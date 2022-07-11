NEWS WORDS: Unilateral

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

Listen to see whether you can hear the word that means “one side.”

The possibility and the risk of some shots being fired, or some aircraft or ship being shot at, has increased markedly because of Chinese unilateral changes to the status quo.

“Unilateral” means involving one group or country.

It is when a country or a group takes an action or makes a decision alone.

This can happen without the agreement of others.

And of the, a unilateral action is good only for the side that acts.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

Listen to see whether you can hear the word that means “one side.”

ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ຟັງ​ຂ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ນີ້​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ທີ່​ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ “ຝ່າຍ​ດຽວ” ຫຼື​ບໍ່.

The possibility and the risk of some shots being fired, or some aircraft or ship being shot at, has increased markedly because of Chinese unilateral changes to the status quo.

ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ ແລະ ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຖືກ​ຍິງ​ໃສ່, ຫຼື ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ ຫຼື ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ບາງ​ລຳ​ຖືກ​ຍິງ​ໃສ່, ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ພາບ​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນໂດຍ​ຝ່າຍ​ດຽວ​ຂອງ ຈີນ.

“Unilateral” means involving one group or country.

ອ່ານ “Unilateral” ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ປະ​ກອບ​ມີ​ນຶ່ງ​ກຸ່ມ ຫຼື ປະ​ເທດ.

It is when a country or a group takes an action or makes a decision alone.

ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ນຶ່ງ ຫຼື ກຸ່ມ​ນຶ່ງ​ທຳ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ ຫຼື ທຳ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ດ້ວຍ​ຕົນ​ເອງ.

This can happen without the agreement of others.

ສິ່ງນີ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໂດຍ​ປາ​ສະ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ກັບ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນ.

And often, a unilateral action is good only for the side that acts.

ແລະ ຫຼາຍ​ຄັ້ງ, ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ຝ່າຍ​ດຽວ ແມ່ນ​ດີ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຝ່າຍ​ທີ່​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ພຽງ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ.

Now when you hear the word “Unilateral

,” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Unilateral,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.