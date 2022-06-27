NEWS WORDS: TURMOIL
Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news./
This word comes from a story about the Middle East peace process, and it means difficult times.
Yadlin says turmoil in Syria, Egypt, Libya and other parts of the region has overshadowed the peace process.
And that, analysts say, is likely to be the case for some time.
“Turmoil” is when things are not under control.
The word turmoil can be about political, economic, or personal issues.
Often, as in our news story, it means there is conflict or war.
ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.
This word comes from a story about the Middle East peace process, and it means difficult times.
ຄຳສັບນີ້ມາຈາກຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຂະບວນການສັນຕິພາບ ຕາເວັນອອກກາງ, ແລະ ມັນໝາຍເຖິງຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ.
Yadlin says turmoil in Syria, Egypt, Libya and other parts of the region has overshadowed the peace process.
ທ່ານ ຢາດລິນ ກ່າວວ່າຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍໃນປະເທດ ຊີເຣຍ, ອີຈິບ, ລີເບຍ ແລະ ສ່ວນອື່ນໆຂອງພາກພື້ນແມ່ນໄດ້ຄອບງຳຂະບວນການສັນຕິພາບ.
And that, analysts say, is likely to be the case for some time.
ແລະນັ້ນ, ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ, ແມ່ນມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ວ່າຈະເປັນບັນຫາຊົ່ວໄລຍະໃດນຶ່ງ.
“Turmoil” is when things are not under control.
ອ່ານ “Turmoil” ແມ່ນເວລາທີ່ສິ່ງຕ່າງໆແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມ.
The word turmoil can be about political, economic, or personal issues.
ຄຳສັບ “Turmoil” ອາດເປັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເມືອງ, ເສດຖະກິດ ຫຼື ບັນຫາສ່ວນຕົວຕ່າງໆ.
Often, as in our news story, it means there is conflict or war.
ຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ, ດັ່ງໃນຂ່າວຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ມັນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າມັນມີຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງ ຫຼື ສົງຄາມ.
Now when you hear the word “Turmoil,” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.
ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Turmoil,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.
