຕຽນກ່ຽວກັບຂໍ້ບົກຜ່ອງນີ້, ແຕ່ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ມີການສືບສວນສອບສວນໂດຍລັດຖະບານ ແລະ ບໍ່ມີການຮຽກເອົາລົດຄືນໂດຍບໍລິສັດ General Motors ຈົນກວ່າຮອດ 10 ປີຕໍ່ມາ.
“Recall.” It is a word that means to ask people officially to return something.
“Reall.” ມັນແມ່ນຄຳສັບທີ່ໝາຍເຖິງການຂໍໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນນຳເອົາບາງຢ່າງມາສົ່ງຄືນຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ.
In our story, there were major problems with some General Motors cars.
ໃນຂ່າວຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ມັນມີບັນຫາໃຫຍ່ກັບລົດຂອງບໍລິສັດ General Motors.
The man says the U.S. government and the car company took too long to issue a recall, so the cars could be fixed.
ຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນັ້ນໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າລັດຖະບານ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ບໍລິສັດລົດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃຊ້ເວລາດົນໂພດເພື່ອປະກາດການເອີ້ນເອົາລົດຄືນ, ສະນັ້ນມັນຈຶ່ງຖືກສ້ອມແປງ.
Now when you hear the word “recall,” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.
ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “recall,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.