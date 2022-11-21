ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

ພາສາຕ່າງໆ
Live
site logo site logo
ກ່ອນ ຕໍ່ໄປ
Breaking News
ວັນຈັນ, 21 ພະຈິກ 2022
ຮຽນຄຳສັບອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວ

ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດໃນ​ຂ່າວ Solution

ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ Solution
Embed
ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ Solution

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:01 0:00
ລິງໂດຍກົງ

ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ Solution

NEWS WORDS: SOLUTION

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words.”

This word is one you might hear in many different stories.

Generally, it has a positive meaning.

SOLUTION

Despite different views of events that lead to this crisis, Kerry says the United States and Russia agree on the importance of finding a diplomatic solution and both made suggestions about how to de-escalate the security and political situation.

A “solution” is something that solves a problem.

It is something that is used, or done, to fix a difficult situation.

When there are problems between countries, there can be a peaceful, or diplomatic solution, or a military one, war.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບ ພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

This word is one you might hear in many different stories.

ຄຳ​ສັບ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ຄຳ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ອາດ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ໃນຫຼາຍ​ຂ່າວ.

Generally, it has a positive meaning.

ໂດຍ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ, ມັນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ແງ່ບວກ.

SOLUTION

Despite different views of events that lead to this crisis, Kerry says the United States and Russia agree on the importance of finding a diplomatic solution and both made suggestions about how to de-escalate the security and political situation.

A “solution” is something that solves a problem.

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ມີ​ທັດ​ສະ​ນະ​ຄະ​ຕິ​ທີ່​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງກັນ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ເຫດ​ການ​ທີ່​ນຳ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ວິ​ກິດ​ການນີ້, ທ່ານ ເຄີ​ຣີ (Kerry) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ກັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຂໍ້​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ທາງ​ການ​ທູດ ແລະ ທັງ​ສອງ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ແນະ​ນຳ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ວິ​ທີ​ຫຼຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ແລະ ການ​ເມືອງ.

SOLUTION ແມ່ນ​ບາງ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາ.

It is something that is used, or done, to fix a difficult situation.

ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ໃຊ້, ຫຼື ເຮັດ ເພື່ອ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ທີ່​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ.

When there are problems between countries, there can be a peaceful, or diplomatic solution, or a military one, war.

ເວ​ລາ​ມັນ​ມີ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ, ມັນ​ສາ​ມາດ​ມີການ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຢ່າງ​ສັນ​ຕິ ຫຼື ທາງ​ການ​ທູດ ຫຼື ດ້ວຍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຄື ສົງ​ຄາມ.

Now when you hear the word “solution,” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “solution,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍ ທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG