NEWS WORDS: Humanitarian

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words you hear in the news.

This word has to do with helping people after Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines:

The U.S. military and the Australian government have deployed supplies and rescue personnel to Tacloban and surrounding areas.

And the U.S. says it is providing 20 million in humanitarian aid.

The word “humanitarian” meaning showing concern for other people.

The United States provided search teams, food, water and medicine as part of its humanitarian help to the Philippines after Typhoon Haiyan struck the country in 2013.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນໃນຂ່າວ.

This word has to do with helping people after Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines:

ຄຳສັບນີ້ແມ່ນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອປະຊາຊົນ ຫຼັງຈາກເກີດພາຍຸໄຕ້ຝຸ່ນ ໄຮຢານ ໃນປະເທດ ຟີລິບປິນ:

The U.S. military and the Australian government have deployed supplies and rescue personnel to Tacloban and surrounding areas.

ກອງທັບ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ລັດຖະບານ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ສົ່ງສະບຽງຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກູ້ໄພໄປເມືອງ ຕັກໂລບານ ແລະ ເຂດທີ່ຢູ່ອ້ອມແອ້ມ.

And the U.S. says it is providing 20 million in humanitarian aid.

ແລະ ສະຫະລັດ ເວົ້າວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ສະໜອງ 20 ລ້ານໂດລາໃນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ.

The word “humanitarian” meaning showing concern for other people.

ຄຳວ່າ “humanitarian” ໝາຍເຖິງການສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງສຳລັບຄົນອື່ນ.

The United States provided search teams, food, water and medicine as part of its humanitarian help to the Philippines after Typhoon Haiyan struck the country in 2013.

ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ສະໜອງທີມຄົ້ນຫາ, ອາຫານ, ນໍ້າ ແລະ ຢາ ດັ່ງກັບພາກສ່ວນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳຕໍ່ປະເທດ ຟີລິບປິນ ຫຼັງຈາກພາຍຸໄຕ້ຝຸ່ນ ໄຮຢານ ໄດ້ພັດຖະຫຼົ່ມປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວໃນປີ 2013.

Now, when you hear the word “humanitarian,” your American English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “humanitarian,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.