NEWS WORDS: Maritime

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words.”

Here is a word that has to do with ships, the sea, and often military:

Maritime

The U.S defense secretary will travel from Hawaii to Japan, which has its own maritime dispute with Beijing.

The word ‘maritime’ has a connection to the seas or oceans.

In our story, the maritime dispute is about the argument between Japan and China over control of the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

You will also hear maritime used in business stories about shipping and transportation on the water.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບ ພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

Here is a word that has to do with ships, the sea, and often military:

ຄຳ​ສັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ກັບ ກຳ​ປັ່ນ, ທະ​ເລ ແລະ ມັກ​ຈະ​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ກັບ​ທະ​ຫານ:

Maritime

ອ່ານ Maritime

The U.S defense secretary will travel from Hawaii to Japan, which has its own maritime dispute with Beijing.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ຈະ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ຈາກ​ເກາະ ຮາ​ວາຍ ໄປ​ປະ​ເທດ ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ, ເຊິ່ງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ທາງ​ທະ​ເລ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເອງ​ກັບ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ.

The word ‘maritime’ has a connection to the seas or oceans.

ຄຳ​ສັບ Maritime ມີ​ການ​ເຊື່ອງ​ໂຍງ​ກັບ​ທະ​ເລ ຫຼື ມະ​ຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດ.

In our story, the maritime dispute is about the argument between Japan and China over control of the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

ໃນ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ, ຄວາ​ມຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ທາງ​ທະ​ເລ ແມ່ນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຜິດ​ຖຽງ​ກັນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ກັບ ຈີນ ໃນການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ໝູ່​ເກາະ ເຊັນ​ຄາ​ກຸ ຢູ່​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ.

You will also hear maritime used in business stories about shipping and transportation on the water.

ນອກ​ຈາກ​ນັ້ນ​ທ່ານ​ຍັງ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ Maritime ຖືກ​ໃຊ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂ່າວທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງສິນ​ຄ້າ ແລະ ການຄົມ​ມະ​ນາ​ຄົມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນ້ຳ.

Now, when you hear the word “maritime,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “maritime,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍ ຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.