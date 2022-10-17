NEWS WORDS: Maritime
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words.”
Here is a word that has to do with ships, the sea, and often military:
Maritime
The U.S defense secretary will travel from Hawaii to Japan, which has its own maritime dispute with Beijing.
The word ‘maritime’ has a connection to the seas or oceans.
In our story, the maritime dispute is about the argument between Japan and China over control of the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.
You will also hear maritime used in business stories about shipping and transportation on the water.
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບ ພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.
Here is a word that has to do with ships, the sea, and often military:
ຄຳສັບຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ແມ່ນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບ ກຳປັ່ນ, ທະເລ ແລະ ມັກຈະກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບທະຫານ:
Maritime
ອ່ານ Maritime
The U.S defense secretary will travel from Hawaii to Japan, which has its own maritime dispute with Beijing.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະເດີນທາງຈາກເກາະ ຮາວາຍ ໄປປະເທດ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ, ເຊິ່ງມີຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງທາງທະເລຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງກັບປັກກິ່ງ.
The word ‘maritime’ has a connection to the seas or oceans.
ຄຳສັບ Maritime ມີການເຊື່ອງໂຍງກັບທະເລ ຫຼື ມະຫາສະໝຸດ.
In our story, the maritime dispute is about the argument between Japan and China over control of the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.
ໃນຂ່າວຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງທາງທະເລ ແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບການຜິດຖຽງກັນລະຫວ່າງ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ກັບ ຈີນ ໃນການຄວບຄຸມໝູ່ເກາະ ເຊັນຄາກຸ ຢູ່ທະເລຈີນຕາເວັນອອກ.
You will also hear maritime used in business stories about shipping and transportation on the water.
ນອກຈາກນັ້ນທ່ານຍັງຈະໄດ້ຍິນຄຳສັບ Maritime ຖືກໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວທຸລະກິດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຂົນສົ່ງສິນຄ້າ ແລະ ການຄົມມະນາຄົມຢູ່ໃນນ້ຳ.
Now, when you hear the word “maritime,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.
ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “maritime,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍ ຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.