Welcome to English in a minute, where we teach you all about idioms in American English.

ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບ​ທ່ານ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່ລ​າຍ​ການ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ 1 ນາ​ທີ.​

A trip to faraway beaches or mountains is great, but staying close to home can be fun too.

ການເດີນທາງໄປຫາດຊາຍ ຫຼືພູເຂົາໄກໆ ແມ່ນເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່ດີຫຼາຍ, ແຕ່ວ່າ ການຢູ່ ໃກ້ໆ​ກັບເຮືອນ ກໍ່ເປັນເລື່ອງທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ມີ​ຄວາມມ່ວນຊື່ນໄດ້ຄືກັນ.

“Staycation”

“Staycation” ເປັນສຳ​ນວນພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ແບບ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ. ມັນ​ມີ​ຄ​ວາມ​ໝາຍແນວ​ໃດ​ກັນ​ແທ້ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມາ​ຟັງ​ການສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ Anna ກັບ Jonathan ລອງເບິ່ງ​ເນາະ ​ບາງ​ທີມັນ​ອາດ​ຊ່ວຍ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ໄດ້​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ.

Jonathan, do you have any plans to travel for the long weekend? Jonathan, ເຈົ້າມີແຜນທີ່ຈະເດີນທາງໄປ​ໃສ​ບໍ່ໃນທ້າຍອາທິດທີ່​ພັກ​ຍາວນີ້?

No, I'm going to make this holiday a staycation. My last vacation outside the city was a lot of work.

ບໍ່, ຂ້ອຍຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ວັນພັກນີ້ເປັນການພັກຜ່ອນແບບ staycation. ການ​ໄປພັກຜ່ອນຄັ້ງແລ້ວນີ້ ຂອງຂ້ອຍຢູ່ນອກເມືອງ ແມ່ນຫຍຸ້ງຫຼາຍ.

Well, I hope your staycation is a lot of fun.

ເອີ, ຂ້ອຍຫວັງວ່າການພັກຜ່ອນແບບ staycation ຂອງເຈົ້າຈະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ມີຄວາມມ່ວນຊື່ນຫຼາຍ.

Hey, I like the song Staycation all I ever wanted.

ເຮີຍ, ຂ້ອຍມັກເພງ Staycation ເປັນພຽງ​ສິ່ງ​ດຽວ​ທີ່ຂ້ອຍຢາກ​ເຮັດ.

Staycation meant to be spent at home. Staycation ໝາຍເຖິງການໃຊ້ເວ​ລາໄປ​ຫລິ້ນ​ໄປທ່ຽວຢູ່ໃນ​ເຂດບ້ານຂອງ​ຕົນ.

OK, OK, enough. OK, OK, ພໍແລ້ວ ພໍ​ແລ້ວ.

A staycation is a vacation spent visiting places in your local area. It combines the words stay and vacation.

Staycation ແມ່ນການພັກຜ່ອນໂດຍ​ການໄປຢ້ຽມຊົມສະຖານທີ່ຕ່າງໆ ຢູ່ໃນ​ເຂດທ້ອງຖິ່ນຂອງທ່ານ. ມັນເອົາຄຳວ່າ “stay” ແລະ “vacation” ຊຶ່ງ​ແປ​ວ່າ “ຢູ່” ແລະ “​ການ​ໄປພັກຜ່ອນ” ຫລື​ “ພັກ​ແລ້ງ”.

And that's English in a minute.