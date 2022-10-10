Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,”

You might have heard this word used in stories about countries and their money.

It often is used to talk about financial matters.

In a bid to stabilize ukraine’s economy, IMF Mission Chief Nikolay Gueorguiev says the world lending body has agreed to provide up to 18 billion dollars in emergency aid, not counting the additional loan guarantees.

“Stabilize” means to make something stop from changing.

Many times, it means trying to keep something from becoming worse, or to fix it.

The word “stabilize” is also used in medicine. When patients are very sick, doctors will work to stabilize them, to prevent them from getting worse.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບ ພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

You might have heard this word used in stories about countries and their money.

ທ່ານອາດ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ນີ້​ຖືກ​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ປະ​ເທດຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ເງິນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

It often is used to talk about financial matters.

ມັນ​ມັກ​ຖືກ​ໃຊ້​ເພື່ອ​ເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ບັນ​ຫາ​ການ​ເງິນ.

In a bid to stabilize ukraine’s economy, IMF Mission Chief Nikolay Gueorguiev says the world lending body has agreed to provide up to 18 billion dollars in emergency aid, not counting the additional loan guarantees.

ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຄົງ​ທີ່, ​ຜູ້​ແທນ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການກອງ​ທຶນ​ສາ​ກົນ ທ່ານ ນິ​ໂກ​ລາຍ ກໍ​ກີ​ເຢ​ຟ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ອົງ​ການໃຫ້​ກູ້​ຢືມ​ເງິນ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ເງິນ​ເຖິງ 18 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ​ໃນ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ, ໂດຍບໍ່​ນັບ​ເງິນ​ກູ້​ຢືມ​ເພີ່ມ​ເຕີ​ມ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສັນ​ຍາ​ໃຫ້.

“Stabilize” means to make something stop from changing.

ອ່ານ “Stabilize” ແປ​ວ່າ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ບາງ​ຢ່າງ​ຢຸດ​ຈາ​ກ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ.

Many times, it means trying to keep something from becoming worse, or to fix it.

ຫຼາຍ​ຄັ້ງ, ມັນ​ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ບາງ​ຢ່າງບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ ຫຼື ແກ້​ໄຂ​ມັນ.

The word “stabilize” is also used in medicine. When patients are very sick, doctors will work to stabilize them, to prevent them from getting worse.

ຄຳ​ວ່າ “Stabilize” ຍັງ​ຖືກ​ໃຊ້​ໃນ​ກາ​ນ​ຢາ. ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ຄົນ​ໄຂ້​ບໍ່​ສະ​ບາຍຫຼາຍ, ບັນ​ດາ​ແພດ​ໝໍ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີອາ​ການ​ຄົງ​ທີ່, ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ອາ​ການຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຂຶ້ນ.

So the next time you hear the word “Stabilize,” you will know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “stabilize,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍ ຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.