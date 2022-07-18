NEWS WORDS: Credibility
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.
This word is one you hear in many stories about politicians.
It has to do with trust.
The president’s credibility has suffered serious damage, says analyst Stu Rothenberg.
He says that will have an impact on democratic candidates in next year’s mid-term elections.
Credibility.
It means you ca believe and trust what a person says.
It is a good quality to have.
So when politicians lose credibility, their popularity foes down, too.
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.
This word is one you hear in many stories about politicians.
ຄຳສັບນີ້ແມ່ນຄຳນຶ່ງທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນໃນຫຼາຍຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ນັກການເມືອງ.
It has to do with trust.
ມັນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບຄວາມໄວ້ວາງໃຈ.
The president’s credibility has suffered serious damage, says analyst Stu Rothenberg.
ຄວາມໜ້າເຊື່ອຖືຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີໄດ້ປະສົບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງນັກວິເຄາະ ທ່ານ ສຕູ ໂຣເທັນເບີກ.
He says that will have an impact on democratic candidates in next year’s mid-term elections.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່ານັ້ນຈະມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ບັນດາຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງກາງສະໄໝຂອງປີໜ້າ.
Credibility.
ອ່ານ Credibility
It means you can believe and trust what a person says.
ມັນໝາຍເຖິງເຈົ້າສາມາດເຊື່ອ ແລະ ໄວ້ວາງໃຈໃນສິ່ງທີ່ຄົນຜູ້ນຶ່ງເວົ້າ.
It is a good quality to have.
ມັນເປັນບຸກຄະລິກທີ່ດີທີ່ຕ້ອງມີ.
So when politicians lose credibility, their popularity foes down, too.
ສະນັ້ນເວລາທີ່ນັກການເມືອງສູນເສຍຄວາມໜ້າເຊື່ອຖື, ຄວາມນິຍົມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍຈະຕົກລົງເຊັ່ນກັນ.
Now when you hear the word “Credibility,” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.
ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Credibility,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.
