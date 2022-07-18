NEWS WORDS: Credibility

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

This word is one you hear in many stories about politicians.

It has to do with trust.

The president’s credibility has suffered serious damage, says analyst Stu Rothenberg.

He says that will have an impact on democratic candidates in next year’s mid-term elections.

Credibility.

It means you ca believe and trust what a person says.

It is a good quality to have.

So when politicians lose credibility, their popularity foes down, too.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

This word is one you hear in many stories about politicians.

ຄຳ​ສັບ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ຄຳ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ໃນຫຼາຍ​ຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ນັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ.

It has to do with trust.

ມັນ​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ໄວ້​ວາງ​ໃຈ.

The president’s credibility has suffered serious damage, says analyst Stu Rothenberg.

ຄວາມ​ໜ້າ​ເຊື່ອ​ຖື​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ສົບ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ກາ​ນ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ ທ່ານ ສ​ຕູ ໂຣ​ເທັນ​ເບີກ.

He says that will have an impact on democratic candidates in next year’s mid-term elections.

ທ່ານກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ລົງ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ກາງ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ຂອງ​ປີ​ໜ້າ.

Credibility.

ອ່ານ Credibility

It means you can believe and trust what a person says.

ມັນ​ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ​ເຈົ້າ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຊື່ອ ແລະ ໄວ້​ວາງ​ໃຈ​ໃນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ​ເວົ້າ​.

It is a good quality to have.

ມັນ​ເປັນບຸກ​ຄະ​ລິກ​ທີ່​ດີ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ມີ.

So when politicians lose credibility, their popularity foes down, too.

ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ນັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ຄວາມ​ໜ້າ​ເຊື່ອ​ຖື, ຄວາມ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.

Now when you hear the word “Credibility,” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Credibility,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.