ການເສຍຊີວິດຈາກໄພນ້ຳຖ້ວມ ໃນຂອບເຂດທີ່ກວ້າງຂວາງ ທີ່ເລີ້ມມາແຕ່ກາງ ເດືອນມິຖຸນາຢູ່ປາກິສຖານ ໄດ້ສູງຂຶ້ນເຖິງ 1,000 ຄົນແລ້ວ ນັ້ນຄືຄຳຖະແຫຼງ ຂອງບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລັດຖະມົນຕີ ດິນຟ້າອາກາດຂອງປະເທດ ຮ້ອງການເສຍຊີວິດຈາກລະດູມໍລະສູມວ່າ “ເປັນຄວາມຫາຍຍະນະທາງດິນຟ້າອາກາດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ” ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.
ນ້ຳຖ້ວມຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນຍ້ອນຝົນຕົກໜັກໄດ້ຊຸເອົາໝູ່ບ້ານ ແລະເຄື່ອງປູກຂອງຝັງໄປ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກທະຫານ ແລະພະນັກງານກູ້ໄພໄດຍົກຍ້າຍຊາວບ້ານທີ່ຕິດຄ້າງຢູ່ນັ້ນ ໄປສູ່ບ່ອນປອດໄພຕາມສູນບັນເທົາທຸກ ແລະແຈກຢາຍອາຫານແກ່ຊາວປາກິສຖານ ຫລາຍພັນຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ມີທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອົງການຄຸ້ມຄອງໄພພິບັດແຫ່ງຊາດ ໄດ້ລາຍງານເຖິງການເສຍຊີວິດ ນັບແຕ່ລະດູມໍລະສູມໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນປົກກະຕິໃນປີນີ້ ເມື່ອກາງເດືອນມິຖຸນາ ແມ່ນມີເຖິງ 1,061 ຄົນ ຫັລງຈາກມີລາຍງານການເສຍຊີວິດໃໝ່ ຢູ່ທົ່ວແຂວງຕ່າງໆ.
ທ່ານນາງແຊຣີ ເຣແມນ (Sherry Rehman) ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງປາກິສຖານ ແລະເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສູງສຸດດ້ານດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ໄດ້ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງວີດີໂອ ທີ່ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ຢູ່ໃນທວິດເຕີວ່າ “ປາກິສຖານກຳລັງປະສົບກັບຄວາມຫາຍຍະນະ ດ້ານດິນຟ້າອາກາດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ຊຶ່ງເປັນນຶ່ງທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງສຸດ ໃນຮອບທົດສະວັດນີ້.”
“ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງຢູ່ທີ່ຈຸດສູນກາງແນວໜ້າ ຂອງເຫດການດິນຟ້າອາກາດທີ່ບໍ່ຢຸດຢັ້ງ ຈາກຄື້ນຟອງຄວາມຮ້ອນເອົ້າ ໄຟປ່າ ນ້ຳຖ້ວມກະທັນຫັນ ແທ່ງນ້ຳກ້ອນ ເປື່ອຍໄຫລອອກມາ ເຫດການນ້ຳຖ້ວມ ແລະບັດນີ້ເກີດມີລະດູມໍລະສູມຍັກໃຫຍ່ຂອງທົດສະວັດທີ່ທຳລາຍຢ່າງບໍ່ຢຸດເຊົາຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກ່າວ. ຖະແຫລງການທາງວີດີໂອໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງທາງທວິດເຕີ້ຕໍ່ໂດຍເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດຂອງປະເທດ ປະຈຳສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ.
ນ້ຳຖ້ວມຈາກແມ່ນ້ຳສະວາດ (Swat) ໃນຕອນຂ້າມຄືນໄດ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ພາກເໜືອຂອງແຂວງໄຄເບີ ປາກຕຸງກວາ (Khyber Parkhtunkhwa) ບ່ອນທີ່ຫລາຍພັນຄົນ ໂດຍສະເພາະຢູ່ໃນເຂດຈາຊາດດາ (Charsadda) ນາວຊີຣາ (Nowshehra) ໄດ້ຖືກຍົກຍ້າຍອອກຈາກບ້ານເຮືອນເຂົາເຈົ້າໄປຢູ່ສູນບັນເທົາທຸກ ທີ່ຈັດໄວ້ຢູ່ຕຶກຂອງລັດຖະບານ. ຫລາຍຄົນໄດ້ພາກັນພັກເຊົາຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນຫົນທາງ ທີ່ທ່ານກຳຣານ ບັງກາລ (Kamran Bangash) ໂຄສົກຄົນນຶ່ງຂອງລັດຖະບານແຂວງໄດ້ກ່າວໄວ້.
ທ່ານບັງກາລ ເວົ້າວ່າ ປະມານ 180,000 ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຍົກຍ້າຍຈາກເຂດຈາຊາດດາ ແລະ 150,000 ຄົນ ຈາກໝູ່ບ້ານຕ່າງໆໃນເຂດເມືອງນາວຊີຣາ.
Deaths from widespread flooding in Pakistan topped 1,000 since mid-June, officials said Sunday, as the country’s climate minister called the deadly monsoon season “a serious climate catastrophe.”
Flash flooding from the heavy rains has washed away villages and crops as soldiers and rescue workers evacuated stranded residents to the safety of relief camps and provided food to thousands of displaced Pakistanis.
Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority reported the death toll since the monsoon season began earlier than normal this year — in mid- June — reached 1,061 people after new fatalities were reported across different provinces.
Sherry Rehman, a Pakistani senator and the country's top climate official, said in a video posted on Twitter that Pakistan is experiencing a “serious climate catastrophe, one of the hardest in the decade.”
“We are at the moment at the ground zero of the front line of extreme weather events, in an unrelenting cascade of heatwaves, forest fires, flash floods, multiple glacial lake outbursts, flood events and now the monster monsoon of the decade is wreaking non-stop havoc throughout the country," she said. The on-camera statement was retweeted by the country’s ambassador to the European Union.
Flooding from the Swat River overnight affected northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where tens of thousands of people — especially in the Charsadda and Nowshehra districts — have been evacuated from their homes to relief camps set up in government buildings. Many have also taken shelter on roadsides, said Kamran Bangash, a spokesperson for the provincial government.
Bangash said some 180,000 people have been evacuated from Charsadda and 150,000 from Nowshehra district villages.