Welcome to English in a minute, where we teach you all about idioms in American English.
ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການພາສາອັງກິດໃນ 1 ນາທີ.
A trip to faraway beaches or mountains is great, but staying close to home can be fun too.
ການເດີນທາງໄປຫາດຊາຍ ຫຼືພູເຂົາໄກໆ ແມ່ນເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ດີຫຼາຍ, ແຕ່ວ່າ ການຢູ່ ໃກ້ໆກັບເຮືອນ ກໍ່ເປັນເລື່ອງທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມມ່ວນຊື່ນໄດ້ຄືກັນ.
“Staycation”
“Staycation” ເປັນສຳນວນພາສາອັງກິດແບບອາເມຣິກັນ. ມັນມີຄວາມໝາຍແນວໃດກັນແທ້ ພວກເຮົາມາຟັງການສົນທະນາລະຫວ່າງ Anna ກັບ Jonathan ລອງເບິ່ງເນາະ ບາງທີມັນອາດຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາເຂົ້າໃຈໄດ້ຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ.
Jonathan, do you have any plans to travel for the long weekend? Jonathan, ເຈົ້າມີແຜນທີ່ຈະເດີນທາງໄປໃສບໍ່ໃນທ້າຍອາທິດທີ່ພັກຍາວນີ້?
No, I'm going to make this holiday a staycation. My last vacation outside the city was a lot of work.
ບໍ່, ຂ້ອຍຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ວັນພັກນີ້ເປັນການພັກຜ່ອນແບບ staycation. ການໄປພັກຜ່ອນຄັ້ງແລ້ວນີ້ ຂອງຂ້ອຍຢູ່ນອກເມືອງ ແມ່ນຫຍຸ້ງຫຼາຍ.
Well, I hope your staycation is a lot of fun.
ເອີ, ຂ້ອຍຫວັງວ່າການພັກຜ່ອນແບບ staycation ຂອງເຈົ້າຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມມ່ວນຊື່ນຫຼາຍ.
Hey, I like the song Staycation all I ever wanted.
ເຮີຍ, ຂ້ອຍມັກເພງ Staycation ເປັນພຽງສິ່ງດຽວທີ່ຂ້ອຍຢາກເຮັດ.
Staycation meant to be spent at home. Staycation ໝາຍເຖິງການໃຊ້ເວລາໄປຫລິ້ນໄປທ່ຽວຢູ່ໃນເຂດບ້ານຂອງຕົນ.
OK, OK, enough. OK, OK, ພໍແລ້ວ ພໍແລ້ວ.
A staycation is a vacation spent visiting places in your local area. It combines the words stay and vacation.
Staycation ແມ່ນການພັກຜ່ອນໂດຍການໄປຢ້ຽມຊົມສະຖານທີ່ຕ່າງໆ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດທ້ອງຖິ່ນຂອງທ່ານ. ມັນເອົາຄຳວ່າ “stay” ແລະ “vacation” ຊຶ່ງແປວ່າ “ຢູ່” ແລະ “ການໄປພັກຜ່ອນ” ຫລື “ພັກແລ້ງ”.
And that's English in a minute.