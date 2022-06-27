NEWS WORDS: TURMOIL

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news./

This word comes from a story about the Middle East peace process, and it means difficult times.

Yadlin says turmoil in Syria, Egypt, Libya and other parts of the region has overshadowed the peace process.

And that, analysts say, is likely to be the case for some time.

“Turmoil” is when things are not under control.

The word turmoil can be about political, economic, or personal issues.

Often, as in our news story, it means there is conflict or war.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

ຄຳ​ສັບ​ນີ້​ມາ​ຈາກ​ຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຂະ​ບວນ​ການ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອ​ກ​ກາງ, ແລະ ມັນ​ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ​ຊ່ວງ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ.

Yadlin says turmoil in Syria, Egypt, Libya and other parts of the region has overshadowed the peace process.

ທ່ານ ຢາດ​ລິນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ຊີ​ເຣຍ, ອີ​ຈິບ, ລີ​ເບຍ ແລະ ສ່ວນ​ອື່ນໆ​ຂອງ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ແມ່​ນ​ໄດ້​ຄອບ​ງຳຂະ​ບວນ​ການ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ.

And that, analysts say, is likely to be the case for some time.

ແລະ​ນັ້ນ, ບັ​ນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ, ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເປັນບັນ​ຫາ​ຊົ່ວໄລ​ຍະ​ໃດ​ນຶ່ງ.

“Turmoil” is when things are not under control.

ອ່ານ “Turmoil” ແມ່ນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ສິ່ງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ແມ່ນບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ.

The word turmoil can be about political, economic, or personal issues.

ຄຳ​ສັບ “Turmoil” ອາດ​ເປັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ເມືອງ, ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ຫຼື ບັນ​ຫາ​ສ່ວນ​ຕົວ​ຕ່າງໆ.

Often, as in our news story, it means there is conflict or war.

ຫຼາຍ​ຄັ້ງ, ດັ່ງ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ, ມັນ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ ຫຼື ສົງ​ຄາມ.

Now when you hear the word “Turmoil,” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “Turmoil,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.