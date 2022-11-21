NEWS WORDS: SOLUTION
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words.”
This word is one you might hear in many different stories.
Generally, it has a positive meaning.
SOLUTION
Despite different views of events that lead to this crisis, Kerry says the United States and Russia agree on the importance of finding a diplomatic solution and both made suggestions about how to de-escalate the security and political situation.
A “solution” is something that solves a problem.
It is something that is used, or done, to fix a difficult situation.
When there are problems between countries, there can be a peaceful, or diplomatic solution, or a military one, war.
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບ ພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.
This word is one you might hear in many different stories.
ຄຳສັບນີ້ແມ່ນຄຳທີ່ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນໃນຫຼາຍຂ່າວ.
Generally, it has a positive meaning.
ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປແລ້ວ, ມັນມີຄວາມໝາຍທີ່ເປັນແງ່ບວກ.
SOLUTION
Despite different views of events that lead to this crisis, Kerry says the United States and Russia agree on the importance of finding a diplomatic solution and both made suggestions about how to de-escalate the security and political situation.
A “solution” is something that solves a problem.
ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີທັດສະນະຄະຕິທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເຫດການທີ່ນຳໄປສູ່ວິກິດການນີ້, ທ່ານ ເຄີຣີ (Kerry) ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ຣັດເຊຍ ເຫັນພ້ອມກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມສຳຄັນຂອງການຊອກຫາຂໍ້ແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາທາງການທູດ ແລະ ທັງສອງທ່ານໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳແນະນຳ ກ່ຽວກັບ ວິທີຫຼຸດຜ່ອນສະຖານະການດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະ ການເມືອງ.
SOLUTION ແມ່ນບາງສິ່ງທີ່ແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາ.
It is something that is used, or done, to fix a difficult situation.
ມັນແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ຖືກໃຊ້, ຫຼື ເຮັດ ເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂສະຖານະການທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ.
When there are problems between countries, there can be a peaceful, or diplomatic solution, or a military one, war.
ເວລາມັນມີບັນຫາລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ, ມັນສາມາດມີການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາຢ່າງສັນຕິ ຫຼື ທາງການທູດ ຫຼື ດ້ວຍກຳລັງທະຫານຄື ສົງຄາມ.
Now when you hear the word “solution,” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.
ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “solution,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍ ທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.