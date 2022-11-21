NEWS WORDS: SOLUTION

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words.”

This word is one you might hear in many different stories.

Generally, it has a positive meaning.

SOLUTION

Despite different views of events that lead to this crisis, Kerry says the United States and Russia agree on the importance of finding a diplomatic solution and both made suggestions about how to de-escalate the security and political situation.

A “solution” is something that solves a problem.

It is something that is used, or done, to fix a difficult situation.

When there are problems between countries, there can be a peaceful, or diplomatic solution, or a military one, war.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບ ພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

This word is one you might hear in many different stories.

ຄຳ​ສັບ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ຄຳ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ອາດ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ໃນຫຼາຍ​ຂ່າວ.

Generally, it has a positive meaning.

ໂດຍ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ, ມັນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ແງ່ບວກ.

SOLUTION

Despite different views of events that lead to this crisis, Kerry says the United States and Russia agree on the importance of finding a diplomatic solution and both made suggestions about how to de-escalate the security and political situation.

A “solution” is something that solves a problem.

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ມີ​ທັດ​ສະ​ນະ​ຄະ​ຕິ​ທີ່​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງກັນ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ເຫດ​ການ​ທີ່​ນຳ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ວິ​ກິດ​ການນີ້, ທ່ານ ເຄີ​ຣີ (Kerry) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ກັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຂໍ້​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ທາງ​ການ​ທູດ ແລະ ທັງ​ສອງ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ແນະ​ນຳ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ວິ​ທີ​ຫຼຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ແລະ ການ​ເມືອງ.

SOLUTION ແມ່ນ​ບາງ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາ.

It is something that is used, or done, to fix a difficult situation.

ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ໃຊ້, ຫຼື ເຮັດ ເພື່ອ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ທີ່​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ.

When there are problems between countries, there can be a peaceful, or diplomatic solution, or a military one, war.

ເວ​ລາ​ມັນ​ມີ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ, ມັນ​ສາ​ມາດ​ມີການ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຢ່າງ​ສັນ​ຕິ ຫຼື ທາງ​ການ​ທູດ ຫຼື ດ້ວຍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຄື ສົງ​ຄາມ.

Now when you hear the word “solution,” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “solution,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍ ທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.