Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”
You might have heard this word used in stories about countries and their money.
It often is used to talk about financial matters.
In a bid to stabilize ukraine’s economy, IMF Mission Chief Nikolay Gueorguiev says the world lending body has agreed to provide up to 18 billion dollars in emergency aid, not counting the additional loan guarantees.
“Stabilize” means to make something stop from changing.
Many times, it means trying to keep something from becoming worse, or to fix it.
The word “stabilize” is also used in medicine. When patients are very sick, doctors will work to stabilize them, to prevent them from getting worse.
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບ ພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.
ທ່ານອາດໄດ້ຍິນຄຳສັບນີ້ຖືກໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ປະເທດຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ເງິນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ມັນມັກຖືກໃຊ້ເພື່ອເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບັນຫາການເງິນ.
ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ເສດຖະກິດຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ຄົງທີ່, ຜູ້ແທນຂອງອົງການກອງທຶນສາກົນ ທ່ານ ນິໂກລາຍ ກໍກີເຢຟ ເວົ້າວ່າອົງການໃຫ້ກູ້ຢືມເງິນຂອງໂລກດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຈະສະໜອງເງິນເຖິງ 18 ຕື້ໂດລາໃນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອສຸກເສີນ, ໂດຍບໍ່ນັບເງິນກູ້ຢືມເພີ່ມເຕີມທີ່ໄດ້ສັນຍາໃຫ້.
ອ່ານ “Stabilize” ແປວ່າເຮັດໃຫ້ບາງຢ່າງຢຸດຈາກການປ່ຽນແປງ.
ຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ, ມັນໝາຍເຖິງການພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຮັກສາບາງຢ່າງບໍ່ໃຫ້ຮ້າຍແຮງກວ່າເກົ່າ ຫຼື ແກ້ໄຂມັນ.
ຄຳວ່າ “Stabilize” ຍັງຖືກໃຊ້ໃນການຢາ. ເວລາທີ່ຄົນໄຂ້ບໍ່ສະບາຍຫຼາຍ, ບັນດາແພດໝໍຈະເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີອາການຄົງທີ່, ປ້ອງກັນເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີອາການຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນ.
So the next time you hear the word “Stabilize,” you will know what this News Word means.
ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “stabilize,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍ ຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.