ການເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຈາກໄພນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມ​ ໃນ​ຂອບ​ເຂດ​ທີ່ກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ ທີ່​ເລີ້ມມ​າ​ແຕ່​ກາງ ເດືອນ​ມິ​ຖຸ​ນາຢູ່​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ໄດ້​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເຖິງ 1,000 ຄົນ​ແລ້ວ ​ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳຖະແຫຼງ ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າທີ່ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ຮ້ອງ​ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດຈາກ​ລະ​ດູມໍ​ລະ​ສູມ​ວ່າ “ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ຫາຍ​ຍະ​ນະທາງ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ” ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ.

​ນ້ຳຖ້ວມ​ຢ່າງ​ກະ​ທັນ​ຫັນ​ຍ້ອນ​ຝົນ​ຕົກ​ໜັກ​ໄດ້ຊຸເອົາ​ໝູ່​ບ້ານ ແລະ​ເຄື່ອງ​ປູກ​ຂອງ​ຝັງ​ໄປ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ ແລະພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ກູ້​ໄພ​ໄດ​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ຊາວ​ບ້ານ​ທີ່​ຕິດ​ຄ້າງ​ຢູ່​ນັ້ນ ​ໄປສູ່​ບ່ອນ​ປອດ​ໄພຕາມສູນ​ບັນ​ເທົາ​ທຸກ ແລະ​ແຈກ​ຢາຍ​ອາ​ຫານ​ແກ່​ຊາວ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ຫລາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງໄພ​ພິ​ບັດ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ດູ​ມໍ​ລະ​ສູມ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ​ໃນປີ​ນີ້​ ເມື່ອ​ກາງ​ເດືອນ​ມິ​ຖຸ​ນາ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ເຖິງ 1,061 ຄົນ ຫັ​ລງ​ຈາ​ກມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໃໝ່ ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ແຂວງ​ຕ່າງໆ.

​ທ່ານ​ນາງແຊ​ຣີ ເຣ​ແມນ (Sherry Rehman) ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ແລະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ສູງ​ສຸດ​ດ້ານ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ​ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຜ່ານ​ທາງວີ​ດີ​ໂອ ທີ່ນຳ​ອອກເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ວ່າ “​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ສົບກັບ​ຄວາ​ມ​ຫາຍ​ຍະ​ນະ ​ດ້ານ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ຊຶ່ງເປັນ​ນຶ່ງທີ່ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ສຸດ ໃນຮອບ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດນີ້.”

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ຈຸດ​ສູນ​ກາງແນວ​ໜ້າ​ ຂອງ​ເຫດ​ການ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຢຸດ​ຢັ້ງ ຈາກ​ຄື້ນ​ຟອງ​ຄວາມ​ຮ້ອນ​ເອົ້າ ໄຟປ່າ ນ້ຳ​ຖ້​ວມ​ກະ​ທັນ​ຫັນ ແທ່ງ​ນ້ຳ​ກ້ອນ​ ເປື່ອຍ​ໄຫລ​ອອກ​ມາ ເຫດ​ການ​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມ ແລະ​ບັດ​ນີ້​ເກີດ​ມີ​ລະ​ດູມໍ​ລະ​ສູມ​ຍັກ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ທີ່​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ບໍ່​ຢຸດ​ເຊົາ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ” ​ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າທີ່​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ. ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ທາງວີ​ດີ​ໂອໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງທາງ​ທວິດເຕີ້​ຕໍ່ໂດຍ​ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ ປະຈຳສະ​ຫະພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ.

​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມ​ຈາກ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ​ສະ​ວາດ (Swat) ໃນຕອນ​ຂ້າມ​ຄືນ​ໄດ້​ມີຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ພາກ​ເໜືອຂອງ​ແຂວງ​ໄຄ​ເບີ ປາ​ກ​ຕຸ​ງກ​ວາ (Khyber Parkhtunkhwa) ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຫລາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຈາ​ຊາດ​ດາ (Charsadda) ​ນາວຊີ​ຣາ (Nowshehra) ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍອອກ​ຈາກ​ບ້ານ​ເຮືອນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າໄປ​ຢູ່​ສູນ​ບັນ​ເທົາ​ທຸກ ທີ່​ຈັດ​ໄວ້​ຢູ່​ຕຶກ​ຂອງລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ. ​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນພັກ​ເຊົາ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງ ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ກຳ​ຣານ ບັງ​ກາ​ລ (Kamran Bangash) ​ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ແຂວງໄດ້​ກ່າວໄວ້.

​ທ່ານ​ບັ​ງ​ກາລ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ປະ​ມານ 180,000 ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍົກ​ຍ້າ​ຍ​ຈາກ​ເຂດຈາ​ຊາດ​ດາ ແລະ 150,000 ຄົນ​ ຈາກ​ໝູ່​ບ້ານຕ່າງໆ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ເມືອງນາວ​ຊີ​ຣາ.

Deaths from widespread flooding in Pakistan topped 1,000 since mid-June, officials said Sunday, as the country’s climate minister called the deadly monsoon season “a serious climate catastrophe.”

Flash flooding from the heavy rains has washed away villages and crops as soldiers and rescue workers evacuated stranded residents to the safety of relief camps and provided food to thousands of displaced Pakistanis.

Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority reported the death toll since the monsoon season began earlier than normal this year — in mid- June — reached 1,061 people after new fatalities were reported across different provinces.

Sherry Rehman, a Pakistani senator and the country's top climate official, said in a video posted on Twitter that Pakistan is experiencing a “serious climate catastrophe, one of the hardest in the decade.”

“We are at the moment at the ground zero of the front line of extreme weather events, in an unrelenting cascade of heatwaves, forest fires, flash floods, multiple glacial lake outbursts, flood events and now the monster monsoon of the decade is wreaking non-stop havoc throughout the country," she said. The on-camera statement was retweeted by the country’s ambassador to the European Union.

Flooding from the Swat River overnight affected northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where tens of thousands of people — especially in the Charsadda and Nowshehra districts — have been evacuated from their homes to relief camps set up in government buildings. Many have also taken shelter on roadsides, said Kamran Bangash, a spokesperson for the provincial government.

Bangash said some 180,000 people have been evacuated from Charsadda and 150,000 from Nowshehra district villages.